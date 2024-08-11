Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United closing in on Bayern duo, Fulham make Andersen bid

With the new season fast approaching, clubs have now turned their attention to the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest updates, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

August 11th

12:47 CET - Fabrizio Romano is exclusively reporting that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (29) is set to sign a new contract at the club that will see him remain there until 2027, with an option for a further year.

12:20 CET - According to David Ornstein, Fulham have had a £20 million rejected by Crystal Palace for centre-back Joachim Andersen (28), with the Eagles holding out for £40 million.

11:55 CET - Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28) is rumoured to be a big target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, but the player is yet to make a decision as he continues to weigh up his options.

10:08 CET - It is being reported that Fulham are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos (31), with talks between the two clubs at an advanced stage.

August 10th

18:49 CET - CONFIRMED - An incredible story as free agent Alexis Sanchez (35) returns to Udinese on a one-year contract, 13 years after leaving the Serie A club for a big-money move to Barcelona.

16:54 CET - Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho (21) is nearing a £20 million move to fellow Premier League club Brentford, with a medical expected in the coming days.

14:35 CET - David Ornstein has come through with the big breaking news yet again, exclusively reporting that Manchester United have finaly agreed deals with Bayern Munich to sign defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26). The former is set to have a medical, while the latter is waiting for confirmation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move to West Ham.

14:03 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke (26) for a fee believed to be around £65 million.

13:06 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have announced the signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo (24) on loan from Nice, with an obligation to buy for 40 million euros. The Hammers continue to be one of the busiest sides in the window.

11:20 CET - Leicester City are in talks to sign Galatasaray winger and former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha (31) on a season-long loan, according to that man David Ornstein.

11:17 CET - It has been a long saga, but it looks like Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) is finally heading to West Ham. According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United and the Hammers are in advanced talks regarding the right-back, and they are aiming to complete the deal today.

09:15 CET - As per transfer expert David Ornstein, Dominic Solanke (26) has signed a six-year deal overnight to complete his £65 million move from Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur.

August 9th

22:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Following on from the earlier reports, Fiorentina have now announced the signing of former Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (33), who has been without a team for the past year. Read more here.

18:24 CET - After a season without a club, Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (33) has agreed to sign for Fiorentina on a one-year deal and will put pen to paper once he's passed a medical.

16:35 CET - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed at the press conference ahead of the Community Shield clash with Manchester United that Julian Alvarez (24) will play for Atletico Madrid following an agreement between the clubs.

15:16 CET - CONFIRMED - Barcelona have now announced the signing of Spain star Dani Olmo (26) from RB Leipzig for a fee reported to be upwards of 60 million euros.

15:13 CET - Some huge breaking news coming in from Fabrice Hawkins and David Ornstein. Chelsea have agreed a 60 million euro deal with Wolves to sign Portuguese winger Pedro Neto (24), with the player now heading for a medical.

14:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Paris Saint-Germain have signed Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho (22) from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt until 2029, for a fee reported to be around 45 million euros.

14:45 CET - Midfielder Dani Olmo (26) has announced that he is leaving RB Leipzig after more than four years at the club, with a move to Barcelona set to be confirmed soon.

12:51 CET - According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Newcastle's second bid worth around £50 million for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (24) has been rejected, but there is a confidence that a deal can be agreed as talks continue.

12:20 CET - Arsenal are ready to sanction a deal which would see Eddie Nketiah (25) move to Marseille, with a proposed loan deal with an obligation to buy in the region of €30 million on the table, according to David Ornstein.

11:47 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Brighton are pushing to sign Turkish star Ferdi Kadioglu (24), with the Fenerbahce left-back keen on a move to the Seagulls as negotiations continue between the clubs.

11:21 CET - Aston Villa have rejected an opening bid from Fulham for centre-back Diego Carlos (31), but talks are ongoing regarding a possible move for the Brazilian defender, as per David Ornstein.

09:10 CET - Ornstein is a busy man this morning, as he is now also reporting that Tottenham have agreed a deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke (26), which will also be a club-record sale for the latter.

08:59 CET - It was reported last night by a number of sources that West Ham were looking to hijack Juventus' move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (24), and now according to David Ornstein and Duncan Castles this morning, the Hammers have reached a total agreement with the French club, and the defender is heading for a medical.

08:54 CET - CONFIRMED - Midfielder Manu Trigueros (32) has left Villarreal to join second-division side Granada on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club stated on Thursday.

August 8th

23:24 CET - Romano has also broken some surprising news as it appears West Ham might be about to hijack Juventus' deal for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (24) and are looking to book a medical for tomorrow.

23:18 CET - Here we go! Fabrizio Romano is reporting that David de Gea (33) is making a long-awaited return to football after leaving Manchester United as a free agent in July 2023.

Romano posted his famous 'here we go' on X as Italian side Fiorentina look to have reached an agreement on personal terms.

23:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have signed Italy forward Mateo Retegui (25) from fellow Serie A club Genoa. No details of the deal were disclosed, but Italian media said that it was worth around 28 million euros. Read more here.

16:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Newcastle have signed Denmark Under-21 striker William Osula (21) from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

13:37 CET - Chelsea have announced the signing of young defender Aaron Anselmino (19), who joins from Boca Juniors for a fee of around €20 million but will remain with the Argentinian club on loan for the coming season.

11:08 CET - Ben Jacobs has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28), with signing a new number nine the top priority for the club this month.

07:52 CET - Juventus have been trying to sign Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners (26) all summer and the Dutch midfielder has now taken matters into his own hands, refusing to train in an attempt to force a move, his manager Gian Piero Gaspeirni has revealed.

August 7th

20:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have agreed to let veteran United States defender Tim Ream (36) join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. Ream joined the Cottagers from Bolton in August 2015 and went on to make 312 appearances in all competitions for the London team.

"When I walked through the Motspur Park doors in 2015, I would have never predicted what the following nine years would bring," Ream told Fulham's website.

20:35 CET - Conor Gallagher's (24) widely reported move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid is very close to being finalised, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is also reporting that young Spanish forward Samu Omorodian (20) is set to go the other way for £35million. A lot of business is being done in the Spanish capital it seems, and the English capital too, it must be added.

17:45 CET - With the news that Manchester City and Argentina star Julian Alvarez (24) is set to move to Atletico Madrid for a hefty fee, Flashscore delved a little deeper into their summer spending and how they have been able to afford a player like Alvarez.

15:21 CET - Liverpool are now lining up a move for Manchester United target and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi (25) according to David Ornstein.

12:25 CET - Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has reported that newly promoted Premier League side Leicester are looking to sign Steven Bergwijn (26) from Ajax. The English club are preparing an offer of around €20 million, but the Dutch giants want more. A deal is likely to be reached.

09:10 CET - RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo (26) last night landed in Barcelona and is set to sign a contract with the Spanish club as soon as today with personal terms and a transfer fee already agreed.

August 6th

20:00 CET - HERE WE GO! The long-awaited confirmation of Julian Alvarez's (24) move to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City is here.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Argentine has agreed to a five-year contract with the LaLiga club with a transfer record fee of 75 million euros.

The forward was signed by City for 15 million euros in 2022.

15:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Oriol Romeu (32) has rejoined Girona from Catalan rivals Barcelona on loan for the season. The battling midfielder spent the 2022/23 season with Girona, making 33 league appearances.

14:37 CET - Something a little different for you this afternoon with the news of an English teenager going from England's 11th tier all the way to Serie A (sort of).

This is the story of Jack Nunn (19), who after finishing his studies has been on trial with Cagliari and has signed for their under-19 side.

Last time he played a game was for Stoke Gifford United in the Gloucestershire County Football League.

14:23 CET - West Ham have announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez (30), who joins the club on a free transfer after five seasons at Real Betis.

12:55 CET - Sky Sports have reported that Atletico Madrid and Manchester City have reached a deal for the transfer of Julian Alvarez (24), with the Spanish club paying around €90 million for the striker.

12:42 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Jonathan Tah (28) from Bayer Leverkusen in a €30 million deal, but the move won't be completed until Matthijs de Ligt (24) joins Manchester United.

09:12 CET - As per multiple reports, Barcelona are ramping up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo (26) with sporting director Deco meeting with the Spaniard's agent today in the hopes of striking a deal.

August 5th

20:47 CET - Could it be a dream move to where it all began in Europe for Alexis Sanchez (35)? The forward's first Italian club, Udinese, has put all the paperwork together, according to Fabrizio Romano, to sign him.

It is now up to free agent Sanchez to agree to the deal.

19:36 CET - The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle are now on the verge of signing Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi (24) in a deal worth around €65 million.

18:02 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have announced the signing of German international Niclas Fullkrug (31) from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of around £27.5 million.

17:34 CET - David Ornstein has exclusively revealed that Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal worth around £70 million for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez (24). The Argentine is keen on the move and final talks are taking place.

16:43 CET - CONFIRMED - PSG have completed the signing of Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves (19) for a fee reported to be around 70 million euros.

15:36 CET - It's being widely reported that Chelsea are moving closer to signing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodian (20) for a fee of around €50 million. The Spaniard got eight league goals on loan at Alves last season.

13:54 CET - PSG have had a quiet window so far when it comes to incoming players, but one deal that looks close to completion is the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho (22).

The Ecuador international is set to travel for his medical this week with a deal to signed soon after.

11:21 CET - CONFIRMED - RB Leipzig have announced that Xavi Simons (21) will spend another campaign on loan at the club from PSG after starring for them last season.

Bayern Munich wanted to sign the Dutchman, but he chose to return to Leipzig over heading to Bayern or staying at PSG.

09:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Norwich City's highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara (25) has moved to Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee around 18 million euros.

09:22 CET - After days of questions over whether Conor Gallagher (24) would be heading to Atletico Madrid, the Englishman looks finally set to make the move. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea man has finally agreed terms with the Spanish side, and a deal will be complete very soon.