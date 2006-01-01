Pleasantly tired Barbora Krejcikova counts post-Wimbledon blessings

Krejcikova won Wimbledon for the first time in her career over the weekend.

Tired but elated, Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) said Thursday the post-tournament duties were an enjoyable experience as she looked back on encounters with Pink, Tom Cruise and the royal family.

The Czech beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini in three sets last Saturday to add a second Grand Slam title to her 2021 French Open trophy.

"I haven't held the racket since then," Krejcikova told reporters in Prague as she picked up her outfit for the Paris Olympics where she will defend the doubles title with Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova had the obligatory dance with men's singles winner Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon Champions' Dinner on Sunday, but that was far from her only social encounter.

"Tom Cruise asked to meet me, which was fantastic. He asked to meet me!" Krejcikova said.

The "Top Gun", "Rain Man" and "Mission: Impossible" star was in the stands for the women's singles final.

"He congratulated me, he said it was great, and we talked about sports because we are both passionate athletes," said Krejcikova, who is now ranked 10th in the world.

Krejcikova singled out her meeting with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, following the final.

"Ah yes, the royal family," Krejcikova said dreamily before pausing to take a deep breath. "That was wonderful.

"I have really enjoyed the past few days, I have so many new experiences I would never have dreamt of.

"I find it easy to fall asleep because I'm totally worn out in the evening. There are many duties now, and I haven't slept much, but all the duties are really pleasant," she added.

'Never personal'

Krejcikova will now start getting ready for the Paris Olympics, starting on July 26th. She will team up with Siniakova, with whom she won seven Grand Slam titles before they split late last year, for a WTA tournament in Prague next week to get ready.

Siniakova, who initiated the split, has since won this year's French Open doubles with Coco Gauff and Wimbledon doubles with Taylor Townsend.

"I'm really looking forward to this. It's fantastic to be able to play for your country, and it will be a wonderful experience," Krejcikova said.

She added she was still getting on well with Siniakova, although the split took her by surprise last November.

"We're good. I don't think this has ever been personal, even though we split last year and it was Katerina who initiated the break," said Krejcikova.

"At the personal level, it's still the same. We have always got on well."