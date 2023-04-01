Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku tempted by massive Saudi offer, Barca like Lo Celso

December 13th
16:30 CET - Keep up to date with the latest transfer stories that are swirling around the world of football in Rudy's Rumour Mill - courtesy of Tribal Football’s expert Rudy Galetti.
In this week’s edition, Saudi clubs are circling Robert Lewandowski (35) and Chelsea want more players… shock!
13:20 CET - SPECULATION - 90min is claiming that Barcelona are weighing up making a loan approach for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso (27) after the Argetnine's recent impressive form in the Premier League.
13:14 CET - SPECULATION - CaughtOffside is reporting that Saudi Arabian sides Al Shabab and Al Qadsiyah are interested in Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy (36). In what would be an incredible payday for a player who will remember his non-league days.
12:03 CET - SPECULATION - Reports are emerging suggesting that Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku (30) has said yes to a "millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia" rather than staying on at side Roma next season.
Journalist Fabio Santini claims the Belgian international has accepted a lucrative offer to go to a Saudi Pro League team next season.
December 12th
17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.
17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.