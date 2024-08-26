Transfer News LIVE: Conceicao close to Juve move, Douglas Costa goes down under

With the new season now underway, clubs continue to be active in the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest updates, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

August 26th

06:40 CET - According to reports overnight, FC Porto winger Francisco Conceicao (21) has arrived in Turin with his agent Jorge Mendes ahead of signing with Juventus.

06:30 CET - CONFIRMED - In what has been described as a “massive coup,” A-League club Sydney FC have signed former Juventus star Douglas Costa (33) on a two-year deal.

Read more about the move here.

August 25th

23:15 CET - Al Ahli have submitted an initial bid to Napoli for Victor Osimhen (25) for a package in excess of €65m according to Fabrizio Romano.

18:38 CET - Nottingham Forest's pursuit of a new striker continues, with the Premier League club submitting a bid in the region of €33m for Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez (23).

15:42 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Napoli have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign midfielder Scott McTominay (27) for around €30 million.

12:33 CET - As per Florian Plettenberg, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman (26) remains keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but talks between the two clubs are currently stalling. Arsenal remain one of the clubs monitoring the situation.

10:52 CET - According to reports, Juventus remain in the hunt for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (24), with the winger struggling for game time at the Premier League club.

09:38 CET - Mikel Merino (28) has reportedly completed his medical ahead of a €37 million move from Real Sociedad to Arsenal. The announcement is now imminent.

August 24th

21:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of exciting Sunderland winger Jack Clarke (23) on a permanent deal.

18:30 CET - Porto have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former midfielder Fabio Vieira (24) on loan from Arsenal for the 2024/25 season.

15:43 CET - Ipswich's move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja (22) is now up in the air, with reports claiming that there have been paperwork issues.

10:17 CET - According to reports, Real Sociedad are closing in on the signing of German centre-back Mats Hummels (35) who is currently a free agent.

08:35 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have turned down a €25 million bid from Napoli for Scott McTominay (27), with the Red Devils holding out for a fee in excess of €30 million to consider selling the midfielder.

August 23rd

22:58 CET - Some news coming in from the Saudi Pro League where Al Nassr are closing in on a 20-million dollar deal for Corinthians' Wesley (19). Details are complete, so we are just waiting for the confirmation.

21:11 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto (32) has joined newly-promoted Serie A side Como on a two-year deal, the Italian club said on Friday.

The former Barcelona captain, who had joined the Spanish side as a 14-year-old, signed with Como as a free agent after his Barca contract ended last season.

"Sergi has played his whole career so far at one of the best clubs in the world," manager Cesc Fabregas told the club website.

"He is a versatile player and can adapt to many different positions, midfield, full-back, with his passing accuracy and strength he is the definition of a box to box player. His experience will be crucial for the season ahead."

20:51 CET - It could still prove to be a busy week for Brighton as they are closing in on another signing. Reports are suggesting that they have struck a verbal agreement with Celtic over the signing of Matt O'Riley (23). Still work to be done to get the deal over the line.

19:25 CET - Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said those three words 'here we go' once again, and this time it's good news for Brighton fans, with the Seagulls set to sign Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu (24) on a €30 million deal.

17:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have completed the £30 million signing of centre-back Joachim Andersen (28) from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Dane returns to Craven Cottage on a permanent deal after spending the 2020/21 season on loan with the Cottagers.

Speaking to the club's website, Andersen said: “It’s really nice to be here. Feels a little bit like coming home, so it’s a good feeling."

16:28 CET - As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Crystal Palace remain determined to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix (24) as a top priority before the end of the summer window.

14:40 CET - Bournemouth are looking to improve their goalkeeping department as we reported earlier, and another they are looking at is out-of-favour Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga (29). The Athletic is reporting that he could be moving on loan to the south coast.

13:46 CET - After a performance to forget for Alex McCarthy (34) in the Southampton goal at Newcastle last weekend, his side look ready to bring in a new goalkeeper. They have been linked with Justin Bijlow (26) and now Aaron Ramsdale (26). The Arsenal stopper wants more first-team football and could move on loan to the south coast. Others are pursuing the England international with Wolves and Bournemouth both sniffing around.

12:04 CET - CONFIRMED - He's back! After a season with Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan (33) has made his return to Manchester City. The German international wanted out of the Catalan club, and has gone back to where he won everything. He has signed a one-year deal with the current Premier League champions.

11:05 CET - As per reports, Crystal Palace are among a host of clubs interested in exploring a potential deal for shunned Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (29).

09:51 CET - Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town are closing in on another impressive addition after agreeing a £20 million deal to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke (23).

07:42 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, PSG have reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta's Ademola Lookman (26), as the French champions attempt to get a permanent deal over the line.

August 22nd

23:43 CET - CONFIRMED - Another transfer linked with Strasbourg has happened late tonight with Villarreal sealing a 15.3-million pound deal for Cape Verde's Logan Costa (23). The defender has penned a six-year deal with the LaLiga club.

22:35 CET - CONFIRMED - L'Equipe has reported tonight that Lyon have put their entire squad on the transfer list to meet club sales and one of them has made the move away.

Highly-rated teenager Mamadou Sarr (18) has joined Strasbourg on a deal worth around 8.5 million euros, joining the BlueCo group.

22:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Sepp van den Berg (22) has signed for Brentford from Liverpool. The defender has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

“I’m very pleased that we have managed to sign Sepp,” said head coach Thomas Frank. “I think this is a great signing for the club and the team.

20:23 CET - Jadon Sancho (24), surplus to requirements at Manchester United, is being kept an eye on by Barcelona, according to reports in Spanish media.

The winger has had a troubled time of late, spending much of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

17:21 CET - As per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, a deal has been reached between Arsenal and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Mikel Merino (28), who will join the Premier League club for just under €40 million.

15:38 CET - It is being widely reported that Manchester United have nearly secured the signing of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23), who will join on an initial loan with the English club obligated to buy him at the end of it.

13:18 CET - Plenty of transfer news filtering in from across Europe so let's get you up to date.

First up, Kieran Trippier (33) is ready to make his way out of Newcastle. The full-back wants more first-team football and could be moving to Everton to sure up their backline.

Elsewhere, as we reported in recent days, Valentin Barco (20) is another full-back getting a change of scenery. The Argentine has agreed with a loan deal from Brighton to Sevilla with no buy option, allowing the youngster to develop in LaLiga before returning to the Premier League.

He is not the only promising talent getting a loan move. Manchester City starlet Maximo Perrone (21) looks set to be plying his trade in Como for the next year, according to reporting from Fabrizio Romano. He spent last year on loan with Las Palmas.

11:26 CET - Fulham have announced the signing of Sander Berge (26), who joins from Burnley on a five-year deal. Manchester United were also interested in the midfielder.

10:35 CET - James Rodriguez (33) may be on his way back to LaLiga with Edu Aguirre reporting that he's close to joining Rayo Vallecano.

08:18 CET - According to Alfredo Pedulla, Arsenal want to sign Atalanta's Ademola Lookman (26) and are preparing an offer of over €50 million, but face competition from Liverpool.

August 21st

23:47 CET - Romelu Lukaku (31) could be a Napoli player as soon as tomorrow. The Chelsea striker - not fancied in London like many others - has been in talks with the Serie A club and the clubs are closing in on an agreement.

This could pave the way for Victor Osimhen (25) to be going the other way.

22:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have added Alex Moreno (31) to their squad as a defensive reinforcement with the Spaniard signing on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

21:14 CET - Another striker seems to be on the move before the end of the window as Eddie Nketiah (25) is all but certain of a move to Nottingham Forest. The Arsenal striker has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, and now could be a first-choice option for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

20:31 CET - A new forward is set for a move to Elland Road. Largie Ramazani (23), currently at Almeria, has agreed a deal to move to Leeds United with a medical imminent.

19:43 CET - Real Betis look to be closing in on Barcelona's Vitor Roque (19). Transfer guru Rudy Galetti is reporting that the Brazilian defender is keen on the move, which could be a one or two-year loan with an option to buy.

17:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Panathinaikos have announced the arrival of Facundo Pellistri (22), who has joined from Manchester United for an initial fee of around €6 million.

15:24 CET - CONFIRMED - Brazilian winger David Neres (27) has left Benfica to join Napoli in a deal reportedly worth around €30 million.

13:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Something we have been waiting for in recent days, Joao Felix (24) has made his return to Chelsea. The Portuguese forward has signed a permanent deal with the London club after having previously been on loan.

The deal sees him leave Atletico Madrid as part of the Conor Gallagher deal on a six-year deal with the option for an extra 12 months, as reported by The Athletic.

12:31 CET - Nottingham Forest are going all out to bring a striker to the club, with it being widely reported that they've bid around €30 million for Feyenoord's Santago Gimenez (23) and David Ornstein stating that they're close to signing Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (25).

11:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Perhaps the longest-running saga of the summer has finally come to an end with Atletico Madrid announcing the signing of Conor Gallagher (24) from Chelsea.

08:45 CET - Dutch publication De Telegraaf have stated that Bayer Leverkusen and Brentford have both agreed to sign highly-rated Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg (22) for around £25 million and the player now has to choose which club to join.

08:37 CET - Fabrizio Romano is this morning reporting that Manchester City have agreed to re-sign former player Ilkay Gundogan (33) from Barcelona on a free transfer, and that positive talks have been held between the Premier League club and the German.

August 20th

22:38 CET - David Ornstein has reported in the last few minutes that Fulham have reached an agreement of £30m plus add ons for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen (28).

20:28 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign striker Armando Broja (22) on loan, with an obligation to buy for £30 million.

18:12 CET - Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (24) is reportedly set to fly to Spain tonight to complete his long-awaited €42m move to Atletico Madrid.

16:05 CET - Geo Team are reporting that Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (23) is closing in a move to Liverpool after he rejected Bournemouth. They say that Liverpool are considering loaning him back to Valencia for the season.

14:35 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Everton have rejected a loan offer from Marseille for striker Neal Maupay (28).

09:27 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are closing in on a £20 million deal for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge (26), with a medical booked in the coming days.

August 19th

23:59 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton have completed the signing of Leeds striker Georginio Rutter (22) for a club-record fee of £40 million.

Read about the deal here.

21:20 CET - According to David Ornstein, Wolves have made a loan offer to Arsenal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26).

17:53 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea are set to bring Joao Felix (24) back to Stamford Bridge, as they have now reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for a permanent transfer.

Read more here.

17:39 CET - Following news that he is set to leave Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan (33) could be looking at a sensational return to Manchester City, with multiple sources stating that the English champions are interested in a deal.

17:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Leicester City have completed the £25 million signing of Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp (23) on a five-year contract.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “I’m really excited to sign. I’ve got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players. I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game."

Read about that here.

14:53 CET - According to a number of reports, Ilkay Gundogan (33) is exploring a move away from Barcelona after being told that he can leave, with clubs from England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia all interested.

12:49 CET - Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are preparing a second bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28), with the West London club holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million.

10:55 CET - As per transfer specialist Ben Jacobs, Nottingham Forest have submitted an initial £21 million bid for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez (23).

The Mexico international has scored an impressive 53 goals in 89 matches for the Dutch side since joining in 2022.

09:53 CET - Napoli are reportedly closing in on the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (31), with the Italian club putting an official bid on the table for the Belgian all-time top scorer.