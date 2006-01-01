Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wuhan WTA - Singles
  4. Gauff beats Linette in Wuhan Open quarter-finals to earn 50th win of the year

Gauff beats Linette in Wuhan Open quarter-finals to earn 50th win of the year

Gauff extended her winning streak to nine matches
Gauff extended her winning streak to nine matchesREUTERS / Florence Lo
World number four Coco Gauff (20) earned her 50th WTA main draw win of the year as she beat Magda Linette (32) 6-0, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open on Friday, potentially setting up a semi-final clash with top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26).

Former US Open champion Gauff, who has made some grip changes with new coach Matt Daly, struggled with double faults over both sets but was dominant with her returns in the victory over an error-prone Linette.

"I played well ... overall, maybe two bad games," Gauff said in the post-match interview after extending her winning streak to nine matches.

Linette came close to breaking Gauff twice in the first set but Gauff saved four break points to hold both games, also winning 14 of 21 return points as the Polish former Australian Open semi-finalist fell to a bagel.

Gauff, who made eight double faults in the match, faced a tougher battle in the second set, but one of Linette's 22 unforced errors gave the American an edge in the seventh game as she got the only break of the set, which sealed the win.

The winner of Friday's third quarter-final, between US Open champion Sabalenka and Magdalena Frech, will play Gauff on Saturday.

"I've played them both before, they're tough opponents," Gauff said.

Third seed Jasmine Paolini plays fifth seed Zheng Qinwen in another quarter-final later in the day, while Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Wang Xinyu.

Mentions
TennisWuhan WTA - SinglesCoco GauffMagda Linette
Related Articles
Retiring Rafael Nadal remains an inspiring role model and humble idol for fellow pros
Home hopes Zheng and Wang through to last-eight in Wuhan Open
Aryna Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Iga Swiatek
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka in action after Fritz and Gauff seal quarter-final wins
Thanks for the memories: Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open titles
'Your legacy will live forever': Novak Djokovic salutes retiring Rafael Nadal
After Rafael Nadal exit, Novak Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Updated
Rafael Nadal: Grand Slam warrior, 'King of Clay' and people's champion
Six memorable Grand Slam finals of Rafael Nadal's illustrious career
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings