Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy wanted by Premier League clubs, Spurs need defenders

Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy wanted by Premier League clubs, Spurs need defenders
Updated
Where will Serhou Guirassy be next year?
Where will Serhou Guirassy be next year?
Profimedia, Flashscore
There are only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, and that means that the speculation will really begin to ramp up leading up to the big month. As a result, Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest transfer rumours around Europe.

December 14th

17:30 CET - SPECULATION - Tottenham’s injury crisis a the back means that manager Ange Postecoglou’s top priority in January will likely be signing a new cetnre-halve. Read more about that here.

17:05 CET - SPECULATION - Stuttgart’s on-fire striker Serhou Guirassy (27) has allegedly rejected a new contract from his club, potentially paving the way for a move to the Premier League in January. 

Reports are suggesting that both Manchester United and Newcastle are sniffing around the Guinea international.

December 13th

16:30 CET - Keep up to date with the latest transfer stories that are swirling around the world of football in Rudy's Rumour Mill - courtesy of Tribal Football’s expert Rudy Galetti.

In this week’s edition, Saudi clubs are circling Robert Lewandowski (35) and Chelsea want more players… shock!

13:20 CET - SPECULATION - 90min is claiming that Barcelona are weighing up making a loan approach for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso (27) after the Argetnine's recent impressive form in the Premier League. 

13:14 CET - SPECULATION - CaughtOffside is reporting that Saudi Arabian sides Al Shabab and Al Qadsiyah are interested in Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy (36). In what would be an incredible payday for a player who will remember his non-league days.

12:03 CET - SPECULATION - Reports are emerging suggesting that Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku (30) has said yes to a "millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia" rather than staying on at side Roma next season.

Journalist Fabio Santini claims the Belgian international has accepted a lucrative offer to go to a Saudi Pro League team next season.

December 12th

17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.

Read more about that here.

17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.

