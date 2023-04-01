Thierry Neuville takes lead in Monte Carlo season-opening rally

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Thierry Neuville takes lead in Monte Carlo season-opening rally
Thierry Neuville takes lead in Monte Carlo season-opening rally
Thierry Neuville won two of Saturday's three morning stages.
Thierry Neuville won two of Saturday's three morning stages.
Reuters
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville (35) took the lead in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally after winning two of Saturday's three morning stages.

The Belgian went from third overnight to lead Toyota's Elfyn Evans by 5.1 seconds at the mid-leg service point with three more stages to follow in the afternoon. The asphalt rally ends on Sunday.

France's eight-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier, bidding for a record-extending 10th win in his home French Alps, was third overall and 2.6 seconds behind Evans in a tight podium battle. Hyundai's Ott Tanak was a distant fourth.

Toyota's reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera is absent from the opening round as part of the Finn's decision to run only a part-time programme this year.

Mentions
Motorsport
Related Articles
Lando Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team
2024 Formula 1 season: Everything you need to know
Elfyn Evans leads after opening stages of Monte Carlo Rally
Show more
Motorsport
Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc signs new multi-season contract with Ferrari
Eight-time world champion Ogier chasing record 10th Monte Carlo win as new season starts
F1's Madrid move fuelled by net zero goal and big city glamour
Spanish Grand Prix moving from Barcelona to Madrid in 2026
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time to become oldest winner
Carlos Sainz heading for fourth Dakar victory at the age of 61
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid beat Las Palmas, Angola face Nambia in AFCON last 16
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall, Pochettino keen on Osimhen
Alexander Zverev blames illness for dip in energy during heart-breaking Australian Open loss
Irresistible Aryna Sabalenka crushes Qinwen Zheng to defend Australian Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings