Tennis Tracker: Swiatek in Warsaw action, whilst Fritz and Zverev headline ATP tour

Zverev in action at Wimbledon earlier this month
After rain delayed play on Friday, Iga Swiatek (22) and the Polish Open will be hoping for less adverse weather conditions today. Meanwhile, there is semi final action in Atlanta and Hamburg with Taylor Fritz (25) and Alexander Zverev (26) in action.

8:19 CET - Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert (25) caused somewhat of an upset when by defeating Alex Di Minaur (24) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to book his place in the semis. 

8:14 CET - There are some results from overnight in Atlanta to bring you as Aleksandar Vukic (27) defeated the story of Wimbledon Chris Eubanks (27) 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.  

7:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's action on the ATP and WTA tour with Flashscore.

As the week closes in so do the tournament's around the globe. Semi-final action in the men's tour sees Zverev face youngster Arthur Fils (19) in Hamburg and an all-American affair in Atlanta sees Taylor Fritz take on JJ Wolf (24). 

Meanwhile, on the WTA tour world number one Iga Swiatek faces Czech teen Linda Noskova (18) in a rescheduled quarter-final after yesterday's rain postponement. 

