Confident Emma Raducanu happy to be back on Wimbledon grass

Confident Emma Raducanu happy to be back on Wimbledon grass

Raducanu in action during practice
Raducanu in action during practiceReuters
British hope Emma Raducanu (21) is glad to be back on court after missing Wimbledon last year because of injury and spending much of the tournament in hospitality suites.

Raducanu's career was blasted into the stratosphere when she won the 2021 US Open champion as a qualifier but she has struggled since with a succession of injuries.

Last year she sat out her home Grand Slam following surgery to her hands and ankle and found herself entertaining VIP guests at Wimbledon.

This time the world number 168 arrives fully fit and full of confidence after being handed a wildcard and will face seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Centre Court on Monday.

"I'm very happy to be back here. I think I've missed this tournament so much," she told reporters.

"Last year, I was actually on the other side doing a lot of suite visits, hospitality. It was really hard because you would walk through the same player tunnel, see your peers going to practice, going to play their match.

"I think being on the other side just really stung. It wasn't nice and I didn't really watch any of the tennis either. For me to be on this side of it this year is just super special. Just so happy to be out on the grass."

Raducanu returned from a lengthy layoff at the start of the year and while consistent results have been challenging, she has shown signs of a return to top form.

She reached the quarter-finals at Eastbourne last week, beating former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and American world number five Jessica Pegula on the way.

"I would say this preparation has worked out really well. I got a great balance between matches, but also staying fresh and not playing too much," Raducanu said.

"I think the Eastbourne week, it was really helpful in getting some top-level matches, and also to get a really good win in the second round. Yeah, my best win to date. I think I should take a lot of confidence from that."

She will have strong crowd support on Monday when she takes to Centre Court, but says she is the underdog against the 22nd-ranked Alexandrova who reached he fourth round last year.

"I think it's a tough match," she said. "I think that she's got great weapons. On this surface, on grass, it only amplifies big weapons. I'm actually the complete underdog because she's a lot older, a lot more experienced, ranked a lot higher."

Raducanu reached the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut in 2021 and the second round in 2022.

