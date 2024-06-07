Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal

Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal

Updated
Sesko is a wanted man
Sesko is a wanted manAFP, Flashscore
With the season over, clubs will now be turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and you can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here.

June 7th

20:57 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have agreed a deal with Palmeiras to sign highly-rated young Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme (18) for around 30 million euros.

20:54 CET - After missing out on their man on Deadline Day last summer, it looks like Bayern Munich are keen on completing a deal for Joao Palhinha (28) this time around. According to Sky Sports Germany and Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians have made him their top target and they are in talks with Fulham to seal a deal.

17:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Jamie Vardy (37) has extended his contract with Leicester to June of 2025 as he prepares to play one more season in the Premier League, the promoted club have announced.

11:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of central defender Tosin Adarabioyo (26), who joins the club on a free transfer from Fulham.

Read more here

09:30 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (21) has been subject to enquiries from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. 

The Slovenian striker scored 18 goals for his club in the season just gone. 

