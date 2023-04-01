Transfer News LIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt and Girona interested in Van de Beek

Updated
Van de Beek could be on his way out of Old Trafford
Profimedia, Flashscore
There are only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, and that means that the speculation will really begin to ramp up leading up to the big month. As a result, Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest transfer rumours around Europe.

December 12th

17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.

Read more about that here.

17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.

Victor Osimhen: The stunning performance that made the Nigeria star king of African football

