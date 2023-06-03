Inter Milan gear up for Champions League final with solid victory over Torino

Ryan Fisher

Inter Milan warmed up for their UEFA Champions League final showdown with Manchester City by grinding out a 1-0 victory over Torino. Marcelo Brozović’s first-half strike ensured the Nerazzurri won their final Serie A fixture of the season for a seventh consecutive year.

Simone Inzaghi resisted the urge to make wholesale changes ahead of next week’s trip to Istanbul, as he looked to keep Inter’s momentum going after overseeing 10 wins in their previous 11 outings.

Goalmouth action came at a premium in a cagey opening period, with in-form Inter striker Romelu Lukaku offering one rare moment of excitement, as he bulldozed his way through the Torino defence before slipping at the vital moment and firing wide.

On an evening where very little was at stake for either side, the contest seemed destined for stalemate with the interval approaching, but Brozović stepped up to hand Inter a vital lead at a timely moment. The Croatian was allowed too much space on the edge of the area, and he took full advantage by rifling home with his left foot beyond the reach of Vanja Milinković-Savić, giving him a first goal since getting the opener in September’s reverse clash.

Back then, the strike proved decisive in a 1-0 victory, and Torino showed little sign of doing much to prevent a repeat. In fact, the better chances continued to fall Inter’s way after HT, as Roberto Gagliardini and Edin Džeko both saw efforts go wide as the Nerazzurri chased a second goal, while the latter also struck the outside of the post.

Inter players celebrate AFP

Meanwhile, Torino’s best hope of a comeback seemed to lie with Antonio Sanabria, who was looking to score for a fifth consecutive game. And the Paraguayan poacher did indeed create a gilt-edged chance to level, but he was denied by an incredible reaction save from Inter’s substitute goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.

Yet, that was as close as Il Toro would come to an equaliser, as their winless streak on home soil extended to seven matches.

Defeat means they could drop out of the top half if results elsewhere go against them, while Inter are guaranteed a top-three finish after an eighth consecutive H2H without defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcelo Brozović (Inter Milan)

