Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea sign keeper Jorgensen

With the new season fast approaching, clubs have now turned their attention to the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

July 30th

00:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) from Villarreal. He has signed a seven-year contract with the Blues and joins up with his new teammates during their summer tour of the USA.

Jorgensen said in a statement on the club's website: "This move is a dream come true. I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates."

20:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny (32) has joined UAE side Al Jazira on a free transfer, with the deal announced as the Egypt international participates at the Paris Olympic Games.

19:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Everton have signed Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien (23) from Ligue 1 side Lyon on a four-year contract. The Premier League club did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 17 million pounds.

18:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Roma have announced the signing of Argentinian talent Matias Soule (21), who joins the club on a five-year deal from Juventus. He impressed on loan at Frosinone last season, enough to convince his new club to spend around €30 million on him.

16:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Southampton have signed Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz (25) from Villarreal and Japanese midfielder Kuryu Matsuki (21) from FC Tokyo on four-year contracts.

16:00 CET - One of the Bundesliga’s breakout stars last season was Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier (21), who earned himself a call-up to the Germany team for the Euros. It seems his strong season has piqued the interest of Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Chelsea as well as Juventus, according to Florian Plettenberg.

13:26 CET - Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has reported that, after impressing at Euro 2024, PSV's Jerdy Schouten (27) is being targeted by PSG, who would have to pay around €60 million for the midfielder.

12:41 CET - According to Sky Germany, Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane (28), who has a year left on his contract with the German club.

10:48 CET - Pascal Gross (33) looks like he is on his way to Borussia Dortmund! Fabrizio Romano has given it the 'here we go', confirming that the Germans have reached an agreement with Brighton for the player.

10:27 CET - According to David Ornstein, Chelsea and Napoli are in talks over a potential deal that would see Romelu Lukaku (31) move to the Italians on a permanent deal, and Victor Osimhen (25) move to the London club on loan with a buy option.

09:46 CET - Diego Simeone has been keen on signing Conor Gallagher (24) for quite some time, and now according to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are getting closer to agreeing on a deal worth around €40m for the Chelsea man.

08:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Iran forward Sardar Azmoun (29) has joined Dubai side Shabab Al-Ahli from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, the Emirati Pro League side announced on Monday.

July 29th

18:26 CET - CONFIRMED - After more than a month of speculation, what feels like one of the deals of the summer has been completed. Arsenal have completed the signing of Riccardo Calafiori (22) from Bologna.

The defender will wear the number 33 shirt for the Gunners and has signed a multi-year deal with the club.

Sporting Director Edu said to their official website: “It has been a great team effort in completing this transfer and we welcome Riccardo to the family.

“We identified Riccardo as part of our strategy to sign players who fit our profile and will reinforce our squad to compete at the highest level. He is 22 but brings quality and experience. He will quickly grow into being an Arsenal player."

One man leaving the Emirates Stadium is likely to be Emile Smith Rowe (24). The diminuitive winger looks set for Fulham after both clubs agreed a deal worth around 34 million punds, according to Sky Sports News' Darmeth Sheth.

It will be a club record fee paid out by Fulham.

17:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Bryan Gil (23) has joined Girona from Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the season.

According to his new club, he has already passed his medical and will start training with his new team from Tuesday.

14:50 CET - Germany's premier transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, has reported that Dutch star Xavi Simons (21) is set to stay at RB Leipzig, or more specifically, re-sign on loan from PSG.

13:53 CET - More from the transfer guru Romano this Monday with Monza looking to bring in Keylor Navas (37) in on a free transfer. The Costa Rican stopper is without a club after leaving PSG this summer.

11:35 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Dani Olmo (26) from RB Leipzig. Olmo left La Masia as a young man to move to Croatia, is he about to head home?

Romano also suggested that the Catalan giants are still very keen on Athletic Club’s Nico Williams (22). If they can get one of those two in, it would be a good summer!

08:17 CET - Sergi Roberto (32) is a free agent after leaving Barcelona this summer, and Diario SPORT are reporting that Ajax, West Ham and Aston Villa all want to sign him, with the latter club leading the chase.

July 28th

23:50 CET - Fabrizio Romano has said those three words! RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic (23) to AC Milan is 'here we go' for a reported 18m euros.

22:18 CET - An interesting development this evening from Liverpool, who have rejected a 14-million euro bid for Wataru Endo (31) from Marseille, according to the Athletic's James Pearce. The Japanese international is also attracting interest from the Bundesliga, but the Reds do not want to sell the midfielder.

21:45 CET - Raphael Varane's (31) time at Manchester United is over as he switches Manchester for the beautiful Como. The newly-promoted Serie A side have got their man on a two-year contract.

20:00 CET - Another move from Tottenham this evening is being rumoured with Emerson Royal (25) in talks with joining AC Milan. The two clubs are expected to meet next week to discuss terms.

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok (18) from K League 1 side Gangwon on a six-year deal, with the teenager set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

13:29 CET - Southampton have been busy in the transfer market this summer and they show no signs of stopping with a deal in the region of seven million pounds for Ben Brereton Diaz (25) agreed with Villarreal.

The Chilean striker spent the second half of last season with Sheffield United in the Premier League, scoring six goals in 14 games.

13:24 CET - One of the summer's longest transfer 'sagas' seems to be coming to a conclusion as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) is heading to the US for his medical with Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian international is set to sign a five-year deal with the Gunners and will join his new side stateside for their pre-season tour.

11:45 CET - As per The Athletic, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (30) insists no decision has been made about his future, amid plenty of interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

I’m very calm, whatever happens is in God’s hands and he knows the right way to go. Whatever he gives me I’ll be happy with," the Brazilian said.

08:18 CET - Paris Saint-Germain are nearing an agreement with Benfica for teenage midfielder Joao Neves (19), as the Portuguese side look to have settled on a €70 million package with one player included.

July 27th

17:55 CET - According to the highly trustworthy Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed a deal to sign young Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen (22) for a deal woth 24.5 million Euros.

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Despite it being all but confirmed for quite some time, Endrick (18) now a Real Madrid player after being unveiled at the Bernabeu.

12:41 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United remain locked in talks to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26), with both players keen on the move.

11:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have announced that they have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign defender Robin Le Normand (27).

08:28 CET - As per reports, Tottenham look to be favourites for the signing of Juventus' Federico Chiesa (26), with Arsenal and Liverpool also linked to the Italian winger.

July 26th

22:25 CET - CONFIRMED - A feel good factor signing as Ryan Sessegnon (24) resigns for Fulham on a two-year contract.

17:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Brazilian left-back Wellington (23) and forward Juan (22) will join Southampton in January from Sao Paulo after signing pre-contract agreements with the south coast outfit, the promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

16:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have publicised the departure of stalwart defender Stefan Savic (33), who leaves the club after nine seasons. Savic was already announced as a new signing by Turkish club Trabzonspor.

15:00 CET - CONFIRMED - A couple of Ligue 1 signings to round up: Lens have acquired Malang Sarr (25) on a free transfer after the defender left Chelsea. Sarr spent last season on loan at Monaco.

Meanwhile, Chelsea-adjacent club Strasbourg have signed Ivorian defender Guela Doue (21) permanently from Rennes.

13:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League side Everton have signed Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom (24) on loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025.

13:15 CET - Former Dortmund and Germany star Mats Hummels (35) has reportedly failed to show up for his medical ahead of a move to Serie A side Bologna.

09:00 CET - According to Bild, Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons (21) is set to choose a second season in a row on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG rather than sign for Bayern Munich, who are extremely keen on him.

July 25th

23:30 CET - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the futures of Emile Smith Rowe (23), Eddie Nketiah (25) and Reiss Nelson (24) in his latest press conference, indicating all three could move away this summer. Read more here.

21:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Ligue 1 side Nice have announced the signing of France international right-back Jonathan Clauss (31) from Marseille on a two-year deal.

17:27 CET - Kevin De Bruyne (33) has reportedly told Manchester City he intends to stay at the club this season despite rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circling for weeks, as per The Mirror. Read more on that here.

13:20 CET - Arsenal's long-anticipated signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) looks set to be wrapped up soon. The latest, according to Fabrizio Romano, is that the player is set to undergo a medical in London before flying to the US to complete the move.

13:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have announced the signing of Youssef En Nesyri (27) from Sevilla. The Morocco international scored 16 goals in 33 LaLiga matches last season and is somewhat of a statement signing from the Istanbul giants.

08:12 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are pushing forward to try and complete a deal for 19-year-old Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who Stuttgart have already made an initial bid for.

July 24th

23:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Ittihad have announced the signing of pacey winger Moussa Diaby (25) from Aston Villa.

It is always a shame when a player in their prime leaves Europe. Diaby was a direct and exciting player for Villa in the Premier League last season and they will miss him.

21:45 CET - Arsenal might finally be getting their man! Ben Jacobs is saying that Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori (22) is set to have a medical soon so he can join the Gunners on tour in the States.

18:55 CET - Could Scott McTominay (27) finally be on the move? Sky Sports are reporting that Fulham are expected to make a bid for the Scottish midfielder.

16:00 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to securing the services of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) from Villarreal. Enzo Maresca's Blues have been eyeing a new keeper and Jorgensen appears to want to move.

13:50 CET - Each week, we get the gossip on all the big moves in and out of Europe from Tribal Football’s transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

This week, Rudy updates us on the latest regarding free agents Adrien Rabiot (29) and Alex Sandro (33) as well as who the Saudi Pro League is hunting next.

08:43 CET - Speaking after Manchester City's pre-season defeat to Celtic last night, Pep Guardiola admitted that goalkeeper Ederson (30) could leave amid Saudi interest.

"I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs," said the manager.

“I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see.”