Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing spine operation

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon
Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon
Andy Murray (37) has been ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst.

Murray retired injured at Queen's Club in his second-round match against Jordan Thompson with a nerve issue in his right leg.

Scans determined the problem required an operation, which would keep him out of action for around six weeks.

It is a major blow for two-time Wimbledon winner Murray, who had been hoping to appear at The Championships for the final time in his career.

The Scot has stated he is likely to retire after the Grand Slam in SW19, where he had been targeting to play in the men's singles and doubles with older brother Jamie or this summer's Olympics in Paris.

Wimbledon begins in a week's time while the tennis events at the Olympics start on July 27th.

Speaking after his retirement at Queen's, Murray said: "During my pre-match warm-up I was pretty uncomfortable and then I walked up the stairs, just before going on the court, I didn't have the normal strength in my right leg. It was not a usual feeling.

"Then the first two balls I hit in the warm-up, my right leg, it was, like, so uncoordinated. I had no coordination. Then, yeah, my right leg just was not working properly."

The surgery could bring down the curtain on a hugely successful 20-year career for Murray, which yielded three Grand Slam titles.

The former world number one won the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, plus two Olympic gold medals.

TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMurray AndyWimbledon 2024
