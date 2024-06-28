Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar

With the season over, clubs will now be turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and you can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here.

June 28th

19:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Qatari club Al-Gharafa have announced the signing of Spain international Joselu (34) from Real Madrid.

He is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week after Saudi side Al Qadisiya announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday.

18:10 CET - Reports are circling that Manchester United's forgotten man, Mason Greenwood (22), is attracting the interest of Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe and impressed in LaLiga after falling out of the equation at Old Trafford following accusations of sexual assault.

Read more about that potential move here.

16:42 CET - After Enzo Moresca joined Chelsea as manager from Leicester City, it's unsurprising he would look back at his old club for purchases and that has happened with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25) being lined up for a move to Stamford Bridge. Brighton have also been linked with the winger, but it appears more likely now he will be heading to London instead.

13:40 CET - CONFIRMED - While Frans Kratzig (21) will be leaving Bayern Munich on loan, it seems Josip Stanisic (24) will not be.

The Croatian international, who was actually born and raised in Munich, has signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club. Last season, Stanisic was sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the double. No wonder they want him back!

13:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Bundesliga side Stuttgart have signed Frans Kratzig (21) on loan from Bayern Munich for the coming season. The young defender spent last season on loan at Austria Vienna.

09:22 CET - According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are making progress in their talks with the representatives of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee (23), who has a €40 million release clause.

June 27th

23:25 CET - One player who attracted enormous admiration in Serie A last season is Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori (22), who is now shining for Italy at Euro 2024.

Reports are emerging that his employers have given up trying to keep hold of him next season with Juventus a possible destination.

14:28 CET - It is being reported that Chelsea are interested in Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo (21), although a deal between the two clubs has yet to be discussed in detail.

09:46 CET - Inter Milan look to have found their new goalkeeper after agreeing a fee and personal terms with Genoa's Josep Martinez (26).

June 26th

18:30 CET - One of Europe's most in-form and sought-after strikers Serhou Guirassy (28) of Stuttgart looks to be moving to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano has given the move his famed seal of confirmation.

11:01 CET - PSG's Xavi Simons (21) is one of the most exciting talents in the world, and after impressing last season on loan at RB Leipzig, he looks set to return to Germany for the upcoming campaign with loan moves to Leipzig and Bayern his most likely options according to Fabrizio Romano.

June 25th

18:44 CET - Andrea Belotti's move to Como is one step closer from Roma, with the newly promoted Serie A club paying 4.5 million euros for the services of the striker.

14:57 CET - CONFIRMED - Back in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Eric da Silva Moreira (18) from 2. Bundesliga champions St Pauli.

The teenager is said to have moved for 1.5 million euros and made just one appearance in the league last year for the Hamburg club. He does have some pedigree though, with appearances for Germany at youth level.

13:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho (34) is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

12:56 CET - Transfer guru Rudy Galetti confirms Liverpool remain interested in Sporting's Goncalo Inacio (22) among other leading centre-backs across Europe.

Read the latest Rudy's Rumour Mill here.

11:40 CET - Tyler Morton (21) is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, with the Liverpool midfielder reportedly linked to RB Leipzig. Morton has spent the last two seasons out on loan, gaining experience in England's second tier with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

08:56 CET - Everton are closing in on the signing of Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye (24). As per Fabrizio Romano, Ndiaye is set to sign a five-year deal with the Merseyside club, having spent just a solitary season in France.

June 24th

20:55 CET - Southampton left-back Romain Perraud (26) - who was on loan at Nice last season - has made a permanent move to Spanish side Real Betis.

18:23 CET - Eberechi Eze (25) continues to be heavily linked with a move to north London and Tottenham Hotspur following his impressive performances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

16:10 CET - Back to Germany, where Stuttgart's player of the year Serhou Guirassy (28) looks set for a move this summer and Borussia Dortmund are leading the way, triggering the 17.5-million-euro release clause - now it will be whether they can find a contract that can work for both parties.

14:20 CET - After winning a Champions League earlier this month with Real Madrid, it looks like that will be the swansong for Joselu (34), with multiple reports linking the striker to Qatar's Al-Gharafa.

It's expected an announcement will be made soon.

09:12 CET - As per Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (29) is being monitored by five clubs this summer, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

June 23rd

18:25 CET - More on Aston Villa, Fabrizio Romano is reported that the club will also sign left-back Ian Maatsen (22) from Chelsea on a long-term deal. The Dutchman was on loan at Dortmund last season and impressed as they reached the Champions League final.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League club Aston Villa have signed forward Lewis Dobbin (21) from Everton. Villa did not reveal the contract length nor the fee paid for the player.

Read more here.

09:14 CET - According to that man David Ornstein again, Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David (24), who is on a list of potential striker options for the club this summer.

June 22nd

22:15 CET - David Ornstein and the Athletic are reporting that Juventus have agreed to a 50 million Euros fee for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (26).

17:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of Brazilian teenage forward Estevao Willian (17) from Palmeiras. Due to his age, Estevao will join Chelsea next summer.

13:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Everton have announced their first signing of the summer, securing the services of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam (20) from Aston Villa on a three-year deal.

07:30 CET - Fabrizio Romano has reported that Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton (27), currently at EURO 2024 with Germany, is signing for Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €22 million.

June 21st

21:20 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Michael Olise (22) has agreed to join Bayern Munich despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

16:15 CET - West Ham's opening bid for Max Kilman (27), which is believed to be in the region of £25 million, is set to be rejected by Wolves, with the Black Country club valuing their captain closer to £45 million.

10:05 CET - As reported by the Telegraph, Manchester United are set to trigger the £33.8 million release clause of Joshua Zirkzee (23). The Bologna striker scored 12 goals across all competitions last season.

08:45 CET - Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin (21) is reportedly in advanced talks with Aston Villa. Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam (20) is set to move in the opposite direction for a fee of around £9 million.

June 20th

23:20 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are interested in Boca Juniors centre-back and emerging talent Aaron Anselmino (19) who has a reported 25 million Euro release clause.

21:10 CET - According to the Liverpool Echo, Spain star Nico Williams (21) has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool after an impressive La Liga campaign, but other Premier League sides are also interested

11:08 CET - Feyenoord defender David Hancko (26) has been able to convince Atletico Madrid to make a bid with his performances. The Spaniards are said to have made an opening bid of €20 million, reports 1908.co.uk. Feyenoord are said to have rejected the bid straight away.

09:44 CET - As per German newspaper BILD, Bayern Munich are prioritising a move for PSG's Xavi Simons (21) this summer, with the Netherlands international likely to cost around 100 million euros.