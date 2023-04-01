Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Alcaraz through, Jabeur and Rybakina in action soon

After a disrupted start, Wimbledon 2023 is really starting to heat up as we reach the first Saturday of the tournament. After Murray's and Norrie's exits yesterday, Boulter is Britain's remaining hope. You can follow all the games with us as the tournament moves into the latter stages!

19:12 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) is on centre court right now with Bianca Andresscu (23), while Alexander Zverev (26) is set to take to court one to take on Matteto Berretini (27).

19:07 CET - Now Aryna Sabalenka (25) is through, with the Australian Open champion dismantling Anna Blinkova (24) 6-2, 6-3. A strong performance from the Belarusian.

Sabalenka celebrates her win Profimedia

18:51 CET - Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) is also through after defeating Laslo Djere (28) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4, while Christopher Eubanks' (27) dream run continues, after he beat Christopher O'Connell (29) 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

18:41 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is into the fourth round of Wimbledon after an almighty battle with Nicolas Jarry (27)! The Spaniard was yet again not at his best, with errors littered in his game that kept Jarry in the contest. But in the end, Alcaraz reigned victorious 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 in just under four hours.

Alcaraz vs Jarry stats Flashscore

18:32 CET - Jiri Lehecka (21) has won an absolute thriller against Tommy Paul (26), fending off a stunning fightback from the American to seal a 6-2, 7-6(2), (5)6-7, (9)6-7, 6-2 victory in three hours and 50 minutes. A valiant effort from Paul, but Lehecka got the job done eventually. He will face Daniil Medvedev (27) next.

Lehecka sealed a stunning win Profimedia

17:51 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) is on court one now, and is already leading Anna Blinkova (24) 3-1 in the first set.

17:23 CET - After battling back from a slow start, Daniil Medvedev (27) got the better of Marton Fucsovics (31) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Both players put on a really entertaining show and Medvedev produced some really good tennis on the grass. It is also the seventh time this season that the Russian has won a match after going a set down.

Medvedev vs Fucsovics stats Flashscore

16:47 CET - Jarry has just taken the second set against Alcaraz on centre court to level the contest at one set all. It's been a really competitive encounter so far, and the Chilean has put on a really good show.

16:21 CET - It didn't take long after the resumption for Petra Kvitova (33) to clinch the win. The Czech downed Natalija Stevanovic (28) 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 51 minutes to progress to the fourth round. The two-time Wimbledon champion will be a major threat to anyone in the draw.

Kvitova in action Profimedia

16:01 CET - Great news! The rain has stopped! We look clear for the rest of the day and play has now resumed on all the courts.

15:34 CET - By the way, if you want to follow all the live matches at Wimbledon, just click here. Medvedev and Alcaraz are currently on court.

14:30 CET - Over on centre, world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz (20) shall very soon be starting his contest with Chilean Nicolas Jarry (27). The Spaniard will be looking to perform a lot better than he did in his last match, as his game was littered with errors.

13:55 CET - Play should be getting underway pretty soon on the showpiece courts under the roof, with Danill Medvedev (27) vs Marton Fucsovics (31) first up on court one in around 15 minutes.

Medvedev vs Fucsovics head to head Flashscore

13:38 CET - Yep, it's confirmed: play has been suspended. The British summer has struck once again. The rain is coming down hard.

13:36 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has put in a really commanding performance to crush Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-2, 6-2. Perfect timing by the looks of it, as it is now raining.

13:09 CET - And the first winner of the day is Ekaterina Alexandrova (28)! The Russian eased past Dalma Galfi (24) 6-0, 6-4 in exactly an hour to reach the fourth round. She will be really pleased with that, as it seems the rain is approaching Wimbledon...

Alexandrova in action Profimedia

12:07 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) and Alexander Zverev (26) go head-to-head a little later today, with both players targeting redemption after suffering some big injuries recently. It could be a real thriller on court one.

Read a preview of the match here.

12:00 CET - Despite the threat of rain, it seems like SW19 might just get away unscathed. Players are currently warming up on the outside courts, with play set to get underway. Petra Kvitova (33), Ekaterina Alexandrova (28), Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Tommy Paul (26) are all in action.

7:30 CET - After an error hit display yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz (20) returns to centre court again today, opening the day off against 25th seed Nicolas Jarry (27). On court 1 Daniil Medvedev (27) faces Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (31) and a highly anticipated encounter between Alexander Zverev (26) and Matteo Berrettini (27) closes the day out.

Meanwhile, in the women's side of the draw, number sixth seed Ons Jabuer (28) faces Canadian Bianca Andreescu (23) on centre court which is closely followed by Britain's Katie Boulter (26) against third seed Elena Rybakina (24).