Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea in talks for Osimhen, Chiesa edging towards Liverpool move

With the new season now underway, clubs continue to be active in the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest updates, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

August 28th

14:46 CET - Another player who has been waiting for a move for much of the summer is Southampton playmaker Charly Alcaraz (21). The Argentine has struggled to make an impact on England's south coast and looks set to be off to Brazil's Serie A. He is currently in London ahead of a medical with Flamengo, and looks likely to seal the deal shortly.

13:53 CET - Oliver Glasner has gone back to his former stomping ground of the Bundesliga as Crystal Palace look set to sign Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix (24). Both clubs have agreed to deal with personal terms looking almost sealed, according to reports.

13:01 CET - Federico Chiesa (26) has been on the verge of leaving Juventus all summer and it feels like he has his destination confirmed. A deal has been agreed with Liverpool for the Italian winger - we are, as are others, expecting confirmation soon.

12:44 CET - The goalkeeper merry-go-round in the Premier League looks set to continue, with Crystal Palace interested in Bournemouth's Mark Travers (25) with the Cherries keen on bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga (29) from Chelsea.

11:43 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri (21) has struggled for game-time at Old Trafford and with that in mind has made the move to another north English side in Burnley, where he will hope to help them with a promotion bid back to the Premier League. The deal for the midfielder is worth around nine million pounds with Mejbri signing a four-year deal with the Clarets.

10:44 CET - According to reports, AC Milan remain interested in the signing of Roma's Tammy Abraham (26), as the England international looks set to leave the Giallorossi this summer.

09:25 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, talks are expected to continue today between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen (25), as the Napoli striker weighs up his options before the end of the window.

08:48 CET - Leicester City have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Genk's Bilal El Khannouss (20), with the midfielder set to join the Premier League club on a €20.5 million package.

August 27th

21:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton have signed left-back Ferdi Kadioglu (24) from Turkish side Fenerbahce, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

20:20 CET - CONFIRMED - After weeks of speculation over his future, Joao Cancelo (30) has officially joined Al Hilal from Manchester City! Cancelo becomes the latest big name signign for Saudi Arabia as another star leaves Europe for money.

18:47 CET - CONFIRMED - Ligue 1 side Lyon have signed USA international Tanner Tessmann (22) from Venezia. Tessmann has signed a contract until June 2029 in a deal worth six million euros.

18:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have loaned Israeli winger Manor Solomon (25) to Championship side Leeds United for the season.

17:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have announced the signing of Spain midfielder Mikel Merino (28) from Real Sociedad on an initial four-year contract. Merino, who has the option of extending for an additional year, joins the Gunners for a £27.4 million fee upfront with add-ons worth £4.2 million, according to reports. Read more here.

16:55 CET - Here's a big one, Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over a potential swap deal involving wingers Jadon Sancho (24) and Raheem Sterling (29)... On face value, this appears to suit all parties.

16:50 CET - CONFIRMED - A couple of done deals to report, Turkish side Eyupspor have signed Jonjo Shelvey (32) from Nottingham Forest on a one-year contract with an option for another year.

Serie A side Atalanta have signed goalkeeper Rui Patricio (36) as a free agent while Ligue 1 side Nantes have signed free agent Jean-Philippe Gbamin (28) to a one-year deal.

16:10 CET - According to Sky Sports Germany, Jonathan Tah (28) wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer!

16:01 CET - CONFIRMED - Bologna have announced the signing of Samuel Iling-Junior (20) from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

14:40 CET - CONFIRMED Fabio Viera (24) has rejoined Porto on loan from Arsenal after struggling to force his way into Mikel Arteta's immediate plans.

14:35 CET - CONFIRMED - It has already been a busy day for Chelsea who have signed another goalkeeper. The latest one is Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders (19) from Genk.

14:27 CET - Big developments in the last hour surrounding Ivan Toney (28). First, it was reported from various news agencies that he had agreed to move to Saudi Arabia but in the last few minutes, Sky Sports are saying Chelsea have entered the race to sign the in-demand forward. I can't speak!

14:22 CET - CONFIRMED - The transfer news keeps coming in as Juventus announce the signing of Francisco Conceicao (21) from Porto.

11:20 CET - In a busy morning for David Ornstein, he has also given the green light for Manchester United academy graduate Scott McTominay's move to Napoli. Ornstein is reporting that a fee of £25m has been agreed ahead of an imminent transfer before Friday's deadline.

10:00 CET - Both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manuel Ugarte's (23) move to Manchester United from PSG is close to being finalised. The Uruguayan midfielder is set to cost United €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

08:00 CET - Following on from reports that emerged yesterday, we have a bit more on Joao Cancelo's (30) rumoured move to Al Hilal. Manchester City's forgotten full-back will reportedly sign for the Saudi club for a fee of €25 million, earning €15 million per year, according to L'Equipe.

August 26th

23:35 CET - According to L'Equipe, Kingsley Coman (28) has decided to leave Bayern Munich after 9 years at the club.

22:15 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Liverpool have entered the race to sign Federico Chiesa (26) from Juventus after Barcelona were linked with a move for the winger earlier today.

19:10 CET - Respected source David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are set to accept a £25 million (plus £5m) offer from Crystal Palace for Eddie Nketiah (25). Nottingham Forest were also interested in the forward.

19:00 CET - Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Saudi club Al Nassr have tabled a bid for PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar (29). The Slovak is apparently close to finalising the move.

Romano has also suggested that Saudi club Al Hilal have reached a verbal with Manchester City for the signing of Joao Cancelo (30).

16:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton have announced the signing of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley (23) for a reported £30 million fee.

16:10 CET- James Rodriguez (33) is back in Europe! The Colombian magician who shone at the 2024 Copa America has signed on a free transfer for Rayo Vallecano. It will be interesting to see how he copes playing back in Europe after a season in Brazil with Sao Paulo.

15:55 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (23) is completing a medical ahead of a move to Liverpool after impressing at Euro 2024 for his nation Georgia.

14:05 CET - Remarkably, Tuttosport is reporting that Barcelona are set to sign Federico Chiesa (26) from Juventus for 12 million euros. With the club struggling to register Dani Olmo (26), it comes as a surprise but hey, that’s Barca for you!

14:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Newly-promoted Serie A side Como have finalised another interesting acquisition, signing Nico Paz (19) from Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

13:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Following on from Vitor Roque’s (19) loan move to Betis, Barcelona have also sent Clement Lenglet (29) to Atletico Madrid for the season.

With Barca needing to shift players before they can register marquee signing Dani Olmo (26), it comes as no surprise to see more players moved on.

10:55 CET - CONFIRMED - LaLiga side Real Betis have signed Brazilian talent Vitor Roque (19) on a season-long loan from Barcelona with an option to buy.

10:40 CET - Nottingham Forest look set to continue their free-spending ways as, per Fabrizio Romano, they have now put in a €33 million plus add-ons offer for Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez (23). Gimenez has been the subject of three offers from Forest already this summer.

06:40 CET - According to reports overnight, FC Porto winger Francisco Conceicao (21) has arrived in Turin with his agent Jorge Mendes ahead of signing with Juventus.

06:30 CET - CONFIRMED - In what has been described as a “massive coup,” A-League club Sydney FC have signed former Juventus star Douglas Costa (33) on a two-year deal.

August 25th

23:15 CET - Al Ahli have submitted an initial bid to Napoli for Victor Osimhen (25) for a package in excess of €65m according to Fabrizio Romano.

15:42 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Napoli have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign midfielder Scott McTominay (27) for around €30 million.

12:33 CET - As per Florian Plettenberg, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman (26) remains keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but talks between the two clubs are currently stalling. Arsenal remain one of the clubs monitoring the situation.

10:52 CET - According to reports, Juventus remain in the hunt for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (24), with the winger struggling for game time at the Premier League club.

09:38 CET - Mikel Merino (28) has reportedly completed his medical ahead of a €37 million move from Real Sociedad to Arsenal. The announcement is now imminent.

August 24th

21:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of exciting Sunderland winger Jack Clarke (23) on a permanent deal.

18:30 CET - Porto have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former midfielder Fabio Vieira (24) on loan from Arsenal for the 2024/25 season.

15:43 CET - Ipswich's move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja (22) is now up in the air, with reports claiming that there have been paperwork issues.

10:17 CET - According to reports, Real Sociedad are closing in on the signing of German centre-back Mats Hummels (35) who is currently a free agent.

08:35 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have turned down a €25 million bid from Napoli for Scott McTominay (27), with the Red Devils holding out for a fee in excess of €30 million to consider selling the midfielder.

August 23rd

22:58 CET - Some news coming in from the Saudi Pro League where Al Nassr are closing in on a 20-million dollar deal for Corinthians' Wesley (19). Details are complete, so we are just waiting for the confirmation.

21:11 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto (32) has joined newly-promoted Serie A side Como on a two-year deal, the Italian club said on Friday.

The former Barcelona captain, who had joined the Spanish side as a 14-year-old, signed with Como as a free agent after his Barca contract ended last season.

"Sergi has played his whole career so far at one of the best clubs in the world," manager Cesc Fabregas told the club website.

"He is a versatile player and can adapt to many different positions, midfield, full-back, with his passing accuracy and strength he is the definition of a box to box player. His experience will be crucial for the season ahead."

20:51 CET - It could still prove to be a busy week for Brighton as they are closing in on another signing. Reports are suggesting that they have struck a verbal agreement with Celtic over the signing of Matt O'Riley (23). Still work to be done to get the deal over the line.

19:25 CET - Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said those three words 'here we go' once again, and this time it's good news for Brighton fans, with the Seagulls set to sign Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu (24) on a €30 million deal.

17:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have completed the £30 million signing of centre-back Joachim Andersen (28) from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Dane returns to Craven Cottage on a permanent deal after spending the 2020/21 season on loan with the Cottagers.

Speaking to the club's website, Andersen said: “It’s really nice to be here. Feels a little bit like coming home, so it’s a good feeling."

16:28 CET - As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Crystal Palace remain determined to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix (24) as a top priority before the end of the summer window.

14:40 CET - Bournemouth are looking to improve their goalkeeping department as we reported earlier, and another they are looking at is out-of-favour Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga (29). The Athletic is reporting that he could be moving on loan to the south coast.

13:46 CET - After a performance to forget for Alex McCarthy (34) in the Southampton goal at Newcastle last weekend, his side look ready to bring in a new goalkeeper. They have been linked with Justin Bijlow (26) and now Aaron Ramsdale (26). The Arsenal stopper wants more first-team football and could move on loan to the south coast. Others are pursuing the England international with Wolves and Bournemouth both sniffing around.

12:04 CET - CONFIRMED - He's back! After a season with Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan (33) has made his return to Manchester City. The German international wanted out of the Catalan club, and has gone back to where he won everything. He has signed a one-year deal with the current Premier League champions.

11:05 CET - As per reports, Crystal Palace are among a host of clubs interested in exploring a potential deal for shunned Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (29).

09:51 CET - Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town are closing in on another impressive addition after agreeing a £20 million deal to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke (23).

07:42 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, PSG have reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta's Ademola Lookman (26), as the French champions attempt to get a permanent deal over the line.