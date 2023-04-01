Tom Brady buys team as he joins Sergio Perez and Rafa Nadal in electric race boat series

Seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was unveiled as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship on Thursday, joining tennis great Rafa Nadal and Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez in the new electric race boat competition.

Brady's team becomes the fifth entry in the E1 World Championship which is scheduled to begin racing next year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Former Chelsea great Didier Drogba is also among the lineup of high-profile owners, with organisers promising more big-name investors in the coming weeks.

"E1 combines several things I love – speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders," said Brady in a statement.

"I’m excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win.

"My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top."

The championship will see up to 10 teams and 20 mixed-gender pilots.

The inaugural season will have stops in Venice, Monaco and Rotterdam with more venues to be announced later.

There are plans to stage a race in the United States but not until 2025.

"As important as racing is our commitment to sustainability and social impact and Tom is very passionate about the planned Acceleration Festivals at our races, which will showcase start ups and developments in the clean tech industries everywhere we go," said E1 co-founder and CEO Rodi Basso.

"Tom is so aligned with our principles and vision for sport and impact."

The E1 series is the latest entry into the environmentally responsible motor sport competition, joining Formula E and off road Extreme E.

E1 co-founder and chairman Alejandro Agag was also the founder of the Formula E and Extreme E series.