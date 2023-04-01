Transfer News LIVE: Donny Van De Beek to Frankfut 'here we go', Endrick arrives in Madrid

Transfer News LIVE: Donny Van De Beek to Frankfut 'here we go', Endrick arrives in Madrid
Donny Van De Beek in Manchester United warmup
Donny Van De Beek in Manchester United warmup
There are only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, and that means that the speculation will really begin to ramp up leading up to the big month. As a result, Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest transfer rumours around Europe.

December 15th 

17:21 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on a loan deal with Manchester United for out of favour Donny Van De Beek (26).

16:47 CET - CONFIRMED - Real Madrid's new Galactico Endrick has landed in Madrid! Endrick will be a Madrid player from January onwards after leaving Palmeiras and his new life starts today. If he is not on too many people's radar yet, he will be soon, I assure you.

13:10 CET - SPECULATION - Erik ten Hag's job could come under real pressure if his side loses to Liverpool at the weekend according to the Manchester Evening News.

13:04 CET - SPECULATION - Arsenal could make a January move for Brazilian wonder kid Marcos Leonardo (20) of Santos according to Goal Brazil but face competition from Roma.

December 14th

17:30 CET - SPECULATION - Tottenham’s injury crisis a the back means that manager Ange Postecoglou’s top priority in January will likely be signing a new cetnre-halve. Read more about that here.

17:05 CET - SPECULATION - Stuttgart’s on-fire striker Serhou Guirassy (27) has allegedly rejected a new contract from his club, potentially paving the way for a move to the Premier League in January. 

Reports are suggesting that both Manchester United and Newcastle are sniffing around the Guinea international.

December 13th

16:30 CET - Keep up to date with the latest transfer stories that are swirling around the world of football in Rudy's Rumour Mill - courtesy of Tribal Football’s expert Rudy Galetti.

In this week’s edition, Saudi clubs are circling Robert Lewandowski (35) and Chelsea want more players… shock!

13:20 CET - SPECULATION - 90min is claiming that Barcelona are weighing up making a loan approach for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso (27) after the Argetnine's recent impressive form in the Premier League. 

13:14 CET - SPECULATION - CaughtOffside is reporting that Saudi Arabian sides Al Shabab and Al Qadsiyah are interested in Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy (36). In what would be an incredible payday for a player who will remember his non-league days.

12:03 CET - SPECULATION - Reports are emerging suggesting that Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku (30) has said yes to a "millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia" rather than staying on at side Roma next season.

Journalist Fabio Santini claims the Belgian international has accepted a lucrative offer to go to a Saudi Pro League team next season.

December 12th

17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.

Read more about that here.

17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.

