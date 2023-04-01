Transfer News LIVE: Broja completes Fulham loan switch, Spurs close to Bergvall deal

Deadline day is behind us now but there are still a few transfers being finalised here and there. Catch up on all the done deals below!

February 2nd

12:00 CET - SPECULATION - It’s not over just yet! As we relayed last night, Tottenham are close to finalising the signing of Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall (18) from Djurgarden.

Fabrizio Romano and other sources are reporting that he is currently in London for a medical and to sign the contract. Stay tuned!

8:39 CET - CONFIRMED - After the deal went down to the wire, Fulham have now confirmed the loan signing of Armando Broja (22) from Chelsea until the end of the season.

00:29 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Matz Sels (31) from Strasbourg.

February 1st

23:57 CET - CONFIRMED - French right-back Lorenz Assignon (23) has joined Burnley on loan from Rennes.

23:51 CET - CONFIRMED - Bournemouth have completed the signing of Turkish international Enes Unal (26) on loan with an obligation to buy from Getafe.

23:13 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Tottenham have hijacked Barcelona's move for Lucas Bergvall (17), and the Djugarden midfielder is now set to join the London club for around 10 million euros.

22:47 CET - DEAL CLOSE - In one of the more bizarre transfers of Deadline Day, free agent Jesse Lingard (31) looks to be heading to South Korea, with Sky Sports reporting that he is close to joining FC Seoul.

22:28 - CONFIRMED - Lyon have announced the signing of midfielder Orel Mangala (25) on loan from Nottingham Forest.

22:16 CET - SPECULATION - According to Tim van Duijn, Ajax striker Chuba Akpom (28) will not be moving to Nottingham Forest and is set to stay at the Dutch club.

21:41 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Sevilla are on the verge of signing Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz (20) on loan until the end of the season.

19:58 CET - SPECULATION - As originally reported by Javi Mata, Villarreal are nearing a move for Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore (28).

19:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Crystal Palace have completed the £22 million signing of Adam Wharton (19) from Blackburn Rovers. The midfielder joins the Premier League side on a five-and-a-half year contract.

19:19 CET - SPECULATION - There's no stopping Nottingham Forest who are reportedly exploring a move for Ajax striker Chuba Akpom (28).

19:14 CET - CONFIRMED - Botafogo have signed Real Betis' Luiz Henrique for a Brazilian record fee after completing an eye-catching move worth 20 million euros for the talented winger.

You can read more about the transfer here.

18:39 CET - DEAL CLOSE - And just like that, Fabrizio Romano has annonced that Fulham have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Armando Broja (22) on loan until the end of the campaign. The deal sees Fulham pay a £4 million fee to their London rivals.

18:25 CET - SPECULATION - As revealed by David Ornstein, Chelsea are close to finalising an exit strategy for Armando Broja (22), with Fulham and Wolves both interested in taking the striker on loan.

18:05 CET - SPECULATION - Several outlets are reporting that Liverpool rejected a £15 million bid from Nottingham Forest for back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (25).

17:28 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Pablo Fornals (27) is close to joining Real Betis on a deal rising up to 10 million euros, as talks between the Spanish club and West Ham reached a vebal agreement.

16:35 CET - CONFIRMED - In what will surely go down as one of the biggest deals of the day, Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Bryan Zaragoza (22), who joins from Granada.

The two clubs agreed a €15 million deal in December that would have seen him join the German side in the summer, but he's now moving earlier in an initial loan deal.

16:02 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Sky Germany are reporting that PSG striker Hugo Ekitike (21) is on the verge of joining Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

14:47 CET - DEAL CLOSE - In their search for a new goalkeeper with Matt Turner seriously struggling, Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Strasbourg's Matz Sels (31) for around six million euros.

14:14 CET - SPECULATION - As per Fabrizio Romano, Lyon have won the race to sign West Ham playmaker Said Benrahma (28). The Algerian has landed in France to complete the loan move.

13:38 CET - SPECULATION - Everton's Mason Holgate (27) is expected to terminate his loan spell at Southampton and spend the rest of the campaign with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United.

13:17 CET - SPECULATION - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) has quashed rumours of a move away from Tottenham, with the Danish midfielder keen to stay at the club until at least the summer.

12:58 CET - SPECULATION - According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Stefano Sensi's (28) move to Leicester City is in the closing stages and will be completed later today.

12:44 CET - SPECULATION - Several reports are suggesting that Said Benrahma (28) will leave West Ham today, with Lyon and Fulham among the clubs interested.

12:18 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have announced the signing of Morgan Rogers (21) from Middlesbrough on a permanent deal worth up to £15 million.

Read more about the move here.

12:05 CET - SPECULATION - As per David Ornstein, Sebastien Haller (29) has turned down a loan move to Fulham, opting instead to stay at Borussia Dortmund and fight for his place.

11:51 CET - DEAL CLOSE - It's a busy one at Nottingham Forest today! Orel Mangala (25) looks set to follow Serge Aurier (31) out the door, with the Belgian midfielder travelling to Lyon to complete an initial loan move with an obligation to buy in the summer.

11:42 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Galatasaray are closing in on the signature of Nottingham Forest right-back Serge Aurier (31). The deal would be a permanent move for the Ivorian international.

11:25 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Bournemouth look set to sign Enes Unal (26) from Getafe on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer for a fee of around 16 million euros. The striker has scored 36 goals during his time in Spain.

10:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of Portuguese striker Rodrigo Ribeiro (18) from Sporting CP. The deal also includes a buy option in the summer.

08:59 CET - SPECULATION - Fulham have reportedly approached Lyon for attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki (20), with a £30 million fee offered to the struggling French side.

07:55 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton (19) is on the verge of completing a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace for a fee in the region of £22 million.

07:22 CET - DEAL CLOSE - One deal that looks to be almost over the line is Bryan Zaragoza’s (22) transfer from Granada to Bayern Munich. The Spain international was insistent on the move and will join the German giants later today.

07:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of transfer deadline day as January's window comes to an end across Europe and beyond!

January 31st

22:59 CET - CONFIRMED - Fiorentina have completed the signing of striker Andrea Belotti on loan from Roma.

Read about that here.

22:26 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have signed Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (21) on loan until the end of the season.

Read more here.

18:05 CET - SPECULATION - Stuttgart are close to completing a loan move for Mahmoud Dahoud (28) from Brighton, after the German midfielder made just nine starts in all competitions during the first half of the season.

17:58 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Fiorentina are on the verge of signing Andrea Belotti (30) on loan from Roma. The striker is expected to travel to Florence later today for a medical.

13:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Paulista (33) after terminating his contract at Valencia.

10:35 CET - SPECULATION - Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna (21) on loan until the end of the season. The American international has made 14 appearances so far this season.

09:37 CET - SPECULATION - According to multiple sources, Aston Villa are set to sign Morgan Rogers (21) just six months after his move to Middlesbrough, with the Teesiders set to make a hefty profit on the winger.

08:35 CET - SPECULATION - It's the penultimate day of the transfer window and Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz (21), as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine is expected to join on loan with a buy option of around 40 million euros included in the deal.

January 30th

22:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Saudi club Al Nassr have signed Australian full-back Aziz Behich (33) on loan from Melbourne City until the end of the season.

19:46 CET - SPECULATION - West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals (27) is close to joining Real Betis on a permanent basis, with Sky Sports reporting that the two clubs are in the final stages of negotiations.

19:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Roma have announced the signing of Spanish defender Angelino (27), who joins the Italian club on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season following the termination of his loan spell at Galatasaray. An option to make the deal permanent has been included.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports are reporting that Lyon are close to finalising a deal to sign West Ham winger Said Benrahma (28) on a permanent basis.

15:33 CET - Why is spending down in the January transfer window this year across the globe?

Flashscore’s Josh Donaldson took a closer look at the contributing factors here.

13:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic (35) has left Sevilla following a second spell at the club ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab, the LaLiga side have confirmed.

“We have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab Club for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic, who will bring his second spell with us to a close," Sevilla said in a statement.

Read more about that deal here.

12:00 CET - CONFIRMED - A rare sight indeed this window as Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Daniel Munoz (27) from Genk for around seven million pounds. The Colombian right-back signs on a three-and-a-half year deal with an option for an extra yeear.

09:17 CET - SPECULATION - Vitinha (23) is set for his long-awaited move to Genoa from Marseille. The deal is an initial loan with a 25-million-euro option to move to Serie A, according to our team at Flashscore Italy.

09:05 CET - SPECULATION - Napoli are looking for reinforcements after a poor season and a low-cost option could be Sparta Prague's Martin Vitik (21), according to transfer whisperer Rudy Galetti. The Czech defender could be available for less than 10 million euros with 18 months lefts on his current deal.

08:58 CET - SPECULATION - Two days left of the window and we are still yet to see any major moves, but could this be one? Chelsea's need to offload players may mean the departure of Conor Gallagher (23). The midfielder, who has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season, is being linked with a move away - likely to a Premier League rival.

January 29th

21:07 CET - SPECULATION - Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Manchester United are pushing to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (21).

With Everton in financial trouble and United needing a top-class defender, this one makes sense but can they get it done before the deadline?

16:32 CET - CONFIRMED - Newcastle have not had the season they had hoped for so far but at least they have managed to tie talented young midfielder Lewis Miley (17) down with a new long-term contract.

15:16 CET - CONFIRMED - Fenerbahce have announced the anticipated signing of Caglar Soyuncu (27) from Atletico Madrid on their social media channels with a rather dramatic video.

09:47 CET - Speaking of Saudi investment, there have been fewer high-profile moves to the Saudi Pro League this winter, however Ivan Rakitic (35) has bucked the trend, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Croatian midfielder expected to be announced by Al Shabab in the coming hours.

He will move from Sevilla on an 18-month deal and has already passed his medical - the fee is yet to be announced.

09:32 CET - The final week of the January transfer window is upon us and with spending down across Europe's top leagues, it is expected that player trading will ramp up as we close in on deadline day.

One player being linked with a move is Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (26) with the Premier League club needing to sell due to their precarious position with the league's profit and sustainability rules. Having been in Disneyland Paris earlier in the month, the Brazilian could be set for a longer spell in the French capital with PSG - who could trigger the midfielder's 100 million euro release clause, this according to the Mirror.

January 28th

16:17 CET - SPECULATION - Sunderland have reportedly rejected a bid in the region of 16 million euros for star player Jack Clarke (23), with the club stating he's not for sale this month.

10:20 CET - DEAL CLOSE - Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing a loan move for Juventus striker Moise Kean (23). The Italian is yet to score so far this season.

January 27th

19:25 CET - SPECULATION - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ivan Rakitic (35) is set to leave Sevilla and move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab. The Croatian has reportedly already informed his teammates of the decision.

13:44 CET - CONFIRMED - Ligue 1 strugglers Lyon have completed a move for Nemanja Matic (35) from Rennes, with the experienced Serb signing a deal until 2026.

13:15 CET - SPECULATION - Several reports are suggesting that Chelsea will make a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (25) this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino particularly keen on the Nigerian.

10:08 CET - SPECULATION - According to David Ornstein, Brighton are in talks with Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25) over a potential transfer. The Championship club are believed to want £30 million for their star midfielder, with Brentford and Arsenal also interested.

January 26th

19:54 CET - SPECULATION - As per the Mail Sport, Wolves are reportedly stalling on a potential move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja (22), with the West Midlands club keen to ensure they don't break the Premier League's spending rules.

17:48 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano has said those three words - here we go! He is reporting that Bayern Munich have completed the signing of right-back Sacha Boey (22) from Galatasaray and a medical is soon to follow.

15:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Sheffield United have signed goalkeeper Ivo Grbic (28) from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. The Croatian made a toal of 14 appearances for the Spanish side and spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Lille.

11:06 CET - SPECULATION - Bayern Munich's search for a right back looks like it may be coming to an end. According to a number of reliable sources, including Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano, the German champions are locked in talks with Galatasaray for Sacha Boey (23). The Turkish giants are demanding 30 million euros, while Boey waits for permission to travel for a medical.

10:10 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have sealed the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips (28) from Manchester City. The England international joins the London club until the end of the season.

January 25th

20:53 CET - CONFIRMED - Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has stated that Danish midfielder Matt O'Riley (23) won’t be moving to Atletico Madrid this January window after the Spanish club had a bid for the player turned down.

Read more on that story here.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Paris St-Germain have signed Brazilian teenage midfielder Gabriel Moscardo (18) from Corinthians. He has signed a contract with PSG until 2028 and is immediately being loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season.

Read more about the deal here.

13:17 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City have announced the purchase of Argentine talent Claudio Echeverri (18) from River Plate. He will remain in Argentina until moving to England next January.

Read more here.

09:39 CET - SPECULATION - Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus are preparing to bid over €40 million for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (25), who Liverpool are also interested in.

January 24th

22:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez (35) has returned to his boyhood club Chivas Guadalajara.

Hernandez, who spent the past three years at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy, signed on a free transfer after leaving the MLS outfit in November.

Read more here.

17:24 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias (31) on loan until the end of the season as a replacement for the injured Victor Boniface (23).

12:33 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich could be set to pull out of negotiations with Newcastle for Kieran Trippier (33), as they are unwilling to pay a price they deem 'unreasonable'.

10:23 CET - SPECULATION - As per El Nacional, Liverpool have made an offer to sign Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger (30), who would be interested in talking to the English club.

10:20 CET - SPECULATION - The Guardian are reporting that Chelsea have registered their interest in signing Karim Benzema (36), whose future at Al Ittihad is very much uncertain.

January 23rd

23:36 CET - Over in Italy, Torino have made an enquiry about Sevilla's Rafa Mir (26). Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Serie A side are making their target one of their top targets ahead of next week's deadline.

18:42 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Newcastle have already rejected Bayern Munich's bid for Kieran Trippier (33). The offer was in the region of €15 million for the experienced full-back.

17:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Kieran Trippier (33) from Newcastle on a permanent deal, and are now fully focussed on signing the England right back.

15:51 CET - CONFIRMED - Kalvin Phillips (28) is on the move. West Ham and Manchester City have agreed a deal for the midfielder to move to the UK capital on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

You can read more about the story here.

15:05 CET - CONFIRMED - File this one under things you didn't think you'd be reading today! Southampton Women have completed the signature of goalkeeper Benedicte Haland (25).

Albeit no relation to Erling, the Norwegian shot-stopper will be keen to follow in her compatriot's footsteps and have a positive impact at her new club.

14:33 CET - SPECULATION - As per the Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) is of interest to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, who have failed in their attempts to land Tottenham's Emerson Royal.

08:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Kosta Nedeljkovic (18) from Red Star Belgrade. The defender will spend the rest of the season back on loan at the Serbian club.