Leaf-blowers to the rescue at slippery Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Leaf-blowers to the rescue at slippery Wimbledon
Leaf-blowers to the rescue at slippery Wimbledon
Leaf-blowers had to be deployed for the match to go on
Leaf-blowers had to be deployed for the match to go on
Reuters
Frustrated fans were left wondering quite what was the point of Wimbledon's 80 million-pound ($101 million) Centre Court roof on Monday when Novak Djokovic's (36) match was delayed for over an hour as ball boys took to using leaf-blowers to dry the grass.[/p]

Defending champion Djokovic had just taken the first set 6-3 against Argentina's Pedro Cachin when light rain took the players off and led to the roof being slid into place - a process that takes 10 minutes.

Fans and TV viewers expecting a quick resumption, however, were to be disappointed as, accompanied by tournament referee Gerry Armstrong, Djokovic patrolled the famous square of grass he has ruled for five years, dabbing a toe and a towel at areas he considered dangerously slippery.

While play resumed on Court One, it remained suspended on Centre, until, somewhat bizarrely, the roof, completed in a blaze of publicity in 2009, was re-opened and the match resumed after a 70-minute hiatus.

Mentions
Djokovic NovakCachin PedroTennisWimbledon 2023Wimbledon ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic takes centre stage again as Wimbledon gets underway with a bang
Wimbledon to celebrate Roger Federer's career on Centre Court on Tuesday
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to bring curtain up on Wimbledon
Show more
Tennis
Casper Ruud staves off qualifier Laurent Lokoli to reach Wimbledon second round
Carolina Garcia beats Katie Volynets to take French hopes into Wimbledon second round
Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka feeling the love upon Wimbledon return
No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record Wimbledon quest with a comfortable Cachin win
Updated
Andrey Rublev says Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russians and Belarusians in 2022
Top seed Iga Swiatek powers past Zhu Lin to launch Wimbledon title quest
Rublev leads Russian Wimbledon return with easy win, Azarenka and Kudermetova through
Updated
Jessica Pegula wins battle of the Americans against Lauren Davis to advance
Wimbledon on red alert for orange protest as day one begins
Tennis Tracker: Clinical Swiatek and Djokovic cruise through in Wimbledon, Venus on court
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City close in on Gvardiol, Brozovic the latest to make Saudi move
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?
Sudakov leads Ukraine into Euro semis after dismantling France