Christopher Eubanks finds grass is greener on the other side at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Christopher Eubanks finds grass is greener on the other side at Wimbledon
Christopher Eubanks finds grass is greener on the other side at Wimbledon
Eubanks is on a seven-match winning streak
Eubanks is on a seven-match winning streak
Reuters
Christopher Eubanks (27) called grass the "stupidest surface to play tennis on" a month ago but the wiry American was singing a new tune on Friday after securing the biggest win of his career to reach the Wimbledon third round.

Eubanks expressed his disdain for grass in a text message with Belgian four-time major winner Kim Clijsters that he shared online and she gave him advice that he took into his 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over British number one Cameron Norrie on Friday.

"That's a very different person now, I can tell you that much," Eubanks said when asked about his earlier view of playing on grass. "I'm loving the grass right now. That person who texted Kim was not too high on it. Very different."

When Eubanks reached out to former world number one Clijsters, he expressed his frustration about the inconsistent bounces on grass that troubled his movement and felt it also took away from the effectiveness of his serves.

Clijsters, a Wimbledon singles semi-finalist in 2003 and 2006, sympathised with Eubanks' frustrations and suggested that, among other things, he focus on daily footwork exercises.

After booking his spot in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, Eubanks said that Clijsters might even get some commission for her tips.

"Hey, if she asks, she's going to get it," said world number 43 Eubanks. "She's a big, big contributing factor to I think some of the success, just keeping my mind fresh and keeping me up in spirits when I wasn't."

For Eubanks, his Wimbledon run comes amid a breakthrough season in which he finally cracked the top 100 after a quarter-final run at the Miami Open and earned his maiden ATP Tour title in Mallorca last week to break into the top 50.

Beating a British player in London is often a tall task given the overwhelming support they receive from the partisan Wimbledon fans but Eubanks hopes he was able to win over a few more supporters with his fearless approach.

"Obviously I think the vast majority of the crowd out there today was supporting Cam, rightfully so," said Eubanks.

"But if I was able to kind of attract a few more fans, a few more Brits, to want to back me the rest of this Wimbledon and on after that, I'd really, really appreciate it, man. This has been extremely special. That was an extremely special match for me."

For Eubanks, doubts about his potential started to creep in while he was buried deep in the rankings but those struggles led to him taking on work with Tennis Channel where his sharp and good-humoured commentary earned rave reviews.

"That was one of the driving forces behind me even starting to do commentary. I said, 'Man, this isn't fun. If I have to keep doing this, I could try to find something else to do with my time'," said Eubanks.

"Now I think doing the commentary has kind of helped my game in a sense, and it's something that I'm looking forward to continuing, no matter what, no matter what my ranking is."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesEubanks ChristopherNorrie CameronWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Inspired Eubanks upsets Briton number one Norrie to book place in third round
Norrie feeling better going into Wimbledon than he did ahead of last year's semi-final run
British balloon bursts as valiant Andy Murray fizzles on main stage
Show more
Tennis
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Iga Swiatek remains on course for fifth Grand Slam after beating Petra Martic
Tsitsipas breaks British hearts as he battles back to knock Murray out of Wimbledon
Updated
Andy Murray doesn't know if he will ever be back at Wimbledon following devastating loss
Ruthless Ons Jabeur knocks out China's Bai Zhuoxuan in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz aims to make Wimbledon's Centre Court his own after securing maiden win
Scream therapy pays dividends for Aryna Sabalenka as she battles through at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev revved up for deep run at Wimbledon after Spanish Formula 1 trip
Sinner shrugs off first set setback against Halys to reach last 16 of Wimbledon
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Alexandre Muller despite error-strewn performance
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte, United on brink of Onana signing
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |