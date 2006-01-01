Andy Murray resumes training after surgery in bid to play at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray resumes training after surgery in bid to play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray resumes training after surgery in bid to play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has won the Wimbledon title twice
Andy Murray has won the Wimbledon title twiceReuters
Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (37) has resumed training after back surgery in the lead-up to the grass-court Grand Slam but the Scot said on Thursday that he would take as much time as possible before deciding on his participation.

Men's governing body the ATP announced on Sunday in a since deleted social media post that Murray would miss the tournament but Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said no decision had been made.

"I'm going to wait until the last minute to see if I'm going to be able to play and I've earned the right to do that," Murray said in quotes shared by his management team.

"This isn't clearcut where I'm 100% going to be ready to play or there's a 0% chance I can play. That's the situation. I would say it's probably more likely that I'm not able to play singles right now."

Murray, twice Wimbledon singles champion, hopes to play doubles with his brother Jamie at the All England Club.

Following a victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships in his 1,000th tour-level singles contest, Murray withdrew due to injury when he trailed 4-1 in the opening set of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson last week.

Spinal cyst

Murray was diagnosed as having a spinal cyst and said he was told to have surgery immediately.

"I was given multiple different timelines for how long (recovery) would take and was also made aware that if I decided to try to play Wimbledon there's some risk associated with that," Murray added.

"It's whether or not I'm willing to take that risk. But also even with there potentially being a risk, I've had the operation and it has gone really well."

Murray resurrected his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to go deep in top tournaments and recently had to deal with an ankle injury sustained at the Miami Open in March.

The Scottish double Olympic gold medallist previously said he was unlikely to continue playing next season and it would be a fitting end to his glittering career if he bowed out at the All England Club or the Paris Games.

"All of the discussions and conversations I've had with my team are that I'm not going to play past this summer. Obviously I've had the conversation with my family," Murray said.

"I have a family holiday booked the week after the Olympics. I'm not planning on going over to New York (for the U.S. Open). But then I also don't want the last time that I played on a tennis court to be what happened at Queen's either.

"I know there's more important things in the world than how I finish playing my last match or where I finished playing my last match.

"But because of what I put into the sport over the last however many years, I'd at least like to go out playing a proper match where I'm at least competitive, not what happened at Queen's."

Wimbledon begins on Monday and the Olympic tennis competition starts on July 27.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMurray Andy
Related Articles
Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about the marquee event in tennis
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Show more
Tennis
Expect the unexpected as Coco Gauff gets ready to conquer Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Fritz in action in Eastbourne, Keys and Kasatkina facing tough tests
Updated
WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu ousts Jessica Pegula to secure huge win in Eastbourne
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu stuns Pegula, Fritz & Shelton advance to quarters
ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista-Agut upsets Ugo Humbert at Mallorca
Emma Raducanu eases past Sloane Stephens to reach Eastbourne second round
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Muchova through in Eastbourne, Alexandrova and Humbert out
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings