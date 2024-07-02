Transfer News LIVE: Batshuayi makes shock move, Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams

Will anyone stump up the cash to get Nico Williams from Athletic?

With the season over, clubs will now be turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and you can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here.

July 2nd

11:41 CET - A transfer we have been expecting in the past few days has been confirmed. Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Archie Gray (18) from Leeds United on a six-year deal that could see him remain in London until 2030 and wear the number 14 shirt.

Going the other way, as expected, is Joe Rodon (26) in a deal worth around 10 million pounds.

Read the full story here.

09:22 CET - One transfer saga that looks set to roll on for a while is who will get their hands on Spain star Nico Williams (21). The Athletic Club winger reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth €60million and Chelsea have been linked with him (shock) since earlier in the year.

However, there are rumours circling that the player’s preferred destination is Barcelona. One thing is for sure, Williams is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now.

06:45 CET - One story that was doing the rounds yesterday was that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Argentine giants Boca Juniors to sign defender Aaron Anselmino (19) in an $18 million deal. It is yet to be confirmed but sources claim it is near finalisation.

Read more about that story here.

July 1st

19:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Michy Batshuayi (30) has made a controversial switch to Galatasaray from Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, and in doing so, has become the first foreign footballer to sign for all of Turkey's big three clubs.

"An agreement has been reached for the transfer of professional football player Michy Batshuayi for three seasons," Galatasaray announced on its social media account on X.

18:42 CET- Some significant news coming out of Old Trafford that could shape the future of Manchester United's business. The club have confirmed Dan Ashworth has officially joined as sporting director after they reached an agreement with Newcastle United for his immediate release.

17:32 CET - CONFIRMED - It’s a busy day for Aston Villa, the Premier League club have also announced the signing of former England international Ross Barkley (30) from Luton Town.

17:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of Spanish forward Marc Guiu (18) from Barcelona. The La Maria graduate makes the move to Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract. The Blues just keep on swooping up talent...

16:21 CET - One move we have been following closely is Tottenham Hotspur's attempts to bring in young talent Archie Gray (18). Just a teenager, he was an ever-present for Leeds United, as they narrowly missed out on promotion from the Championship. A deal is set to be agreed in principle worth around 40 million pounds and it would a multi-year deal for Gray.

Joe Rodon (26) could be heading the other way, in a deal worth around 10 million pounds.

16:16 CET - CONFIRMED - Being the first day of July, it was always bound to be a busy day of announcements and we have another one with Taylor Harwood-Bellis (22) making his move official to Southampton from Manchester City.

The centre-back was an ever-present in the Saints' promotion push back to the Premier League last season, and he will be ready to take the step up this season as well as during his new four-year deal.

16:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League side Brentford have announced that new signing Thiago Igor (23), already signed back in February, has arrived at the club and been given the number nine jersey. Can he make an impact in West London?

15:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze (23) has completed a 13-million euro permanent transfer from Ajax back to French club Metz, where he played the second half of last season on loan.

French-born Mikautadze scored three goals as debutants Georgia impressed at the European Championship, reaching the round of 16 before they were beaten 4-1 by Spain on Sunday.

15:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Czech defender David Jurasek (23) will spend next season on loan at Hoffenheim from Benfica, the two clubs confirmed today. He should be comfortable there as he made the same move last season.

14:12 CET - CONFIRMED - After selling Douglas Luiz to Juventus for around 40 million euros, Aston Villa have brought in Samuel Iling-Junior (20) and Enzo Barrenechea (23) from the Italian giants.

Iling Junior has been brought in to bolster the homegrown quota, whilst Barrenechea provides more depth in midfield on a two-year deal.

Iling Junior said of his move back to England: “It’s exciting and I just want to kick on and show the fans what I can do.

“The stature of the club - they’re a big club with a lot of history and that’s something that definitely caught my eye.”

13:36 CET - CONFIRMED - Newly promoted Ipswich Town have brought in Ben Johnson (24) from West Ham United for some much-needed experience at the back for the Tractor Boys. He has made 69 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers in his career.

First-team coach Kieran McKenna said about his new charge: “Ben also has a good amount of Premier League experience for his age and he is hungry to take the next step in his career. We feel this is a good move for him and he is an excellent addition for the club."

13:00 CET - Toni Kroos (34) has said an official farewell to Real Madrid. The midfielder will retire when Germany's Euro 2024 campaign comes to an end.

His contract at Real has now expired and Kroos posted to social media: "Today is officially my last day as a Real Madrid player.

"It's strange, but I will always be one of you. Always grateful."

12:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Newcastle United have been busy today, and they have announced four new signings. Two are goalkeepers, with veteran John Ruddy (37) joining after hos contract expired with Birmingham City and Odysseas Vlachodimos (30) from Nottingham Forest.

Soneone going the way to Forest is Elliot Anderson (21), with the fee reported to be around 30 million pounds between the two sides and one player staying put is Lewis Hall (19) - he has made the permanent switch from Chelsea to St James' Park after spending last season on loan.

11:35 CET - Georgia coach Willy Sagnol told Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23) to be happy and carry on playing with heart whatever he decides amid speculation about a transfer to Paris St-Germain after his stellar performances at EURO 2024.

Read more of his comments here.

11:26 CET - CONFIRMED - Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Japan international Daichi Kamada (27) on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The attacking midfielder has starred at the highest level for club and country, and reunites with former manager, Oliver Glasner, following the expiration of his contract at Serie A side Lazio.

Kamada said: “I’m excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working with Oliver - who is a coach I know well - again. I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully, the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together.”

06:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Starting the day and month with a confirmed move, as per earlier reports, Brighton have signed Yankuba Minteh (19) from Newcastle United on a long-term contract. The Gambian teenager had an impressive loan spell at Feyenoord last season.

Read more about the move here.

June 30th

1:30 CET - CONFIRMED - After we reported the speculation earlier this evening, the signing of Omari Hutchinson (20) from Chelsea has been announced by Ipswich. The winger who was on loan at Ipswich last season, has signed a five-year deal with the newly-promoted side.

18:17 CET - It's been a busy day for Fabrizio Romano who has also stated Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson (20) has signed all his documents ahead of his proposed switch to Ipswich Town.

The deal is said to be worth £22m plus a sell-on clause of around 25%.

17:20 CET - Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall (25) is en route to Chelsea to complete his medical ahead of signing from Leicester City, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are expected to pay a fee of around £30m to the Foxes.

14:43 CET - Aston Villa have confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz (26) has joined Serie A club Juventus.

Read more about Luiz's move here.

13:58 CET - It is being reported by David Ornstein that Tottenham are in talks with Leeds United over a deal for teenage star Archie Gray (18).

Leeds have already rejected a bid from Brentford for the talented midfielder.

09:53 CET - Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson (21) is nearing a permanent move to fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest, with the Magpies forced to sell the talented midfielder due to FFP.

June 29th

21:35 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Brighton have agreed a £33m fee for Yankuba Minteh (19) from Newcastle United after the teenager had an impressive loan spell at Feyenoord.

18:12 CET - Barcelona defender Sergino Dest (23) has made his move to Dutch side PSV permanent after spending last season on loan there.

Read more about that here.

16:35 CET - According to David Ornstein, Manchester United are tracking Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt (24), with the Red Devils keen on the Dutch centre-back as well as Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite (22).

12:02 CET - Newcastle United are reportedly open to selling star winger Anthony Gordon (23) to Liverpool, as the Magpies look to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Initial talks have broken down, however, with Newcastle wanting Jarell Quansah (21) as part of the deal and Liverpool unwilling to lose the centre-back.

10:36 CET - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Leicester City remain in talks for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25).

The West London club have already held positive talks with the player, however, they insist on including at least one player in a separate deal.

June 28th

21:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have announced the signing of Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen (22) from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The highly-rated left-back enjoyed an impressive spell on loan with Dortmund over the second half of last season.

19:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Qatari club Al-Gharafa have announced the signing of Spain international Joselu (34) from Real Madrid.

He is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week after Saudi side Al Qadisiya announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday.

18:10 CET - Reports are circling that Manchester United's forgotten man, Mason Greenwood (22), is attracting the interest of Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe and impressed in LaLiga after falling out of the equation at Old Trafford following accusations of sexual assault.

Read more about that potential move here.

16:42 CET - After Enzo Moresca joined Chelsea as manager from Leicester City, it's unsurprising he would look back at his old club for purchases and that has happened with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25) being lined up for a move to Stamford Bridge. Brighton have also been linked with the winger, but it appears more likely now he will be heading to London instead.

13:40 CET - CONFIRMED - While Frans Kratzig (21) will be leaving Bayern Munich on loan, it seems Josip Stanisic (24) will not be.

The Croatian international, who was actually born and raised in Munich, has signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club. Last season, Stanisic was sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the double. No wonder they want him back!

13:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Bundesliga side Stuttgart have signed Frans Kratzig (21) on loan from Bayern Munich for the coming season. The young defender spent last season on loan at Austria Vienna.

09:22 CET - According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are making progress in their talks with the representatives of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee (23), who has a €40 million release clause.

June 27th

23:25 CET - One player who attracted enormous admiration in Serie A last season is Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori (22), who is now shining for Italy at Euro 2024.

Reports are emerging that his employers have given up trying to keep hold of him next season with Juventus a possible destination.

14:28 CET - It is being reported that Chelsea are interested in Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo (21), although a deal between the two clubs has yet to be discussed in detail.

09:46 CET - Inter Milan look to have found their new goalkeeper after agreeing a fee and personal terms with Genoa's Josep Martinez (26).

June 26th

18:30 CET - One of Europe's most in-form and sought-after strikers Serhou Guirassy (28) of Stuttgart looks to be moving to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano has given the move his famed seal of confirmation.

11:01 CET - PSG's Xavi Simons (21) is one of the most exciting talents in the world, and after impressing last season on loan at RB Leipzig, he looks set to return to Germany for the upcoming campaign with loan moves to Leipzig and Bayern his most likely options according to Fabrizio Romano.

June 25th

18:44 CET - Andrea Belotti's move to Como is one step closer from Roma, with the newly promoted Serie A club paying 4.5 million euros for the services of the striker.

14:57 CET - CONFIRMED - Back in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Eric da Silva Moreira (18) from 2. Bundesliga champions St Pauli.

The teenager is said to have moved for 1.5 million euros and made just one appearance in the league last year for the Hamburg club. He does have some pedigree though, with appearances for Germany at youth level.

13:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho (34) is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

12:56 CET - Transfer guru Rudy Galetti confirms Liverpool remain interested in Sporting's Goncalo Inacio (22) among other leading centre-backs across Europe.

Read the latest Rudy's Rumour Mill here.

11:40 CET - Tyler Morton (21) is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, with the Liverpool midfielder reportedly linked to RB Leipzig. Morton has spent the last two seasons out on loan, gaining experience in England's second tier with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

08:56 CET - Everton are closing in on the signing of Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye (24). As per Fabrizio Romano, Ndiaye is set to sign a five-year deal with the Merseyside club, having spent just a solitary season in France.

June 24th

20:55 CET - Southampton left-back Romain Perraud (26) - who was on loan at Nice last season - has made a permanent move to Spanish side Real Betis.

18:23 CET - Eberechi Eze (25) continues to be heavily linked with a move to north London and Tottenham Hotspur following his impressive performances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

16:10 CET - Back to Germany, where Stuttgart's player of the year Serhou Guirassy (28) looks set for a move this summer and Borussia Dortmund are leading the way, triggering the 17.5-million-euro release clause - now it will be whether they can find a contract that can work for both parties.

14:20 CET - After winning a Champions League earlier this month with Real Madrid, it looks like that will be the swansong for Joselu (34), with multiple reports linking the striker to Qatar's Al-Gharafa.

It's expected an announcement will be made soon.

09:12 CET - As per Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (29) is being monitored by five clubs this summer, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

June 23rd

18:25 CET - More on Aston Villa, Fabrizio Romano is reported that the club will also sign left-back Ian Maatsen (22) from Chelsea on a long-term deal. The Dutchman was on loan at Dortmund last season and impressed as they reached the Champions League final.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League club Aston Villa have signed forward Lewis Dobbin (21) from Everton. Villa did not reveal the contract length nor the fee paid for the player.

Read more here.

09:14 CET - According to that man David Ornstein again, Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David (24), who is on a list of potential striker options for the club this summer.