Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Bayer & Brentford battling for Van den Berg

With the new season now underway, clubs continue to be active in the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest updates, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

August 21st

08:45 CET - Dutch publication De Telegraaf have stated that Bayer Leverkusen and Brentford have both agreed to sign highly-rated Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg (22) for around £25 million and the player now has to choose which club to join.

08:37 CET - Fabrizio Romano is this morning reporting that Manchester City have agreed to re-sign former player Ilkay Gundogan (33) from Barcelona on a free transfer, and that positive talks have been held between the Premier League club and the German.

August 20th

22:38 CET - David Ornstein has reported in the last few minutes that Fulham have reached an agreement of £30m plus add ons for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen (28).

20:28 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign striker Armando Broja (22) on loan, with an obligation to buy for £30 million.

18:12 CET - Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (24) is reportedly set to fly to Spain tonight to complete his long-awaited €42m move to Atletico Madrid.

16:05 CET - Geo Team are reporting that Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (23) is closing in a move to Liverpool after he rejected Bournemouth. They say that Liverpool are considering loaning him back to Valencia for the season.

14:35 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Everton have rejected a loan offer from Marseille for striker Neal Maupay (28).

09:27 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are closing in on a £20 million deal for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge (26), with a medical booked in the coming days.

August 19th

23:59 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton have completed the signing of Leeds striker Georginio Rutter (22) for a club-record fee of £40 million.

21:20 CET - According to David Ornstein, Wolves have made a loan offer to Arsenal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26).

17:53 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea are set to bring Joao Felix (24) back to Stamford Bridge, as they have now reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for a permanent transfer.

17:39 CET - Following news that he is set to leave Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan (33) could be looking at a sensational return to Manchester City, with multiple sources stating that the English champions are interested in a deal.

17:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Leicester City have completed the £25 million signing of Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp (23) on a five-year contract.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “I’m really excited to sign. I’ve got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players. I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game."

14:53 CET - According to a number of reports, Ilkay Gundogan (33) is exploring a move away from Barcelona after being told that he can leave, with clubs from England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia all interested.

12:49 CET - Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are preparing a second bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28), with the West London club holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million.

10:55 CET - As per transfer specialist Ben Jacobs, Nottingham Forest have submitted an initial £21 million bid for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez (23).

The Mexico international has scored an impressive 53 goals in 89 matches for the Dutch side since joining in 2022.

09:53 CET - Napoli are reportedly closing in on the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (31), with the Italian club putting an official bid on the table for the Belgian all-time top scorer.

August 18th

23:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have announced the signing of Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic (22) for 20m Euros plus add ons.

20:12 CET - Could Lens defender Kevin Danso (25) be on the move? Transfer expert Rudy Galletti thinks so, reporting that the Austrian international has agreed personal terms with Atalanta. However, both clubs have yet to agree to a deal.

17:17 CET - Over to the Eredivisie, where Ajax are set to schedule a medical with Juventus centre-half Daniele Rugani (30), who seems to be surplus to requirements for Thiago Motta.

12:05 CET - Meanwhile, Southampton are closing in on Sporting's Mateus Fernandes (20). Reports suggest the Saints are progressing well in talks of a 20-million euro deal for the attacking midfielder and confirmation could be imminent.

11:58 CET - Multiple reports are coming in this morning, suggesting Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp (23) is swapping London for Leicester. The midfielder is set to sign for the Foxes in a deal worth around 20 million pounds. A medical is expected later today with the sides starting their Premier League campaigns against each other on Monday.

11:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the signing of defender Arthur Theate (24) from Rennes in Ligue 1 - details about the deal are a little sketchy.

09:47 CET - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace consider Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix (24) a top priority should either Marc Guehi (24) or Joachim Andersen (28) depart before the end of the window.

August 17th

19:44 CET - Atalanta, after pursuing Celtic's Matt O'Riley (23) over the summer, seemed to have zeroed in on Udinese's Lazar Samardzic (22) for a fee of around 20 million euros. The Serbian playmaker is set for a medical later this weekend.

17:08 CET - CONFIRMED - AC Milan have announced the signing of highly-rated midfielder Youssouf Fofana (25), who joins from Monaco on a four-year contract.

13:11 CET - CONFIRMED - Adam Hlozek (22) has left Bayer Leverkusen for the bright lights of Hoffenheim in a record deal for the Bundesliga club.

The Czech winger has signed a deal of 18 million euros

12:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Paris St Germain have signed midfielder Desire Doue (19) from Rennes on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

Doue, who had been at Rennes since the age of five, signed a contract with PSG until 2029 in a deal reportedly worth 50 million euros, according to French media.

"It is a great joy to join Paris St Germain. I feel excitement but also a lot of happiness and pride. It's a dream come true today," Doue said in a club statement.

11:24 CET - CONFIRMED - Italian side Lazio have signed Senegal international Boulaye Dia (27) from relegated Salernitana on an initial two-year long loan with an option to buy, the Serie A club announced late on Friday.

While the financial details were not disclosed by either club, Italian media reported the deal to be valued at 12 million euros for the striker.

"Dia will wear the number 19 shirt," Lazio said in a statement.

Dia started playing for Salernitana in 2022 and has scored 22 goals in 52 outings. He struggled with injury last season, scoring four goals from 17 appearances.

08:48 CET - One of the summer's longest sagas may be nearing its end, with Matteo Moretto reporting that Chelsea have almost reached a deal with Atletico Madrid to bring Joao Felix (24) back to the club, which would allow Conor Gallagher (24) to finally join the Spanish side.

08:34 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League new boys Southampton are splashing the cash, announcing the signings of Lesley Ugochukwu (20) from Chelsea on a season-long loan and Cameron Archer (22) from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

August 16th

19:22 CET - CONFIRMED - Porto have finalised the sale of Brazilian international Evanilson (24) to Bournemouth for 37 million euros, the club have confirmed.

19:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Juventus have announced that young talent Kenan Yildiz (19) has been handed a new five-year contract and the number 10 shirt.

15:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League new boys Ipswich have signed Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips (28) on a season-long loan.

13:56 CET - CONFIRMED - Brazilian international Willian (36) is set to leave Fulham after spending two years with the Londoners.

11:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have revealed that they have agreed a deal with Burnley to sign winger Wilson Odobert (19).

11:27 CET - According to a number of reports in England, Newcastle have made a fourth bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (24) worth close to £65 million, with a breakthrough in negotiations getting closer.

10:41 CET - CONFIRMED - Girona have announced the signing of goalkeeper Pau Lopez (29), who joins from Marseille in a deal reportedly worth around €5.5 million.

08:18 CET - According to Italian journalist Nico Schira, Federico Chiesa (26) isn't part of Thiago Motta's plans at Juventus and both Roma and AC Milan are interested in signing him.

August 15th

22:50 CET - Earlier today, it was revealed that Hoffenheim were attempting to hijack Leicester City's deal for Adam Hlozek (22), now it seems they have managed to pull it off, with reports claiming that he is set for a medical with the German outfit.

22:44 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid remain locked in talks regarding Joao Felix (23) and Conor Gallagher (24), with the latter stil waiting for the green light to sign for the Spanish side.

17:59 CET - CONFIRMED - LA Galaxy have completed the signing of former Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus (35) on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

16:12 CET - Hoffenheim are reportedly trying to hijack Leicester City's move for Adam Hlozek (22) after the Foxes agreed a €20m package on loan with an obligation to buy with Bayer Leverkusen.

13:05 CET - As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have agreed a €47 million deal to sign Porto's Evanilson (24). The Brazilian striker is seen by the Cherries to be the perfect replacement for Dominic Solanke.

11:22 CET - According to reports, Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town are on the verge of agreeing a season-long loan for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips (28).

09:53 CET - As per David Ornstein, Brighton & Hove Albion have activated the £40 million release clause of Leeds United's Georginio Rutter (22). It is now up to the Frenchman to make a decision on his future.

August 14th

20:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (29) has signed a new contract at the club that will see him remain at the Red Devils until 2027.

19:09 CET - Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (23), although the Georgian is expected to join Bournemouth for one season before the move is formally completed next summer.

17:53 CET - Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (34) has left Juventus after reaching a mutual agreement with the Turin club to terminate his contract.

"In an instant, Tek conquered the Juventus fans of the world and we are sure that we will all always carry in our hearts the man and the professional who wore our jersey with pride and commitment," Juventus said in a statement.

16:48 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Arsenal are ramping up efforts to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino (28), with sporting director Edu in Spain in an attempt to finalise an agreement.

14:02 CET - It looks like Roma star Paulo Dybala (30) is set to be the next player heading to Saudi Arabia, with many reports claiming that the Argentine has agreed personal terms with Al Qadisiya, and a fee is unlikely to be much of an issue.

11:47 CET - According to David Ornstein, Wilfried Zaha (32) has resumed training with Galatasaray as a return to the Premier League looks increasingly unlikely.

09:58 CET - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek (22).

The deal would see the Premier League newcomers sign the Czech international on loan with an obligation to buy for a €20 million package if the Foxes avoid relegation.