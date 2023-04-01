Tennis Tracker: Rain hits Wimbledon again, Alcaraz and Rybakina in third round action

Alcaraz is back in action on centre court this afternoon as he looks to book a last 16 place.
Reuters
After a disrupted start, Wimbledon 2023 is really starting to heat up as we reach the first Saturday of the tournament. After Murray's and Norrie's exits yesterday, Boulter is Britain's remaining hope. You can follow all the games with us as the tournament moves into the latter stages!

16:01 CET - Great news! The rain has stopped! We look clear for the rest of the day and play has now resumed on all the courts.

15:34 CET - By the way, if you want to follow all the live matches at Wimbledon, just click here. Medvedev and Alcaraz are currently on court.

14:30 CET - Over on centre, world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz (20) shall very soon be starting his contest with Chilean Nicolas Jarry (27). The Spaniard will be looking to perform a lot better than he did in his last match, as his game was littered with errors.

13:55 CET - Play should be getting underway pretty soon on the showpiece courts under the roof, with Danill Medvedev (27) vs Marton Fucsovics (31) first up on court one in around 15 minutes.

Medvedev vs Fucsovics head to head
Flashscore

13:38 CET - Yep, it's confirmed: play has been suspended. The British summer has struck once again. The rain is coming down hard.

13:36 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has put in a really commanding performance to crush Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-2, 6-2. Perfect timing by the looks of it, as it is now raining. 

13:09 CET - And the first winner of the day is Ekaterina Alexandrova (28)! The Russian eased past Dalma Galfi (24) 6-0, 6-4 in exactly an hour to reach the fourth round. She will be really pleased with that, as it seems the rain is approaching Wimbledon...

Alexandrova in action
Profimedia

12:07 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) and Alexander Zverev (26) go head-to-head a little later today, with both players targeting redemption after suffering some big injuries recently. It could be a real thriller on court one.

Read a preview of the match here.

12:00 CET - Despite the threat of rain, it seems like SW19 might just get away unscathed. Players are currently warming up on the outside courts, with play set to get underway. Petra Kvitova (33), Ekaterina Alexandrova (28), Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Tommy Paul (26) are all in action.

7:30 CET - After an error hit display yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz (20) returns to centre court again today, opening the day off against 25th seed Nicolas Jarry (27). On court 1 Daniil Medvedev (27) faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (31) and a highly anticipated encounter between Alexander Zverev (26) and Matteo Berrettini (27) closes the day out. 

Meanwhile, in the women's side of the draw, number sixth seed Ons Jabuer (28) faces Canadian Bianca Andreescu (23) on centre court which is closely followed by Britain's Katie Boulter (26) against third seed Elena Rybakina (24). 

