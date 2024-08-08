Transfer News LIVE: Koopmeiners pushing for Juve move, Tottenham interested in Toney

With the new season fast approaching, clubs have now turned their attention to the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest updates, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

August 8th

11:08 CET - Ben Jacobs has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28), with signing a new number nine the top priority for the club this month.

07:52 CET - Juventus have been trying to sign Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners (26) all summer and the Dutch midfielder has now taken matters into his own hands, refusing to train in an attempt to force a move, his manager Gian Piero Gaspeirni has revealed.

August 7th

20:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have agreed to let veteran United States defender Tim Ream (36) join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. Ream joined the Cottagers from Bolton in August 2015 and went on to make 312 appearances in all competitions for the London team.

"When I walked through the Motspur Park doors in 2015, I would have never predicted what the following nine years would bring," Ream told Fulham's website.

20:35 CET - Conor Gallagher's (24) widely reported move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid is very close to being finalised, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is also reporting that young Spanish forward Samu Omorodian (20) is set to go the other way for £35million. A lot of business is being done in the Spanish capital it seems, and the English capital too, it must be added.

17:45 CET - With the news that Manchester City and Argentina star Julian Alvarez (24) is set to move to Atletico Madrid for a hefty fee, Flashscore delved a little deeper into their summer spending and how they have been able to afford a player like Alvarez.

15:21 CET - Liverpool are now lining up a move for Manchester United target and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi (25) according to David Ornstein.

12:25 CET - Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has reported that newly promoted Premier League side Leicester are looking to sign Steven Bergwijn (26) from Ajax. The English club are preparing an offer of around €20 million, but the Dutch giants want more. A deal is likely to be reached.

09:10 CET - RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo (26) last night landed in Barcelona and is set to sign a contract with the Spanish club as soon as today with personal terms and a transfer fee already agreed.

August 6th

20:00 CET - HERE WE GO! The long-awaited confirmation of Julian Alvarez's (24) move to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City is here.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Argentine has agreed to a five-year contract with the LaLiga club with a transfer record fee of 75 million euros.

The forward was signed by City for 15 million euros in 2022.

15:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Oriol Romeu (32) has rejoined Girona from Catalan rivals Barcelona on loan for the season. The battling midfielder spent the 2022/23 season with Girona, making 33 league appearances.

14:37 CET - Something a little different for you this afternoon with the news of an English teenager going from England's 11th tier all the way to Serie A (sort of).

This is the story of Jack Nunn (19), who after finishing his studies has been on trial with Cagliari and has signed for their under-19 side.

Last time he played a game was for Stoke Gifford United in the Gloucestershire County Football League.

14:23 CET - West Ham have announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez (30), who joins the club on a free transfer after five seasons at Real Betis.

12:55 CET - Sky Sports have reported that Atletico Madrid and Manchester City have reached a deal for the transfer of Julian Alvarez (24), with the Spanish club paying around €90 million for the striker.

12:42 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Jonathan Tah (28) from Bayer Leverkusen in a €30 million deal, but the move won't be completed until Matthijs de Ligt (24) joins Manchester United.

09:12 CET - As per multiple reports, Barcelona are ramping up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo (26) with sporting director Deco meeting with the Spaniard's agent today in the hopes of striking a deal.

August 5th

20:47 CET - Could it be a dream move to where it all began in Europe for Alexis Sanchez (35)? The forward's first Italian club, Udinese, has put all the paperwork together, according to Fabrizio Romano, to sign him.

It is now up to free agent Sanchez to agree to the deal.

19:36 CET - The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle are now on the verge of signing Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi (24) in a deal worth around €65 million.

18:02 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have announced the signing of German international Niclas Fullkrug (31) from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of around £27.5 million.

Read about the deal here.

17:34 CET - David Ornstein has exclusively revealed that Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal worth around £70 million for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez (24). The Argentine is keen on the move and final talks are taking place.

16:43 CET - CONFIRMED - PSG have completed the signing of Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves (19) for a fee reported to be around 70 million euros.

Read more here.

15:36 CET - It's being widely reported that Chelsea are moving closer to signing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodian (20) for a fee of around €50 million. The Spaniard got eight league goals on loan at Alves last season.

13:54 CET - PSG have had a quiet window so far when it comes to incoming players, but one deal that looks close to completion is the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho (22).

The Ecuador international is set to travel for his medical this week with a deal to signed soon after.

11:21 CET - CONFIRMED - RB Leipzig have announced that Xavi Simons (21) will spend another campaign on loan at the club from PSG after starring for them last season.

Bayern Munich wanted to sign the Dutchman, but he chose to return to Leipzig over heading to Bayern or staying at PSG.

09:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Norwich City's highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara (25) has moved to Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee around 18 million euros.

09:22 CET - After days of questions over whether Conor Gallagher (24) would be heading to Atletico Madrid, the Englishman looks finally set to make the move. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea man has finally agreed terms with the Spanish side, and a deal will be complete very soon.

August 4th

23:30 CET - News is emerging that Swiss full-back Ricardo Rodriguez (31) will be joining LaLiga side Real Betis from Torino on a permanent deal for two years.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Rodriguez is set to arrive in Sevilla tomorrow for a medical.

20:52 CET - Morocco's Olympic star Amir Richardson (22) is being linked with a move from club Reims to Tottenham by Foot Mercato after the midfielder continues to impress in Paris.

19:07 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have held positive talks with free agent Joel Matip (32), with the former Liverpool defender a priority if Jonathan Tah (28) or another centre-back leaves Xabi Alonso's side.

16:35 CET - Kevin De Bruyne (33) is set to stay at Manchester City according to the Manchester Evening News despite strong interest from Al Ittihad.

16:00 CET - Fabrizio Romano is also saying that PSV's Jordan Teze (24) is a priority signing in defence for AS Monaco this summer.

13:40 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Dutch star Xavi Simons (21) is all set to undertake a medical at RB Leipzig ahead of his loan move from PSG. Simons was on loan in Leipzig last season as well.

10:33 CET - As per David Ornstein, Southampton have had a bid in the region of £15 million rejected for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho (21).

The midfielder impressed on loan at Hull City last season and wants to be a regular starter in the 2024/25 campaign.

08:45 CET - According to reports, Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, with Serie A champions Inter Milan the latest club to be linked to the full-back.

08:18 CET - West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville (22) on a five-year deal. Read more about the move here.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are also closing in on deals for Niclas Fullkrug (31) and Guido Rodriguez (30), with both players set to complete their medicals today.

August 3rd

19:35 CET - He may have played and scored today for Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspur, but Leon Goretzka (29) can leave the German club this summer.

Bayern, according to Floiran Pattenberg, are ready to listen to offers for the midfielder, however he doesn't want to leave.

That could be something to look out for throughout August.

17:54 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have made another move, confirming the signing of Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth (28), who got 23 goals in LaLiga last season.

15:24 CET - According to Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are planning to make a move for American midfielder Weston McKennie (25), who Juventus are keen to sell this summer.

12:48 CET - Another player set to leave Borussia Dortmund looks set to be Youssoufa Moukoko (19), who has decided to join Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille project, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German teenager had plenty of suitors, but looks set to head to France.

11:32 CET - CONFIRMED - A transfer we have been expecting for a while has finally been announced. Robin Le Normand (27), the EURO 2024 winning defender for Spain, has moved from the Basque Country to the capital, joining Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad.

He has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at Atleti until 2029.

10:13 CET - It feels like it will be a busy weekend for Borussia Dortmund with arrivals and departures aplenty. One coming in is defender Yan Couto (22) from Manchester City. A deal that could be worth 30 million euros has not quite gone through, but the Brazilian is training with the Bundesliga side, meaning confirmation is imminent.

08:40 CET - Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ederson is set to remain at Manchester City rather than moving to the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittihad signing Predrag Rajkovic from Mallorca instead.

August 2nd

23:59 CET - According to a number of reliable sources, West Ham have reached a full agreement worth around 30 million euros with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Niclas Fullkrug (31). He is now set for a medical.

21:37 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have rejected a 27 million euro bid from Marseille for striker Eddie Nketiah (25). The Englishman has already agreed personal terms wiht the French club.

18:25 CET - CONFIRMED - AS Roma have completed the signing of Artem Dovbyk (27) from Girona after the striker had a brilliant season in Girona's inspired 2023/24 campaign.

18:05 CET - Could Manchester City star Julian Alvarez (24) be on the way out? Atletico Madrid and PSG are being linked with a move for him and Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain is reporting that Alvarez's agent is currently traveeling to Pais for a meeting with PSG.

15:14 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have confirmed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (24) for a reported £34 million.

14:10 CET - Another big exclusive from David Ornstein. Newcastle United have begun negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign England centre-back Marc Guehi (24). The Magpies are the first team to enter serious talks with Palace.

11:14 CET - David Ornstein is exclusively reporting that Manchester United have made a joint bid to sign Bayern Munich's defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26), and are locked in talks as they try to thrash out a deal.

11:08 CET - CONFIRMED - Croatia midfielder Luka Sucic (21) has joined Spanish outfit Real Sociedad from Austrian top-flight club RB Salzburg.

Read more here.

10:14 CET - Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker William Osula (20) for an initial fee of £10 million. The Danish under-21 international scored three goals last season.

August 1st

22:20 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are exploring a potential move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke (26).

19:26 CET - Transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting that Fiorentina are in the hunt for Tottenham's Alejo Veliz (20). They have yet to make an offer, but it is something to look out for in the next few days.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr (26) for a fee believed to be around 15 million euros.

“We have been admirers of Ismaïla for some time now and are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club," Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

"He is a player who has proven his ability both in English football and on the European and international stage, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to Oliver’s (Glasner) squad.”

Sarr added: “I am very happy to be here because Crystal Palace is a great club. Thanks to the coach and the sporting director, they told me about their project, and I accepted because it was a good project.

"I am going to work hard on the pitch and off the pitch for the team and for the fans as well."

17:44 CET - Cardiff City have signed forward Anwar El Ghazi (29), who had his contract at Mainz terminated over his support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, on a one-year deal, the Championship club said on Thursday.

Read the full story here.

17:09 CET - As per Florian Plettenberg, West Ham have reached an agreement with Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26), with negotiations between the two clubs ongoing as they look to agree on a suitable fee.

15:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Kelechi Iheanacho (27) has joined LaLiga giants Sevilla on a two-year deal from Leicester City with an option of a further year.

Read more from our Nigeria country manager Shina Odulare on the transfer here.

14:57 CET - Eddie Nketiah (25) has reportedly agreed personal terms with Marseille, as Arsenal and the French club continue to negotiate a fee.

12:04 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross (33) for a fee reported to be up to 10 million euros.

Read about that here.

11:42 CET - Some big exclusive news from Fabrizio Romano. The transfer guru is reporting that EURO 2024 star Dani Olmo (26) has reached a full agreement on personal terms with Barcelona, and the LaLiga giants have now sent a bid of around 55 million euros to Leipzig for the midfielder as they look to complete a deal.

11:24 CET - According to a number of reliable reports in England, Fulham have made a bid of £20 million for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (27), but United are holding out for at least £25 million.

09:48 CET - Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (27) is reportedly open to a move away from Anfield this summer after a transfer to Newcastle United fell through last month.

July 31st

22:12 CET - The long-running transfer saga of Mikel Merino (28) could be coming to a close. The Spanish international, currently at Real Sociedad, looks set for a move to Arsenal with a deal of around 30 million euros almost agreed. The midfielder is wanting to make the move to the Premier League, so it will be between the two clubs to hash out the finer points.

20:28 CET - CONFIRMED - AC Milan have signed Serbia defender Strahinja Pavlovic (23) from RB Salzburg on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Read the full story now.

19:55 CET - West Ham and Leeds United have reportedly agreed terms over the 2023/24 Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville (22).

Summerville has agreed to a contract with the Hammers and with the project under Julen Lopetegui.

17:55 CET - According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Marcelo Gallardo (48) is set for a return to River Plate as manager. He won the Copa Libertadores in his first spell with the Buenos Aires club before heading to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, where he was relieved of his duties earlier this year.

16:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Let's take the transfer tracker from the Premier League to the seventh tier Southern League Premier Division South, where former Southampton and QPR striker Charlie Austin (35) has made the surprising step to join AFC Totton, going back to his roots to play non-league football in England.

15:00 CET - Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui (26) has reiterated his desire to move to Manchester United, with personal terms already agreed between the two parties.

13:19 CET - Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria (36) said death threats against his family in Rosario had forced him to change his mind about returning to his boyhood club Rosario Central.

Read the full story here.

11:53 CET - Brandon Thomas-Asante (25) has completed his medical and signed with Coventry City, Flashscore sources can confirm, with the striker moving from West Brom.

Read the full story here.

09:54 CET - As per David Ornstein, Marseille continue to monitor Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (25), with the French club submitting an improved offer close to €20m for the striker.

July 30th

00:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) from Villarreal. He has signed a seven-year contract with the Blues and joins up with his new teammates during their summer tour of the USA.

Jorgensen said in a statement on the club's website: "This move is a dream come true. I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates."

20:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny (32) has joined UAE side Al Jazira on a free transfer, with the deal announced as the Egypt international participates at the Paris Olympic Games.

19:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Everton have signed Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien (23) from Ligue 1 side Lyon on a four-year contract. The Premier League club did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 17 million pounds.

Read all about the move here.

18:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Roma have announced the signing of Argentinian talent Matias Soule (21), who joins the club on a five-year deal from Juventus. He impressed on loan at Frosinone last season, enough to convince his new club to spend around €30 million on him.

16:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Southampton have signed Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz (25) from Villarreal and Japanese midfielder Kuryu Matsuki (21) from FC Tokyo on four-year contracts.

Read more about those transfers here.

16:00 CET - One of the Bundesliga’s breakout stars last season was Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier (21), who earned himself a call-up to the Germany team for the Euros. It seems his strong season has piqued the interest of Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Chelsea as well as Juventus, according to Florian Plettenberg.

13:26 CET - Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has reported that, after impressing at Euro 2024, PSV's Jerdy Schouten (27) is being targeted by PSG, who would have to pay around €60 million for the midfielder.

12:41 CET - According to Sky Germany, Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane (28), who has a year left on his contract with the German club.

10:48 CET - Pascal Gross (33) looks like he is on his way to Borussia Dortmund! Fabrizio Romano has given it the 'here we go', confirming that the Germans have reached an agreement with Brighton for the player.

10:27 CET - According to David Ornstein, Chelsea and Napoli are in talks over a potential deal that would see Romelu Lukaku (31) move to the Italians on a permanent deal, and Victor Osimhen (25) move to the London club on loan with a buy option.

09:46 CET - Diego Simeone has been keen on signing Conor Gallagher (24) for quite some time, and now according to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are getting closer to agreeing on a deal worth around €40m for the Chelsea man.

08:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Iran forward Sardar Azmoun (29) has joined Dubai side Shabab Al-Ahli from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, the Emirati Pro League side announced on Monday.

July 29th

18:26 CET - CONFIRMED - After more than a month of speculation, what feels like one of the deals of the summer has been completed. Arsenal have completed the signing of Riccardo Calafiori (22) from Bologna.

The defender will wear the number 33 shirt for the Gunners and has signed a multi-year deal with the club.

Sporting Director Edu said to their official website: “It has been a great team effort in completing this transfer and we welcome Riccardo to the family.

“We identified Riccardo as part of our strategy to sign players who fit our profile and will reinforce our squad to compete at the highest level. He is 22 but brings quality and experience. He will quickly grow into being an Arsenal player."

One man leaving the Emirates Stadium is likely to be Emile Smith Rowe (24). The diminuitive winger looks set for Fulham after both clubs agreed a deal worth around 34 million punds, according to Sky Sports News' Darmeth Sheth.

It will be a club record fee paid out by Fulham.

17:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Bryan Gil (23) has joined Girona from Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the season.

According to his new club, he has already passed his medical and will start training with his new team from Tuesday.

14:50 CET - Germany's premier transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg, has reported that Dutch star Xavi Simons (21) is set to stay at RB Leipzig, or more specifically, re-sign on loan from PSG.

13:53 CET - More from the transfer guru Romano this Monday with Monza looking to bring in Keylor Navas (37) in on a free transfer. The Costa Rican stopper is without a club after leaving PSG this summer.

11:35 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Dani Olmo (26) from RB Leipzig. Olmo left La Masia as a young man to move to Croatia, is he about to head home?

Romano also suggested that the Catalan giants are still very keen on Athletic Club’s Nico Williams (22). If they can get one of those two in, it would be a good summer!

08:17 CET - Sergi Roberto (32) is a free agent after leaving Barcelona this summer, and Diario SPORT are reporting that Ajax, West Ham and Aston Villa all want to sign him, with the latter club leading the chase.

July 28th

23:50 CET - Fabrizio Romano has said those three words! RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic (23) to AC Milan is 'here we go' for a reported 18m euros.

22:18 CET - An interesting development this evening from Liverpool, who have rejected a 14-million euro bid for Wataru Endo (31) from Marseille, according to the Athletic's James Pearce. The Japanese international is also attracting interest from the Bundesliga, but the Reds do not want to sell the midfielder.

21:45 CET - Raphael Varane's (31) time at Manchester United is over as he switches Manchester for the beautiful Como. The newly-promoted Serie A side have got their man on a two-year contract.

Read more here.

20:00 CET - Another move from Tottenham this evening is being rumoured with Emerson Royal (25) in talks with joining AC Milan. The two clubs are expected to meet next week to discuss terms.

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok (18) from K League 1 side Gangwon on a six-year deal, with the teenager set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Read more here.

13:29 CET - Southampton have been busy in the transfer market this summer and they show no signs of stopping with a deal in the region of seven million pounds for Ben Brereton Diaz (25) agreed with Villarreal.

The Chilean striker spent the second half of last season with Sheffield United in the Premier League, scoring six goals in 14 games.

13:24 CET - One of the summer's longest transfer 'sagas' seems to be coming to a conclusion as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) is heading to the US for his medical with Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian international is set to sign a five-year deal with the Gunners and will join his new side stateside for their pre-season tour.

11:45 CET - As per The Athletic, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (30) insists no decision has been made about his future, amid plenty of interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

I’m very calm, whatever happens is in God’s hands and he knows the right way to go. Whatever he gives me I’ll be happy with," the Brazilian said.

08:18 CET - Paris Saint-Germain are nearing an agreement with Benfica for teenage midfielder Joao Neves (19), as the Portuguese side look to have settled on a €70 million package with one player included.

July 27th

17:55 CET - According to the highly trustworthy Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed a deal to sign young Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen (22) for a deal woth 24.5 million Euros.

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Despite it being all but confirmed for quite some time, Endrick (18) now a Real Madrid player after being unveiled at the Bernabeu.

Read more here.

12:41 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United remain locked in talks to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26), with both players keen on the move.

11:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have announced that they have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign defender Robin Le Normand (27).

Read more here.

08:28 CET - As per reports, Tottenham look to be favourites for the signing of Juventus' Federico Chiesa (26), with Arsenal and Liverpool also linked to the Italian winger.

July 26th

22:25 CET - CONFIRMED - A feel good factor signing as Ryan Sessegnon (24) resigns for Fulham on a two-year contract.

17:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Brazilian left-back Wellington (23) and forward Juan (22) will join Southampton in January from Sao Paulo after signing pre-contract agreements with the south coast outfit, the promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

16:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have publicised the departure of stalwart defender Stefan Savic (33), who leaves the club after nine seasons. Savic was already announced as a new signing by Turkish club Trabzonspor.

15:00 CET - CONFIRMED - A couple of Ligue 1 signings to round up: Lens have acquired Malang Sarr (25) on a free transfer after the defender left Chelsea. Sarr spent last season on loan at Monaco.

Meanwhile, Chelsea-adjacent club Strasbourg have signed Ivorian defender Guela Doue (21) permanently from Rennes.

13:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League side Everton have signed Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom (24) on loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025.

Read more about the move here.

13:15 CET - Former Dortmund and Germany star Mats Hummels (35) has reportedly failed to show up for his medical ahead of a move to Serie A side Bologna.

09:00 CET - According to Bild, Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons (21) is set to choose a second season in a row on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG rather than sign for Bayern Munich, who are extremely keen on him.