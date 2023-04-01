Tennis Tracker: Clinical Swiatek and Djokovic cruise through in Wimbledon, Venus on court

It is finally the highly anticipated day, Wimbledon kicks off today as the Tennis stars take to the court. A title defence is underway, a couple of redemption stories, as well as few big names in the making, all the necessary ingredients for the historical London tournament. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates here on our very own Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

19:30 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is through to the next round after beating Peyton Stearns (21) 6-2, 7-5. World No.10 Daria Kasatkina (26) has also progressed, dismantling Caroline Dolehide (24) 6-1, 6-4.

Kasatkina poses with a fan after her win Profimedia

19:16 CET - Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (33) said it felt great to have the support of the Wimbledon crowd on Monday having missed out on the Grand Slam last year due to the ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

19:12 CET - For just the second time in his career, Casper Ruud (24) has made it to the second round of Wimbledon. The Norwegian overcame Laurent Lokoli (28) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Grass court specialist, anyone?

18:55 CET - Check out the match stats below from the contest that was took place a little earlier between Djokovic and Cachin. Additionally, see what the Serb had to say about playing on centre court.

Djokovic vs Cachin stats Flashscore, Profimedia

18:46 CET - Liam Broady (29) and Jodie Burrage (24) also both made it through to the second round, giving the Brits something to cheer about.

Broady celebrates his win Profimedia

18:44 CET - Other winners today include Lesia Tsurenko (34), Leylah Fernandez (22), David Goffin (32) and Jeffrey John Wolf (24).

18:35 CET - Up next on centre court is Venus Williams (43) vs Elina Svitolina (28). A really interesting contest, with the Ukrainian perhaps surprisingly boasting a superior head-to-head. Hopefully we get a cracking contest.

Venus vs Svitolina head-to-head Flashscore, Profimedia

18:29 CET - After a slightly more difficult final set, reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (36) is through to the second round. The Serb got past a battling Pedro Cachin (28) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) without really getting out of first gear. He will be well aware that there will be far tougher tests, but it is a solid start nonetheless.

18:07 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) was in ruthless form in her opening-round match at Wimbledon, and the Pole said she has been feeling more open-minded about playing on grass. Take a look at what she had to say below.

17:51 CET - Magda Linette (31) is the next woman through after she thumped Jil Teichmann (25) 6-3, 6-2.

17:40 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has eased into the second round of Wimbledon after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Hurkacz in action Profimedia

17:34 CET- After his win, Andrey Rublev (25) insisted that Wimbledon was wrong to ban him and his Russian compatriots from the 2022 tournament, claiming the only loser was the All England Club.

17:10 CET - Thankfully, the sun is back out in London, and play has resumed on every court. So let's update you with a few more results. World No.15 Liudmila Samsonova (24) was upset by Ana Bogdan (30) 7-6(1), 7-6(4) and Caroline Garcia (29) defeated Katie Volynets (21) 6-4, 6-3.

Amongst the men, Jordan Thompson (29) mounted a stunning comeback against Brandon Nakashima (21) to win 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3, Aslan Karatsev (29) battled back from a set down to beat Luca van Assche (19) 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, while Sebastien Baez (22) was knocked out by Tomas Barrios Vera (25) 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(2).

16:56 CET - Okay, the action has started again on centre court. Djokovic currently leads Cachin 6-3, 2-1.

16:26 CET - Casper Ruud (24), a man who has openly expressed his discontent about playing on grass, is now underway on court one against Laurent Lokoli (28). Back on centre court, the match is still being held up as the court is failing to dry because of the humidity. As a result, people are walking around attempting to essentially blow dry the court into submission. It's fair to say that this hasn't been the most conventional start to Wimbledon.

16:04 CET - Despite the roof being closed on centre court, Djokovic is still being held up due to the court not being in playable condition. While you are waiting for further news, check out the match stats from Andrey Rublev's (25) win earlier. The Russian looked very impressive in his first round clash.

Rublev match stats Flashscore, Reuters, Profimedia

15:58 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is into the second round! The four-time Grand Slam champion looked in clinical and ominous form on a surface she has previously struggled on, dismantling Lin Zhu (29) 6-1, 6-3. She showed why she is one of the favourites to clinch the Wimbledon crown this year.

Swiatek vs Zhu stats Flashscore, Profimedia

15:38 CET - In the least surprising news of the day, rain is falling at SW19. Play has now been stopped on all the courts. However, Djokovic and Swiatek will get underway any minute now after the roofs were closed quickly on the showpiece courts.

In the meantime, some other results for you. Lorenzo Musetti (21) had very little issue beating Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-3, 6-1, 7-5, while Petra Martic (32) made it through to round two after Linda Fruhvirtova (18) retired while trailing 7-5, 6-7(5), 4-1.

14:53 CET - World number 20 Victoria Azarenka (33) progressed to the second round after surviving an almighty match against Yue Yuan (24). The Belarussian was victorious 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to avoid back-to-back first-round defeats at Grand Slams.

Azarenka survived a scare Profimedia

14:47 CET - Briton Harriet Dart (26) took an early exit of her local Grand Slam as she couldn't keep up with Diane Parry (20) losing 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.

14:44 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) fought her way through the All-American clash against Lauren Davis (29) winning 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

14:18 CET - It's time for the big guns! Iga Swiatek (22) has just taken to court one, and is already leading Lin Zhu (29) 2-0, while Novak Djokovic (36) is due out on centre court in about 20 minutes.

14:13 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26 has shown superb form on the grass over the last few weeks and could be a real force at Wimbledon this year. And now, the Russian has started her campaign with a win, overcoming Kaia Kanepi (38) 7-6(4), 6-4 in a tricky contest to reach the second round. Definitely someone to keep an eye on.

Alycia Parks (22) and Barbora Strycova (37) also both made it through.

Kudermetova in action Profimedia

13:52 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) is the first winner of the day as he eased past Max Purcell (25) in three straight sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

12:27 CET - Wimbledon will celebrate Roger Federer's (41) achievements at the All England Club with a special ceremony on Centre Court on the second day of the championships on Tuesday.

12:10 CET - Off we go! The men and women are underway as Wimbledon finally kicks off.

5:45 CET - Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (28) has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grass court grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," he wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

5:15 CET - Top seeds are not left to wait to make their first appearances, both ATP and WTA versions see big names playing their opening Wimbledon matches.

Starting with the men’s tour, we will witness Novak Djokovic begin his title defence as he takes on Pedro Cachin, the Serb defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final of the previous edition.

The Australian will be hoping to redeem his recent absences as well as his runner-up performance last year, in order to do that, he will have to get past David Goffin first. Casper Ruud ranked at fourth faces Laurent Lokoli while Andrey Rublev takes to court against Max Purcell.

World number nine Taylor Fritz clashes with Yannick Hanfmann, before eighth-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Follow the ATP tour with Flashscore.

Meanwhile, in WTA action, world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Lin Zhu as she attempts a shot at yet another Grand Slam this year. Veteran Venus Williams faces Elina Svitolina before Coco Gauff takes part in an all-American clash with Sofia Kenin. Another one will be world number four Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis.

Caroline Garcia takes on Katie Volynets to begin her Wimbledon journey.

Follow the WTA tour with Flashscore.