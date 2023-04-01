Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon

Rain has interrupted day three at Wimbledon more than the protest
Reuters
Protesters briefly interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, releasing orange glitter on Court 18 during a men's singles match.

Two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran on to the court and sprinkled the substance before one sat cross-legged on the turf.

Security staff quickly removed the individual who did not resist. Ground staff swept the glitter off the court and there appeared to be no damage.

Security had been beefed up for the grass court Grand Slam, one of the jewels of the British sporting summer, after a spate of protests at high-level events in Britain.

A protestor throwing glitter on Court 18
Profimedia

The crowd booed the protesters with some heard shouting "Get Off". Ground staff then swept the court and there appeared to be no damage.

Shortly after the protest, rain returned and the covers were dragged across the court.

"Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds," tournament organisers said in a statement.

"Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain delay, play is about to resume."

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that a man and a woman were now in police custody.

The environmental group disrupted the second Ashes cricket test at Lord's last week, attempting to spread orange powder on the wicket. They also intervened in this year's Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where they smeared orange powder over a table.

This year's Grand National horse race was also disrupted after animal rights activists attached themselves to fences.

