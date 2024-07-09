Alcaraz comes back to fizzle out Paul fireworks and reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz comes back to fizzle out Paul fireworks and reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Alcaraz comes back to fizzle out Paul fireworks and reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Updated
Alcaraz was too good for Paul in the end
Alcaraz was too good for Paul in the endReuters
Carlos Alcaraz (21) won the battle of the two most recent Queen's Club champions as the Spaniard edged closer to winning a second successive Wimbledon title with an enthralling 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final victory over American Tommy Paul (27) on Tuesday.

Paul conjured some breathtaking shot-making as he opened up a 7-5, 2-0 lead and kept drawing roars of approval from the Court One crowd while making life uncomfortable for the third seed.

As Alcaraz desperately chased after the winners flying off Paul's racket, the Spaniard often found himself sliding and slipping over around the threadbare baseline with the match taking place under a closed roof on another wet day in London.

However, any hopes Paul might have harboured of ending his country's 21-year-wait for a men's Grand Slam champion at the All England Club this weekend were eventually snuffed out as Alcaraz produced the goods on the crunch moments to run away with the final two sets.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

During the spellbinding exchanges, Paul managed to save 19 break points. But unfortunately for him he dropped serve eight times which was enough for an all-court tactician like Alcaraz, who has won majors on three different surfaces, to seal victory.

After being kept on court for just over three hours, the third seed won his 12th match in a row at the grasscourt major when Paul swiped the ball wide.

"He has been playing great tennis on grass, he won Queen's (last month), he has been doing great stuff at Wimbledon beating great players. Today was a really difficult match for me," Alcaraz, who will next meet 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of last year's semi-final, told the crowd in an on-court interview.

"In the first set and at the beginning of the second set, (it felt like) I was playing on clay, with big rallies and every point going over 10-15 shots.

"I had to stay strong mentally when I lost the first set, it was difficult for me. It was a long journey for me, it was a long match so I was happy to find the solutions (to win)."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosPaul TommyWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Sinner and Alcaraz eye Wimbledon semi-finals while Sun targets history
Tommy Paul sets up Alcaraz showdown with win over Bautista Agut
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev outlasts top seed Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon semi-final
Updated
Paolini pummels Navarro to book Wimbledon semi-final against Vekic
Vekic ends Sun's dream run at Wimbledon to seal first Grand Slam semi-final spot
Updated
Wet weather prompts Wimbledon to move mixed doubles final to Sunday
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Updated
Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
Updated
De Minaur into first Wimbledon quarter-final after beating rising star Fils
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain score two quick-fire goals to take lead over France

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings