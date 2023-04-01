Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge

Dier could be set for a move to Bayern

January 5th

19:59 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham worth five million euros for Eric Dier (29), with the versatile Englishman now close to a move which would see him link up with former teammate Harry Kane.

17:52 CET - CONFIRMED - Inter Milan have signed winger Tajon Buchanan (24) a four-and-a-half-year contract from Club Brugge and he will become the first Canadian to play in Italy's top flight.

16:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Sheffield United have announced the loan signing of Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz (24), who will stay with the club until the end of the season.

11:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Germany defender Thilo Kehrer (27) has joined AS Monaco from West Ham United on loan to the end of the season and with a view to a permanent move.

10:23 CET - SPECULATION - It looked highly likely a few days ago that Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21) would join Tottenham, but Sky Italia and other Italian sources are now reporting that Napoli are moving to try and beat the English club to his signature.

08:45 CET - SPECULATION - Kylian Mbappe (25) has turned his back on "several tens of millions" of euros in a bid to ease a possible move away from Paris Saint-German, a source involved in the negotiations told AFP on Thursday.

January 4th

21:27 CET - CONFIRMED - A departure from Manchester City as US goalkeeper Zac Steffen (28) has joined MLS side Colorado Rapids on a free transfer. In five years with City, he made a total of 22 appearances.

20:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur have recalled their second player of the day, with Djed Spence (23) returning to North London, following a fairly mediocre loan spell with Leeds United. He made seven league appearances since signing in the summer.

19:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Young Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos (19), who has made one first team appearance in the Premier League for the Blues this season, has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

15:15 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean, Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax's teenage defender Jorrel Hato (17). It's understood a summer transfer is more likely than a move in January.

12:10 CET - CONFIRMED - After making just nine league appearances for Manchester United, defender Sergio Reguilon (27) has been called back from his loan spell by Tottenham Hotspur.

11:23 CET - SPECULATION - The Saudi Public Investment Fund has upped its advances for Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (32). The fund, who own a number of Saudi Pro League teams want the Belgian midfielder to be a main player for them from next summer, according to Tribal Football's transfer insider Rudy Galetti. His current contract with the reigning Champions League holders runs out in June 2025.

09:49 CET - SPECULATION - Several reports are suggesting West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer is close to joining Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan. It's believed the deal will include a mandatory buy clause.

January 3rd

19:20 CET - LOAN AGREED - Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Villarreal to sign Ben Brereton Diaz on loan until the end of the season, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Chilean international is expected to travel to South Yorkshire in the next 24 hours to complete the deal.

18:29 CET - NEW DEAL - After impressing with Luton Town since signing as a free agent, Andros Townsend (32) has signed a new long-term extension with the Hatters for the "forseeable future".

On his new deal, Townsend said on the club site: “Obviously I’m delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true."

16:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have recalled talented youngster Andrey Santos (19) from an unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest after the Brazilian made just two appearances during the first half of the campaign.

14:31 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, as well as other media outlets, is reporting that Aston Villa's Finn Azaz (23) - currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle - will leave the south for the north and join Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

13:59 CET - SPECULATION - According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd (27) is attracting interest from multiple Saudi clubs. It is believed the Moroccan is firmly focused on West Ham though, with Roma and AC Milan among others to enquire about his availability in recent weeks.

12:05 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Tottenham remain deep in talks with Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21), as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his defence for the second half of the season.

11:29 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (22), as per the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

The France U21 international has a release clause in his contract which becomes active in the summer, with United reportedly keen to capture his services.

09:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Benfica are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo (20) who currently plays for Santos.

January 2nd

19:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien (24) from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs have announced.

17:55 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jadon Sancho (23) returning to the German club on loan.

17:25 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Serge Reguilon's (27) loan at Manchester United has been cut short, with the full-back returning to Tottenham five months earlier than initially planned.

11:24 CET - SPECULATION - Barcelona are planning a raid of title rivals Girona according to Mundo Deportivo, moving to sign midfielder Aleix Garcia (26) for around €20 million.

January 1st

14:41 CET - PSG have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Lucas Beraldo (20) from Brazilian side Sao Paulo on a five-year deal.

The defender made 24 appearances last season, with a Flashscore average rating of seven.

14:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton & Hove Albion have recalled winger Jeremy Sarmiento (21) from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

"Jeremy will come back to us and we will look at what is the next best step for his development,” Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement.

13:08 CET - CONFIRMED - Frankfurt have announced the signing of Donny van de Beek (26), who is joining on loan from Manchester United.

December 31st

22:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Sky Sports are reporting that Liverpool have recalled midfielder Fabio Carvalho (21) from his loan spell at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. Plenty of clubs are rumoured to be after him in January.

21:30 CET - SPECULATION - River Plate rising star Claudio Echeverri's (17) mooted move to Manchester City has been given the ‘here we go’ seal of approval by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Another top talent to City it seems but not until 2024, reportedly.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Here’s an interesting one - after impressing on loan at Getafe, Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood (22) is reportedly attracting attention from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

No one ever doubted Greenwood’s ability but it’s interesting to see top clubs in for him so soon after the scandal surrounding him.

December 30th

20:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur’s long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (37) has agreed to leave the London club to join MLS side LAFC.

16:30 CET - SPECULATION - A big rumour is bubbling with The Athletic reporting that Real Madrid have given PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (25) a deadline of mid-January to decide whether he wants to join Los Blancos in the summer.

Liverpool are also rumoured to have an outside shot at the superstar striker. Let the games begin!

December 28th

20:15 CET - Wolves forward Fabio Silva (21) has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season, the club announced this evening.

The Portuguese man has made just eight Premier League appearances this season.

13:34 CET - Gelson Martins (28), the Portuguese international winger currently playing at Monaco, is very close to moving to the Premier League to join Nottingham Forest.

