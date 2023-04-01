Transfer News LIVE: Atletico close on Kean, Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall

The January transfer window is here and so Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest deals and rumours around Europe.

January 28th

10:20 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing a loan move for Juventus striker Moise Kean (23). The Italian is yet to score so far this season.

January 27th

19:25 CET - SPECULATION - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ivan Rakitic (35) is set to leave Sevilla and move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab. The Croatian has reportedly already informed his teammates of the decision.

13:44 CET - CONFIRMED - Ligue 1 strugglers Lyon have completed a move for Nemanja Matic (35) from Rennes, with the experienced Serb signing a deal until 2026.

13:15 CET - SPECULATION - Several reports are suggesting that Chelsea will make a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (25) this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino particularly keen on the Nigerian.

10:08 CET - SPECULATION - According to David Ornstein, Brighton are in talks with Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25) over a potential transfer. The Championship club are believed to want £30 million for their star midfielder, with Brentford and Arsenal also interested.

January 26th

19:54 CET - SPECULATION - As per the Mail Sport, Wolves are reportedly stalling on a potential move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja (22), with the West Midlands club keen to ensure they don't break the Premier League's spending rules.

17:48 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano has said those three words - here we go! He is reporting that Bayern Munich have completed the signing of right-back Sacha Boey (22) from Galatasaray and a medical is soon to follow.

15:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Sheffield United have signed goalkeeper Ivo Grbic (28) from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. The Croatian made a toal of 14 appearances for the Spanish side and spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Lille.

11:06 CET - SPECULATION - Bayern Munich's search for a right back looks like it may be coming to an end. According to a number of reliable sources, including Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano, the German champions are locked in talks with Galatasaray for Sacha Boey (23). The Turkish giants are demanding 30 million euros, while Boey waits for permission to travel for a medical.

10:10 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have sealed the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips (28) from Manchester City. The England international joins the London club until the end of the season.

January 25th

20:53 CET - CONFIRMED - Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has stated that Danish midfielder Matt O'Riley (23) won’t be moving to Atletico Madrid this January window after the Spanish club had a bid for the player turned down.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Paris St-Germain have signed Brazilian teenage midfielder Gabriel Moscardo (18) from Corinthians. He has signed a contract with PSG until 2028 and is immediately being loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season.

13:17 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City have announced the purchase of Argentine talent Claudio Echeverri (18) from River Plate. He will remain in Argentina until moving to England next January.

09:39 CET - SPECULATION - Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus are preparing to bid over €40 million for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (25), who Liverpool are also interested in.

January 24th

22:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez (35) has returned to his boyhood club Chivas Guadalajara.

Hernandez, who spent the past three years at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy, signed on a free transfer after leaving the MLS outfit in November.

17:24 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias (31) on loan until the end of the season as a replacement for the injured Victor Boniface (23).

12:33 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich could be set to pull out of negotiations with Newcastle for Kieran Trippier (33), as they are unwilling to pay a price they deem 'unreasonable'.

10:23 CET - SPECULATION - As per El Nacional, Liverpool have made an offer to sign Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger (30), who would be interested in talking to the English club.

10:20 CET - SPECULATION - The Guardian are reporting that Chelsea have registered their interest in signing Karim Benzema (36), whose future at Al Ittihad is very much uncertain.

January 23rd

23:36 CET - Over in Italy, Torino have made an enquiry about Sevilla's Rafa Mir (26). Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Serie A side are making their target one of their top targets ahead of next week's deadline.

18:42 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Newcastle have already rejected Bayern Munich's bid for Kieran Trippier (33). The offer was in the region of €15 million for the experienced full-back.

17:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Kieran Trippier (33) from Newcastle on a permanent deal, and are now fully focussed on signing the England right back.

15:51 CET - CONFIRMED - Kalvin Phillips (28) is on the move. West Ham and Manchester City have agreed a deal for the midfielder to move to the UK capital on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

15:05 CET - CONFIRMED - File this one under things you didn't think you'd be reading today! Southampton Women have completed the signature of goalkeeper Benedicte Haland (25).

Albeit no relation to Erling, the Norwegian shot-stopper will be keen to follow in her compatriot's footsteps and have a positive impact at her new club.

14:33 CET - SPECULATION - As per the Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) is of interest to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, who have failed in their attempts to land Tottenham's Emerson Royal.

08:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Kosta Nedeljkovic (18) from Red Star Belgrade. The defender will spend the rest of the season back on loan at the Serbian club.

January 22nd

19:07 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Athletic, Lyon are interested in bringing Karim Benzema (36) back to the club. The legendary striker, who currently plays for Al Ittihad, scored 66 goals for the French club beween 2004-2009.

16:14 CET - SPECULATION - The future of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips (28) has been under scrutiny throughout this window and another club has entered the chat. West Ham and City are reportedly in talks for a loan deal for Phillips, who has seen his game time limited at the Etihad since moving from Leeds.

16:05 CET - SPECULATION - More Newcastle players are being linked with a move away from St James' Park. Callum Wilson (31) could be on his way out, with AC Milan interested in him on a permanent deal. The Magpies have not accepted an offer, reports Craig Hope from MailSport, but the striker would be open to a move with 18 months left on his deal.

13:40 CET - SPECULATION - Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab have reportedly reached an agreement with Newcastle over a move for Miguel Almiron (29). The Paraguayan has scored five goals in all competitions this season.

11:36 CET - SPECULATION - As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (34) is open to joining Manchester United if both clubs are keen on the move.

09:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Javier Manquillo (29) has completed a move from Newcastle to Celta Vigo on a deal that runs until June 2025.

January 21st

19:20 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Atletico Madrid’s seldom-used centre-back Caglar Soyuncu (27) is keen on a move to Fenerbahce in his home country. Plenty of clubs are interested but Soyuncu wants Fener!

11:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Bundesliga club Freiburg have signed Hungarian centre-back Atilla Szalai (26) on loan from Hoffenheim.

09:47 CET - SPECULATION - Atletico Madrid have been linked with Callum Wilson (31), but Fabrizio Romano says that they're instead trying to sign Juventus forward Moise Kean (23) on loan.

January 20th

21:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Olympique Marseille have signed Cameroonian forward Faris Moumbagna (23) from Bodo/Glimt. He is currently at AFCON with his national team.

16:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Have Brighton done it again and pulled off a wonderkid signing for a bargain price before the eyes of Europe's elite caught on? Valentin Barco (19) has been a fan favourite at Boca Juniors for a while and at just £7m, the Argentina under-23 international appears to be a steal.

13:48 CET - SPECULATION - As per Sky Germany, Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey (21) before the end of the month. The Dutchman has 13 goals and four assists thus far this season.

09:01 CET - SPECULATION- According to Sport Bild, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are all interested in Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz (20), but would need to pay well over €100 million to sign him.

January 19th

21:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Serie A champions Napoli have signed Belgian winger Cyril Ngonge (23) from Hellas Verona.

The deal was worth some 18 million euros plus add-ons, according to local media reports.

18:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Hajduk Split have now announced the signing of Ivan Perisic (34), who is returning to his boyhood club on loan from Tottenham.

17:53 CET - CONFIRMED - Villarreal have announced that after returning to Wolves from a loan spell at Benfica, Goncalo Guedes (27) has now joined the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season.

13:38 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (33), with some reports stating that they want to get him on loan and others that they want him to join permanently.

12:50 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Croatia international Ivan Perisic (34) is close to securing a sensational loan move back to his hometown club of Hajduk Split from Tottenham.

10:07 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham are in talks to sign highly-rated Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa (18).

January 18th

21:22 CET - After days and weeks of speculation, Jordan Henderson (33) has sealed his move to Ajax after terminating his deal with Al Ettifaq.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid are closing in on the loan signing of Juventus' want-away striker Moise Kean (23).

18:57 CET - CONFIRMED - Lyon have sealed the signing of Gent striker Gift Orban (21). The Nigerian, who scored 20 goals in just 22 games last season, moves on a permanent deal until June 2028.

12:10 CET - SPECULATION - Meanwhile, Karim Benzema (36) is now set to be staying in Saudi this window according to Lequipe in France.

12:01 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Premier League linked Serhou Guirassy (27) is going to stay at high flying Stuttgart this winter.

09:15 CET - SPECULATION - The future of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (28) is set to be decided next week according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in his signature.

08:10 CET - DEAL CLOSE - As reported by Fabrizio Romano last night, Jordan Henderson (33) has agreed a deal to join Dutch giants Ajax. The midfielder is travelling to Amsterdam today to complete the move from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

January 17th

21:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon (27) has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

21:03 CET - CONFIRMED - Napoli have announced the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore (23) on loan for the rest of the season.

18:11 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Hilal have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi (25) from French team Marseille, for a fee reported to be around 23 million euros.

16:25 CET - SPECULATION - Another piece of transfer news from David Ornstein. Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Armando Broja (22) leave the club on a permanent deal, with West Ham, Fulham and Wolves all interested in the striker.

11:33 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are keen on reviving their interest in Southampton's full-back Kyle Walker-Peters (26).

09:00 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic's David Ornstein has exclusively revealed that Jordan Henderson (33) is set to leave the Saudi Pro League, after agreeing to terminate his contract with Al Ettifaq. The former Liverpool midfielder has agreed in principle to join Ajax.

07:45 CET - SPECULATION - As per German news outlet BILD, Matthijs de Ligt (24) is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich, with the perennial Bundesliga champions strongly linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo (24).

January 16th

23:05 CET - CONFIRMED - New York City FC have announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf (24) from Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Wolf's contract runs through 2027 with an option for 2028. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

20:00 CET - Benfica have released a statement denying reports that they have held talks with Manchester United over the sale of midfielder Joao Neves (19).

"Under no circumstances has Sport Lisboa e Benfica entered into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from its youth academy - nor does it intend to do so - so any information to the contrary is false," said the club.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to Graeme Bailey of HITC, Everton may be forced to sell centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (21) due to their financial issues and Real Madrid are interested in signing him, along with Manchester United.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that LaLiga side Real Sociedad are close to finalising the singing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker (28).

10:06 CET - SPECULATION - German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign Bolgona's Joshua Zirkzee (22), but have been told they can only do so in the summer.

January 15th

18:36 CET - SPECULATION - According to HITC, Roberto Firmino (32) has been offered to Chelsea. The Al Ahli forward is said to be keen to cut his stay in Saudi Arabia short, while the English club are desperate to bring in a striker this month.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - Marseille full-back Renan Lodi (25) looks all set to finalise his move to Saudi club Al Hilal imminently, according to wide reports. Stay tuned for an announcement soon.

08:52 CET - According to Marca, Karim Benzema's (36) future at Saudi club Al Ittihad is uncertain with the striker missing training and not being included in the squad for the club's winter training camp.

00:18 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri (20) looks set to join LaLiga side Sevilla this week. The midfielder, according to reports, will join the struggling Andalusian side on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to buy in the summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season.

00:14 CET - SPECULATION - Renan Lodi's (25) long-awaited move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal seems to be near completion.

The Brazilian, currently at Marseille, is expected to move for around 20 million euros as per Fabrizio Romano. The deal will include an initial loan with a mandatory transfer in the summer, where the defender will pen a three-year contract.

January 14th

17:22 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez (20), who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Granada, will soon complete medical tests at Benfica ahead of a proposed loan move - one which includes a buy option.

12:26 CET - SPECULATION - Just a few days after being recalled from his loan spell from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon (27) could be on his way out again, this time to Brentford on loan.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that negotiations have happened between the two parties, but the decision will be made by the player, given he has multiple suitors.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic are reporting that Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell (29) could be on his way down the south coast to Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

According to the reports, there is no option to buy and Rothwell will plug a gap in midfield for the Saints, who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League.

09:20 CET - SPECULATION - Bayern Munich look set to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele (26) in the coming days, with the player reportedly keen on the switch.