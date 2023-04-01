Transfer News LIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt and Girona interested in Van de Beek

Van de Beek could be on his way out of Old Trafford

There are only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, and that means that the speculation will really begin to ramp up leading up to the big month. As a result, Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest transfer rumours around Europe.

December 12th

17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.

Read more about that here.

17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.