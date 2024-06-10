Transfer News LIVE: Bayern open to Kimmich exit, Fofana set to leave Monaco

Joshua Kimmich has been at Bayern Munich since 2015

With the season over, clubs will now be turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and you can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here.

June 10th

20:03 CET - Koen Casteels (31) - who is set to start for Belgium at the Euros this summer - has moved on a free transfer to newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

Read more about that here.

16:36 CET - Youssouf Fofana (25) is set to leave Monaco in the next couple of months, with the French midfielder keen for a new challenge next season.

13:05 CET - Southampton are back in the Premier League and are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season with Jeronimo Domina (18) catching the eye, according to multiple outlets. The Argentine is already an international at youth level and looks set for a big future.

09:04 CET - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to big offers for midfielder Joshua Kimmich (29) this summer.

June 9th

17:43 CET - He may have hugely impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but Jadon Sancho (24) looks set to leave Manchester United in the summer nonetheless, with the club reportedly wanting to sell him for around €47 million.

15:30 CET - Reports are emerging around Europe that Real Madrid are eyeing up Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz (21) for summer 2025.

However, they are not the only club keen on the German international with Barcelona and Liverpool also rumoured to be chasing him.

09:00 CET - Interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (31) - who has just returned from a loan spell with Roma - is building, with Napoli keen on bringing the Belgian back to Italy and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce also considering a move.

June 8th

23:00 CET - Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Brighton and St. Pauli manager Fabian Hurzeler have agreed verbal terms. The clubs are reportedly in direct contact now with negotiations ongoing.

19:40 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Lazio veteran Luis Alberto (31) is ending his eight-year stay at the club and signing for Qatari side Al-Duhail.

18:25 CET - Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly offered around £15 million to Burnley for goalkeeper James Trafford (21) but the bid is below the relegated club's valuation.

12:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (31) has signed a new contract with the Premier League champions, extending his stay until 2026.

08:45 CET - Joshua Zirkzee (23) is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in football following an excellent season with Bologna, and AC Milan look set to beat a number of top clubs to the Dutchman's signature with reports in Italy stating that the Rossonerri and the player have agreed personal terms.

Zirkzee has a release clause of €40 million.

June 7th

20:57 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have agreed a deal with Palmeiras to sign highly-rated young Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme (18) for around 30 million euros.

20:54 CET - After missing out on their man on Deadline Day last summer, it looks like Bayern Munich are keen on completing a deal for Joao Palhinha (28) this time around. According to Sky Sports Germany and Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians have made him their top target and they are in talks with Fulham to seal a deal.

17:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Jamie Vardy (37) has extended his contract with Leicester to June of 2025 as he prepares to play one more season in the Premier League, the promoted club have announced.

11:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of central defender Tosin Adarabioyo (26), who joins the club on a free transfer from Fulham.

Read more here

09:30 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (21) has been subject to enquiries from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Slovenian striker scored 18 goals for his club in the season just gone.