Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor

Updated
Real Madrid's flag outside the Bernabeu
Real Madrid's flag outside the Bernabeu
Profimedia
Spanish police have arrested at least three unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly distributing a sexual video featuring a minor, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The arrests come at a difficult moment in Spanish football amid allegations of sexual abuse against former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales (46) who kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso (33) on the lips last month.

El Confidencial newspaper reported earlier citing sources that those arrested were three players from the youth academy, the reserve team and the third team, and that the case stemmed from a police complaint filed on September 6th in the Canary Islands by the mother of the underage victim.

According to the report, the main subject of the probe is a Real Madrid C - the Spanish club's third team - player, who allegedly recorded his sexual relationship with the 16-year-old victim. Cadena SER radio station reported that the relationship was consensual.

The two other players allegedly shared the video without the minor's consent via mobile messaging app WhatsApp, El Confidencial and Cadena SER reported.

Police said the three had been detained at the Real Madrid sports complex in Madrid and a fourth player was being investigated. One of those arrested is a reserve team player and two play for the third team.

Real Madrid issued a statement saying only that a total of four youth team players had been questioned by police "in connection with a complaint about an alleged release of a private video via WhatsApp" messaging system.

They added that "appropriate measures" would be taken when the club had detailed knowledge of the facts.

All three are suspected of committing a felony known in Spanish criminal law as "revealing secrets of a sexual nature", a police spokesperson said.

Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo

