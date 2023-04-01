Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku tempted by massive Saudi offer, Barca like Lo Celso

Could Lukaku be waving goodbye to Roma soon?

There are only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, and that means that the speculation will really begin to ramp up leading up to the big month. As a result, Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest transfer rumours around Europe.

December 13th

In this week’s edition, Saudi clubs are circling Robert Lewandowski (35) and Chelsea want more players… shock!

13:20 CET - SPECULATION - 90min is claiming that Barcelona are weighing up making a loan approach for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso (27) after the Argetnine's recent impressive form in the Premier League.

13:14 CET - SPECULATION - CaughtOffside is reporting that Saudi Arabian sides Al Shabab and Al Qadsiyah are interested in Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy (36). In what would be an incredible payday for a player who will remember his non-league days.

12:03 CET - SPECULATION - Reports are emerging suggesting that Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku (30) has said yes to a "millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia" rather than staying on at side Roma next season.

Journalist Fabio Santini claims the Belgian international has accepted a lucrative offer to go to a Saudi Pro League team next season.

December 12th

17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.

17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.