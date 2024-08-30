Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Arsenal make late Sterling move, Man United sign Ugarte

With the new season now underway, clubs continue to be active in the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest updates, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

August 30th - Deadline Day

22:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United have finally announced the signging of Manuel Ugarte (23) from PSG on a five-year contract - €50m + €10m fee.

22:20 CET - CONFRIMED - AC MIlan have announced the signing of England striker Tammy Abraham (26) from AS Roma. Abraham will wear the number 90 shirt for some reason...

22:09 CET - According to David Ornstein, Ipswich Town are closing in on signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson (24) on loan which has been made possible by Raheem Sterling (29) closing in on a move to the Emirates.

21:22 CET - CONFIRMED - RB Leipzig have signed defender Lutsharel Geertruida (24) from Feyenoord until 2029 in a deadline day deal reportedly worth 25 million euros ($28 million) on Friday.

21:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Scott McTominay's (27) time at boyhood club Manchester United has come to a close as Napoli announce the signing of the Scottish midfielder.

20:52 CET - Arsenal are making a late attempt to sign Raheem Sterling (29) according to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

20:45 CET - Fulham are attempting to hijack Everton's deal for young Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah (20) according to Santi Aouna!

20:40 CET - CONFIRMED - The wait is over for Crystal Palace fans who have been eagerly awaiting confirmation for the signing of Maxence Lacroix (24) from Wolfsburg. And the deal is now done as Palace announce the defender on a five-year deal.

20:30 CET - All the talk today has been on potential Chelsea incomings but they still needed to get players off the books on loan or on permanent deals. And one such player is Trevoh Chalobah (25) who is on his way to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan according to David Ornstein.

19:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Everton have signed Orel Mangala (26) from Lyon on a season-long loan.

19:05 CET - The Armando Broja (22) to Ipswich Town deal might be back on! Ben Jacobs is reporting that Ipswich are in advanced talks with Chelsea to re-activate the transfer.

19:00 CET - Keith Downie has given an update on the Antony Elanga (22) story. He is saying Nottingham Forest have turned down Newcastle's approach to sign the winger and the deal is off.

18:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Salzburg have announced the loan signing of youngster Stefan Bajcetic (19) from Liverpool.

18:50 CET - Fabrizio Romano is now saying that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho (24) and are working with Manchester United on the structure of the deal.

18:35 CET - Sky Sports' Keith Downie is reporting that Newcastle United have held talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for winger Anthony Elanga (22) in an 11th hour move, with a fee of £35m+ discussed between the clubs.

18:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Burnley have confirmed a new addition as they bring in Jeremy Sarmiento (22) on a season-long loan from Brighton.

18:22 CET - In the latest Victor Osimhen (25) development, Chelsea's proposal of €155,000 per week to Osimhen has been rejected by the player according to Fabrice Hawkins.

18:10 CET - Do you remember Dele Alli (28)? He might finally be back as Sky Sports are reporting that Lille are interested in signing him as a free agent. Interesting one...

16:46 CET - David Ornstein is now reporting that Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho (24), with a deal expected to be agreed with Manchester United.

15:39 CET - Another potential twist in the Victor Osimhen (25) saga. As per David Ornstein, Chelsea are awaiting the green light from the player himself before they decide to advance in talks with Napoli.

15:32 CET - Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that defender Marc Guehi (24) will NOT be leaving the club this summer, amidst a reported £70 million bid from Newcastle.

15:28 CET - With Arsenal still looking to sign Raheem Sterling (29) from Chelsea, this is what Gunners fan and Flashscore editor Tolga Akdeniz had to say on the potential transfer.

14:55 CET - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told the media that he doesn't expect Jadon Sancho (24) to leave the club today... Chelsea have been linked with a late move for the wantaway winger.

14:30 CET - New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot does not expect the Merseyside giants to add any more players after the signing of Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (23) and Italian forward Federico Chiesa (26).

"Not expecting anything but if we see an opportunity, we could act," the Dutchman told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against bitter rivals Manchester United.

14:20 CET - Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28) has arrived in London to complete a medical ahead of a move to… no, not Chelsea but Al Ahli! The Saudi club appear to be preparing a move for both Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (25), as previously reported but only one man will be signed it seems.

If it is Toney who completes a move to Al Ahli, it feels like a major step down for a man who looked destined to land at a major Premier League club not long ago.

14:01 CET - CONFIRMED - Southampton have announced the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26) for a fee reported to be worth up to £25 million.

12:53 CET - According to Sky Sports in England, Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Jadon Sancho (24) from Manchester United.

12:35 CET - The latest on the major story of the morning is that Al Ahli will only sign one of Napoli's Victor Osimhen (25) or Brentford's Ivan Toney (28) - not both.

11:40 CET - Following up on the Victor Osimhen (25) news, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the player has NOT given the green light on a move to Saudi club Al Ahli! A move to Chelsea could still be on the cards.

11:29 CET - CONFIRMED - Marseille have completed the signing of Everton striker Neal Maupay (28) on loan.

11:25 CET - Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal with West Ham to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse (29) on a season-long loan.

10:59 CET - Several reports this morning are claiming that Raheem Sterling's (29) future remains in the balance, with his two options being either staying at Chelsea or moving to Arsenal. Talks are continuing between the clubs and player.

10:27 CET - Another massive story revolving around Al Ahli is breaking, with reports stating that the Saudi club have now also agreed a deal with Brentford for striker Ivan Toney (28), and a medical has been booked for him too. Osimhen AND Toney?!

09:09 CET - Some huge news breaking this morning. According to Sky Sports in Italy, Victor Osimhen (25) is heading to Al Ahli and NOT Chelsea, with a deal being agreed between the Saudi club and Napoli which will see the Italians receive €80 million and Osimhen €40 million per year.

08:38 CET - According to David Ornstein, Arsenal have reached an agreement to take Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto (35) on loan for the rest of the season, and the Brazilian will now head for a medical.

08:32 CET - Tammy Abraham (26) is set to make a move across Serie A, with reports claiming that the Englishman will move on loan to AC Milan, while Alexis Saelemaekers (25) will move the other way to Roma.

August 29th

23:45 CET - After talks with Joan Garcia (23) broke down, Arsenal have now set their sights on Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto (35) to replace Aaron Ramsdale (25), according to The Athletic.

23:07 CET - Everton are closing in on Orel Mangala (26). The Belgian international is set for a medical in the morning on Merseyside with a deal with Lyon agreed.

22:00 CET - Brighton have been busy this summer and they don't look like slowing down ahead of tomorrow's deadline as, per The Athletic, they have submitted a 20 million euro offer for Nordsjaelland striker Conrad Harder (20). There is also interest from Sporting, but the Seagulls seem to be in pole position for the signature.

21:17 CET - Lutsharel Geertruida (24) looks set for a move to RB Leipzig. The Dutch defender will fly for a medical on Friday after his 25 million euro deal to the Bundesliga club from Feyenoord was agreed earlier today.

20:46 CET - Giovani Lo Celso (28) has been shaping up for a move away from Tottenham Hotspur all summer and Real Betis look closest to getting his signature.

Negotiations are underway but the two parties are wide of the mark as it is.

19:24 CET - Nottingham Forest have had a bid for Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher (25) rejected as it fell below the valuation for the player. They have just over 24 hours to make an improved offer.

17:13 CET - With the news of Romelu Lukaku (31) now signed with Napoli from Chelsea, attention now turns to Victor Osimhen (25) moving in the opposite direction.

Contact still remains between the two clubs with Rudy Galetti reporting that both a permanent move before tomorrow as well as a loan deal with obligation to buy are still on the table.

17:03 CET - CONFIRMED - A transfer we have been waiting for all summer has finally happened. Romelu Lukaku (31) is now officially a Napoli player after signing from Chelsea on a three-year deal worth around 30 million euros.

16:00 CET - Brest, who are getting ready for their Champions League later this evening, are on the cusp of signing Borussia Dortmund's Soumaila Coulibaly (20).

The Frenchman is set to join the Ligue 1 side on loan with an option to buy, according to Florian Plettenberg.

15:08 CET - CONFIRMED - As expected, Liverpool have signed Federico Chiesa (26) from Juventus. It is the Reds' first signing of the summer, and the Italian joins on a long-term deal for a fee reported to be around 13 million euros.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach called me - I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans."

13:54 CET - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Wolves have sealed a deal for Fluminense's Brazilian midfielder Andre (23). The total package is expected to cost the Premier League club around €25 million.

12:48 CET - According to several reports, Arsenal are considering a move for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman (28) as the Gunners look to strengthen their frontline before the end of the window.

11:51 CET - Plenty of goalkeepers on the move, and Arsenal are moving quickly to replace Aaron Ramsdale (26), as we reported yesterday, with a 20 million euro bid for Espanyol's Joan Garcia (23).

10:18 CET - CONFIRMED - Bournemouth have announced the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga (29) on a season-long loan.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who spent the 2023/24 campaign at Real Madrid, joins from parent club Chelsea where he has made over 150 appearances.

08:34 CET - As per David Ornstein, Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic (19) is nearing a loan move to Red Bull Salzburg after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

00:06 CET - A potential new mover in the Victor Osimhen (25) saga could be Al Ahli. Napoli and the Saudi club have agreed a deal, but personal terms have yet to be agreed with the player. Chelsea, though, are reportedly still confident in getting a deal over the line before tomorrow's deadline.

August 28th

22:54 CET - Dani Ceballos (28) wants more first-team football and his 'desire to leave' has been the same since July. Reportedly, Real Madrid are listening to offers for the midfielder but wants a fair price.

21:33 CET - CONFIRMED - Back with Bayer Leverkusen, and they have brought in Nordi Mukiele (26) on a season-long loan with no option to buy from PSG.

21:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have brought in Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou (23) on loan for the season to sure up their backline.

21:10 CET - Southampton have reached an agreement with Arsenal for the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26), according to multiple reports. The England international is set to move for 18 million pounds with seven million worth of add-ons. This comes as Arsenal are set to complete the move of Joan Garcia (23) from Espanyol.

19:27 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are lining up a straight loan bid for Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic (19). The deal will be worth around four million euros, and he will be a replacement for the injured Marc Bernal (17).

18:28 CET - Bienvenue a NIce, Youssoufa! The former Borussia Dortmund starlet who burst into our consciousness as a teenager, Youssoufa Moukoko (19), has moved to Nice on loan for the rest of the season.

18:10 CET - According to reports, Ipswich Town have contacted fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace over a potential deal for Odsonne Edouard (26). The striker would demand a fee of around £20 million.

17:02 CET - CONFIRMED - A new Brazilian has arrived in the Premier League. Gustavo Nunes (18) joins Brentford from Gremio, where the midfielder made 20 appearances in Serie A, scoring three goals and creating another. He will wear the number 39 shirt.

Read more about the signing here.

16:16 CET - Eddie Nketiah (25) is one step closer to signing for Crystal Palace. The Arsenal striker has, according to Fabrizio Romano, passed the second part of his medical, and could put pen to paper on a transfer worth up to 30 million pounds.

14:46 CET - Another player who has been waiting for a move for much of the summer is Southampton playmaker Charly Alcaraz (21). The Argentine has struggled to make an impact on England's south coast and looks set to be off to Brazil's Serie A. He is currently in London ahead of a medical with Flamengo, and looks likely to seal the deal shortly.

13:53 CET - Oliver Glasner has gone back to his former stomping ground of the Bundesliga as Crystal Palace look set to sign Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix (24). Both clubs have agreed to deal with personal terms looking almost sealed, according to reports.

13:01 CET - Federico Chiesa (26) has been on the verge of leaving Juventus all summer and it feels like he has his destination confirmed. A deal has been agreed with Liverpool for the Italian winger - we are, as are others, expecting confirmation soon.

12:44 CET - The goalkeeper merry-go-round in the Premier League looks set to continue, with Crystal Palace interested in Bournemouth's Mark Travers (25) with the Cherries keen on bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga (29) from Chelsea.

11:43 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri (21) has struggled for game-time at Old Trafford and with that in mind has made the move to another north English side in Burnley, where he will hope to help them with a promotion bid back to the Premier League. The deal for the midfielder is worth around nine million pounds with Mejbri signing a four-year deal with the Clarets.

And of course, Burnley didn't miss with the announcement video.

10:44 CET - According to reports, AC Milan remain interested in the signing of Roma's Tammy Abraham (26), as the England international looks set to leave the Giallorossi this summer.

09:25 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, talks are expected to continue today between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen (25), as the Napoli striker weighs up his options before the end of the window.

08:48 CET - Leicester City have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Genk's Bilal El Khannouss (20), with the midfielder set to join the Premier League club on a €20.5 million package.