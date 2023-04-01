Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in Warsaw action, whilst Fritz and Zverev headline ATP tour

8:19 CET - Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert (25) caused somewhat of an upset when by defeating Alex Di Minaur (24) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to book his place in the semis.
8:14 CET - There are some results from overnight in Atlanta to bring you as Aleksandar Vukic (27) defeated the story of Wimbledon Chris Eubanks (27) 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.
7:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's action on the ATP and WTA tour with Flashscore.
As the week closes in so do the tournament's around the globe. Semi-final action in the men's tour sees Zverev face youngster Arthur Fils (19) in Hamburg and an all-American affair in Atlanta sees Taylor Fritz take on JJ Wolf (24).
Meanwhile, on the WTA tour world number one Iga Swiatek faces Czech teen Linda Noskova (18) in a rescheduled quarter-final after yesterday's rain postponement.