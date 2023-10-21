Thuram and Martinez lead imperious Inter past Torino

Inter Milan secured a fifth consecutive away win in Serie A, as goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez fired the Nerazzurri to a 3-0 victory over Torino. The result moves Simone Inzaghi’s men to the top of Serie A after picking up seven wins from their opening nine league matches.

Having been held to a frustrating draw against Bologna before the international break, Inter travelled to Turin knowing a positive response was needed against a goal-shy Torino side.

The Nerazzurri showed early signs of promise inside the opening 20 minutes, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic diving low to save from Thuram. However, the hosts largely stifled Inter, with clear-cut chances coming at a premium for both sides.

After an uneventful opening half-hour, Simone Inzaghi’s men continued to probe for a breakthrough, but it was Yann Sommer who came to the visitors’ rescue, standing tall to thwart a powerful strike from Demba Seck before denying Pietro Pellegri from inside the six-yard box.

Grateful for their goalkeeper’s heroics, Inter looked to regain control of proceedings with the interval looming, but Torino held firm to go into the break on level terms.

Having failed to find the net in their last three SA outings, Ivan Jurić‘s side knew the importance of keeping it tight in the early stages of the second half. However, Inter made their pressure count with a deserved opener shortly before the hour mark, as Thuram swept a clinical finish into the bottom corner following good work from Denzel Dumfries.

Armed with the momentum, the Nerazzurri doubled their lead just eight minutes later through talisman Martínez, with the Argentine heading home from Francesco Acerbi’s flick-on inside the box.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, a comeback from the struggling hosts always seemed unlikely, and so it proved, as the visitors added late gloss to the scoreline when Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the penalty spot, to secure a convincing three points with extra panache, while extending the Nerazzurri’s unbeaten streak in H2Hs to nine meetings (W8, D1). As for Torino, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Lecce next weekend after a fifth consecutive Serie A match without a win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

