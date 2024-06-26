Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Xavi Simons set to return to Germany

Ndiaye looks to be on the move this summer

With the season over, clubs will now be turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and you can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here.

June 26th

11:01 CET - PSG's Xavi Simons (21) is one of the most exciting talents in the world, and after impressing last season on loan at RB Leipzig, he looks set to return to Germany for the upcoming campaign with loan moves to Leipzig and Bayern his most likely options according to Fabrizio Romano.

June 25th

18:44 CET - Andrea Belotti's move to Como is one step closer from Roma, with the newly promoted Serie A club paying 4.5 million euros for the services of the striker.

14:57 CET - CONFIRMED - Back in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Eric da Silva Moreira (18) from 2. Bundesliga champions St Pauli.

The teenager is said to have moved for 1.5 million euros and made just one appearance in the league last year for the Hamburg club. He does have some pedigree though, with appearances for Germany at youth level.

13:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho (34) is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

12:56 CET - Transfer guru Rudy Galetti confirms Liverpool remain interested in Sporting's Goncalo Inacio (22) among other leading centre-backs across Europe.

11:40 CET - Tyler Morton (21) is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, with the Liverpool midfielder reportedly linked to RB Leipzig. Morton has spent the last two seasons out on loan, gaining experience in England's second tier with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

08:56 CET - Everton are closing in on the signing of Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye (24). As per Fabrizio Romano, Ndiaye is set to sign a five-year deal with the Merseyside club, having spent just a solitary season in France.

June 24th

20:55 CET - Southampton left-back Romain Perraud (26) - who was on loan at Nice last season - has made a permanent move to Spanish side Real Betis.

18:23 CET - Eberechi Eze (25) continues to be heavily linked with a move to north London and Tottenham Hotspur following his impressive performances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

16:10 CET - Back to Germany, where Stuttgart's player of the year Serhou Guirassy (28) looks set for a move this summer and Borussia Dortmund are leading the way, triggering the 17.5-million-euro release clause - now it will be whether they can find a contract that can work for both parties.

14:20 CET - After winning a Champions League earlier this month with Real Madrid, it looks like that will be the swansong for Joselu (34), with multiple reports linking the striker to Qatar's Al-Gharafa.

It's expected an announcement will be made soon.

09:12 CET - As per Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (29) is being monitored by five clubs this summer, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

June 23rd

18:25 CET - More on Aston Villa, Fabrizio Romano is reported that the club will also sign left-back Ian Maatsen (22) from Chelsea on a long-term deal. The Dutchman was on loan at Dortmund last season and impressed as they reached the Champions League final.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League club Aston Villa have signed forward Lewis Dobbin (21) from Everton. Villa did not reveal the contract length nor the fee paid for the player.

09:14 CET - According to that man David Ornstein again, Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David (24), who is on a list of potential striker options for the club this summer.

June 22nd

22:15 CET - David Ornstein and the Athletic are reporting that Juventus have agreed to a 50 million Euros fee for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (26).

17:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of Brazilian teenage forward Estevao Willian (17) from Palmeiras. Due to his age, Estevao will join Chelsea next summer.

13:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Everton have announced their first signing of the summer, securing the services of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam (20) from Aston Villa on a three-year deal.

07:30 CET - Fabrizio Romano has reported that Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton (27), currently at EURO 2024 with Germany, is signing for Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €22 million.

June 21st

21:20 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Michael Olise (22) has agreed to join Bayern Munich despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

16:15 CET - West Ham's opening bid for Max Kilman (27), which is believed to be in the region of £25 million, is set to be rejected by Wolves, with the Black Country club valuing their captain closer to £45 million.

10:05 CET - As reported by the Telegraph, Manchester United are set to trigger the £33.8 million release clause of Joshua Zirkzee (23). The Bologna striker scored 12 goals across all competitions last season.

08:45 CET - Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin (21) is reportedly in advanced talks with Aston Villa. Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam (20) is set to move in the opposite direction for a fee of around £9 million.

June 20th

23:20 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are interested in Boca Juniors centre-back and emerging talent Aaron Anselmino (19) who has a reported 25 million Euro release clause.

21:10 CET - According to the Liverpool Echo, Spain star Nico Williams (21) has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool after an impressive La Liga campaign, but other Premier League sides are also interested

11:08 CET - Feyenoord defender David Hancko (26) has been able to convince Atletico Madrid to make a bid with his performances. The Spaniards are said to have made an opening bid of €20 million, reports 1908.co.uk. Feyenoord are said to have rejected the bid straight away.

09:44 CET - As per German newspaper BILD, Bayern Munich are prioritising a move for PSG's Xavi Simons (21) this summer, with the Netherlands international likely to cost around 100 million euros.

June 19th

20:53 CET - Manchester United are unlikely to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer because of UEFA multi-club rules.

Todibo has been touted as a potential target for United, who are looking to add at least one new centre-back to their ranks this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane.

United and Nice, the Ligue 1 club owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS, have qualified for the Europa League and are waiting to learn whether they will both be allowed to play in the competition next season.

This also means that defender Todibo is unlikely to make the move to Old Trafford in light of UEFA guidance on multi-club ownership issued last month.

20:29 CET - Chelsea look to be the frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace's Michael Olise with Manchester United put off by his reported release clause which is said to be in excess of £60m.

While United are considering different options, says Foot Mercato Santi Aouna, Chelsea are willing to meet the valuation for the Palace forward.

19:39 CET - Big news for Aston Villa fans as it seems their club have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign left-back Ian Maatsen.

This is according to the Athletic who say there was a £35million release clause in Maatsen’s contract specific only to Borussia Dortmund which has now expired, meaning Villa and Chelsea could compromise on a fee just above that figure.

Personal terms are also in place on a six-year contract, which Villa are working to finalise.

16:49 CET - Jack Harrison is close to joining Everton on another season-long loan from Leeds United.

The attacker spent last season at Goodison Park, making 29 Premier League apperances, scoring three goals and assisting the same amount.

According to the Athletic, Harrison is keen on a return to Merseyside this summer and a deal is thought to be close.

12:36 CET - Roma youngster Edoardo Bove (22) has admirers in the Premier League this summer.

The midfielder is wanted by the likes of Everton, Bournemouth, and Championship side Leeds United.

Per Italian reports, Everton are very serious about getting a deal done, as Bove's asking price is reasonable.

Roma are only seeking a fee of around £17million to part with the youngster.

09:54 CET - Newly-promoted Como look close to their first big signing of the summer. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Andrea Belotti (30) is closing in on a move from Roma, set to be worth around 4.5million euros. Last season, he spent time on loan at Fiorentina.

07:15 CET - Multiple reports are suggesting that Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker with Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion (20) and Aston Villa's Jhon Duran (20) top of the shopping the list.

Rumours also suggest they have made a 32.5million bid for Omorodion, which has been rejected by the Spanish side.

June 18th

20:51 CET - Manchester United are exploring a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee (23). Club-to-club talks have yet to take place but United are speaking to the 23-year-old’s representatives and their interest is advanced, according to the Atheltic's David Ornstein.

The attacker - who has been called up to the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad - has a contract that includes a €40million release clause which potentially makes the situation more straightforward, but discussions would still be needed with Bologna - while his salary is also a factor.

19:15 CET - Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is on Bayern Munich’s shortlist for the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Germany, the Bundesliga Giants are side to be monitoring the Italy international’s contractual situation closely as he enters the final year of his deal. Juventus are reportedly keen to extend the forward's contract with talks planned after this summer’s Euros but might be forced to sell or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.

15:17 CET - Romain Perraud looks set to leave Southampton for the sunny climbs of Sevilla and Real Betis. The left-back spent last season on loan with Nice and made 19 league appearances. The deal could be worth around three million pounds.

09:33 CET - CONFIRMED - Meanwhile, back to the Premier League, and Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an early summer move, bringing in Brazilian defender Pedro Lima (17) from Sporting Recife on a deal thought to be worth 8.5million pounds. Certainly one for the future.

09:26 CET - The Kvicha Kvaratskhelia saga rumbles on into a third day with Napoli now set to offer the Georgian winger a contract extension that would see a wage hike and a release clause set for next summer. With 'Kvaradona' at EURO 2024 with his Georgia team, it feels unlikely that we have seen the end of this.

June 17th

21:55 CET - CONFIRMED - It's one in and one out at Sevilla today. The LaLiga club have announced the arrival of Chidera Ejuke (26) from CSKA Moscow.

14:14 CET - CONFIRMED - Legendary Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos (38) has left Sevilla, and will be available as a free agent this summer.

09:46 CET - Napoli have issued a response to the comments issued by the agent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23) last night, stating that the winger is not for sale.

"In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club," they said.

"Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of the story."

June 16th

23:29 CET - It's been a busy day at EURO 2024, but let's bring you some late-night transfer rumours from around Europe.

First up, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks set to be leaving Napoli. In quotes from his agent, the Georgian winger - set to make his Euros bow on Tuesday - wants to play Champions League football next season.

“Our goal is the team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that… we are worried”, Mamuka Jugeli told Sport Imedi.

PSG have already been rumoured to be on the prowl for him, but other big clubs could be circling too.

Staying in Italy, and Alejando Jimenez is set to imminently move from Real Madrid to AC Milan. The defender spent last season on loan in the north of Italy, but made just three league appearances.

15:44 CET - Bayern Munich have reportedly inquired about the availability of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill (21). The Englishman would demand a high fee, however, which could prove a stumbling block for the German side.

08:20 CET - As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks between Juventus and Aston Villa for a Douglas Luiz (26) swap deal remain at the final stages. The agreement would see Weston McKennie (25) and Samuel Iling-Junior (20) move to the Premier League club.

June 15th

18:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton have announced their new manager and in classic Brighton style - it is a left field appointment. They have appointed St Pauli's Fabian Hurzeler on a deal until 2027.

14:47 CET - Turkish side Besiktas have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid centre back Gabriel Paulista (33) on a free.

12:14 CET - Ahead of their first Champions League campaign next season, Girona made their first addition to the squad. In a rather emotional video, Ladislav Krejci (25) announced his departure from Sparta Prague and the defender will be in Spain after the Euros on a five-year deal.

08:58 CET - According to ESPN, Arsenal's Thomas Partey (31) is on the verge of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League. The Ghanaian midfielder made just 16 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side last season.