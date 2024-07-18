Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United sign Yoro from Lille, Man City announce Savinho

With the season long gone, clubs have now turned their full attention to the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

July 18th

21:07 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United have confirmed the signing of talented French centre-back Leny Yoro (18) from Lille on a five-year deal.

20:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Marseille have confirmed the signing of Mason Greenwood (22) from Manchester United, ending a long saga. Greenwood had a good loan spell at Getafe last season winning Player of the Season and will be looking to build on that with his new club as he says goodbye to his boyhood team.

19:22 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City have announced the signing of exciting Brazilian winger Savinho (20) from Troyes. The signing has been a pretty badly kept secret for a while, but finally, the deal is confirmed and official.

18:23 CET - Arsenal remain locked in talks with Bologna for highly-rated defender Riccardo Calafiori (22), and according to a number of reports, the Italians asked for Jakub Kiwior (24) as part of the deal, but the Pole was not interested in the move.

18:18 CET - CONFIRMED - Lyon have clinched the signing of EURO 2024 star Georges Mikautadze (23), who has joined the French giants on a four-year deal from Metz.

15:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of Serhou Guirassy (28) from Stuttgart after the Guinean striker scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season.

14:56 CET - CONFIRMED - Newly-promoted Serie A outfit Como have signed former Spain international and Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina (41) on a one-year deal.

14:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic (26) from Fiorentina on a five-year deal.

12:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Lucas Vazquez (33) has signed a new deal at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard rejecting several other proposals to stay at the Bernabeu until 2025.

11:57 CET - Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are very keen on former Liverpool centre-back and free agent Joel Matip (32), with talks taking place.

11:53 CET - According to a number of sources, Adrien Rabiot's (29) time at Juventus is set to come to an end, with the free agent turning down the Italian side's contract offer. His team are already speaking to other clubs.

10:36 CET - CONFIRMED - Roma have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (32) as a free agent, with the Australian moving on a reported one-year deal.

July 17th

22:18 CET - Nico Williams' (22) summer move away from Athletic Bilbao seems to be making progress with his agent meeting with Barcelona director Deco so they can reach an agreement before English clubs are involved.

17:02 CET - After leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, Marco Reus (35) looks set to join LA Galaxy in MLS according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is yet to be finalised, but it won't be long, according to the report.

16:02 CET - CONFIRMED - Some news from Spanish news desk with Las Palmas' Equatorial Guinea defender Saul Coco (25) has made the move to Torino for around 7.5 million euros.

15:44 CET - Veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (34) has seen his move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League break down according to the Athletic. The Juventus stopper has agreed a two-year deal worth around 19 million euros, but a transfer fee between the clubs has not been settled, seeing the deal not come to fruition.

He currently has 12 months remaining on his contract with the Italian side.

14:25 CET - Legendary midfielder Luka Modric (38) has agreed to extend his trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid until the summer of 2025.

The Croatian, who has won a remarkable 26 titles during his 12 seasons at the Bernabeu, will become the new club captain.

13:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have sealed the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric (25) on a four-year deal.

11:55 CET - As per David Ornstein, Lille centre-back Leny Yoro (18) is travelling to the UK for a medical ahead of a proposed 62 million euro move to Manchester United.

09:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Ittihad have completed the signing of Algerian international Houssem Aouar (26) from Roma.

The midfielder was signed for a fee in the region of 12 million euros, with the Saudi side now pushing for a deal to capture Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby (25) next.

July 16th

23:46 CET - Could Lille's Leny Yoro (18) be on his way to Manchester United?

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a fee of £52 million for the defender according to the Guardian which is a larger sum than what was reported last week.

22:26 CET - CONFIRMED - After a year on loan with Southampton, Flynn Downes (25) has made his long-awaited move back to the south coast from West Ham on a four-year deal.

19:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce have announced that they've agreed a deal to bring Al Ahli's Allan Saint-Maximin (27) to the club on loan for the season.

16:42 CET - It looks like Marseille are closing in on the signing of Mason Greenwood (22), with David Ornstein reporting the French club have reached an agreement in principle with the Manchester United man. A deal has already been agreed with United, so he is now set to travel for a medical.

15:40 CET - Aston Villa are waiting on an improved bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for Moussa Diaby (25), with the bid likely to be around 55 million euros. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the two sides are discussing terms, but Unai Emery wants him around at Villa Park.

12:36 CET - CONFIRMED - VfB Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic (26) from Augsburg on a four-year contract, both Bundesliga sides announced on Tuesday.

09:38 CET - A number of reports in England are claiming that Arsenal have rejected a £30 million offer from Fulham for Emile Smith Rowe (23), but the Cottagers are likely to submit an improved bid soon as they firmly set their sights on signing Englishman.

09:27 CET - Following reports last night that Lyon were attempting to hijack Monaco's move for Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze (23), it looks like they have managed to pull it off. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Metz man is in Lyon today to complete a medical ahead of a move.

July 15th

22:00 CET - For a couple of weeks, it has looked like Monaco were set to sign Georgia star Georges Mikautadze (23) from Metz, who only recently enough signed the forward back from Ajax.

However, there seems to be a twist in that tale with Lyon looking to hijack the move at the 11th hour, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. French-born Mikautadze was raised in Lyon.

17:56 CET - Wondering which Euro 2024 breakout stars might be making big-money moves this summer? Well, Flashscore’s Jakub Dvořák has compiled a list of five who could be transferring sooner than you think!

17:23 CET - Alvaro Morata (31) looks set to join AC Milan, with it being widely reported that the Atletico Madrid striker will move to the Italian club in a deal worth around €13 million.

13:50 CET - Here's another one to watch, Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Manchester United are monitoring PSG holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23), who recently won bronze with Uruguay at the Copa América.

13:40 CET - It wouldn't be a day in the rumour world without the mention of a Saudi club hunting a big name from Europe. This time, it's Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35), who Fabrizio Romano is linking with Saudi Pro League side Al Qadisiya.

09:01 CET - According to Sky Germany, Juventus are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi (22) and have made contact with the German club, who could be available for around €40 million.

July 14th

18:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Oh Hyeon-Gyu (23) has left Celtic to join Genk.

The South Korea striker departs the Scottish Premiership champions after just a year and a half.

17:01 CET - CONFIRMED - It's a big one! Manchester United have announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee (23). The striker joins for £36.5million on a contract until 2029, with the option of a further year.

On the move, he said: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United."

16:54 CET - According to L’Equipe, Chelsea and Tottenham are now favourites to sign Rennes midfielder Desire Doue (19).

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have lodged bids for the Rennes midfielder but it is the Premier League pair who are said to be leading the race.

Rennes are expected to demand £51million for the teenager who is currently with France’s Olympics squad.

15:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Aston Villa's Calum Chambers (29) on a three-year deal.

12:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Japanese right-back Yukinari Sugawara (24) has joined Southampton on a four-year deal from Dutch top-flight side AZ Alkmaar. Southampton manager Russell Martin said Sugawara was their number-one pick at right-back.

"He arrives at a good age with a lot of games already under his belt at a high level, including a wealth of European experience," Martin said.

10:55 CET - According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are in talks with Fiorentina over the signing of Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic (26).

July 13th

19:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Napoli have signed Italy defender Alessandro Buongiorno (25) from Serie A rivals Torino.

Italian media reported that Buongiorno signed a five-year deal with Antonio Conte's side, with a transfer fee of around 35 million euros.

18:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Inter Milan have signed Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi (31) on a three-year contract. Taremi joins Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and is the first Iranian player in the Italian club's history.

14:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Ipswich Town have signed forward Liam Delap (21) from Manchester City on a five-year contract. Delap spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City.

12:05 CET - Some big news for Aston Villa, with David Ornstein reporting that Unai Emery's side are close to sealing a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana (22).

The Belgian international is expected to cost around £50 million and is set to sign a long-term contract with the West Midlands club.

09:44 CET - As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal are nearing the permanent signing of Manchester United centre-back Willy Kambwala (19).

July 12th

22:39 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea are holding talks with Saudi club Al Ittihad as they aim to ship off goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (29) on a permanent deal this summer.

22:36 CET - Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (27) has penned a new contract that will see him remain at the club until 2027.

17:45 CET - Veteran centre-back Jonny Evans (36) will remain at Manchester United for another season after the club announced that he has signed a one-year contract extension.

17:15 CET - It looks like Lazio striker Ciro Immobile (34) is on his way to Turkish club Besiktas, with Fabrizio Romano stating that a two-year deal has been agreed, and he is now set to fly to Istanbul to undergo a medical.

17:11 CET - Portuguese paper Record are reporting that Crystal Palace have made a 15 million euro offer for Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards (25), as they eye up a replacement for Michael Olise.

09:40 CET - According to Mundo Deportivo, Nico Williams (22) is likely to leave Athletic Bilbao for Barcelona after the Euros, with the Spanish giants deciding to trigger his release clause in the coming weeks.

July 11th

17:04 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Bologna to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee (23). He will sign a contract until 2029.

14:48 CET - SPECULATION - According to Bundesliga expert Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (24) has his heart firmly set on a move to Manchester United, and is waiting for the clubs to agree a deal.

10:07 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Joao Palhinha (29), who joins from Fulham on a four-year deal.

09:37 CET - Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are pushing to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22), with negotiations firmly underway.

July 10th

17:22 CET After a year on loan with Al-Duhail in Qatar, Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho (32) looks set for a move back to his country of Brazil and Vasco da Gama, where he started his career.

17:02 CET - CONFIRMED - Napoli have added to their squad with the free transfer of Leonardo Spinazzola (31), after his contract ran out with Roma.

Meanwhile, another Italian could be heading to Naples, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Alessandro Buongiorno (25) set to move from Torino at the behest of Antonio Conte. The deal is said to be worth around 35 million euros and will be a five-year contract for the defender.

14:09 CET - According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are interested in Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley (30), and have had an opening offer turned down for the player.

14:05 CET - Fenerbahce have agreed a deal with Saudi outfit Al Ahli to sign former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin (27) on loan until the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Jose Mourinho has his man.

09:41 CET - According to the Athletic, Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino (28).

July 9th

19:52 CET - Big update on one of the transfer stories of the day as the Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting Marseille have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Mason Greenwood.

The proposed deal remains subject to 22yo forward’s approval which is said to not yet be in place and fee is thought to be around £30million.

19:07 CET - CONFIRMED - More completed business in Serie A as Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez (26) from Genoa on a five-year contract.

Martinez was a key player for Genoa in the league last season, keeping eight clean sheets and helping the newly promoted club secure a surprising 11th-place finish.

18:01 CET - CONFIRMED - Having rumbled on for the past few days, Fiorentina have now confirmed the arrival of Juventus striker Moise Kean.

The striker arrived in Tuscany on Sunday afternoon, and after successfully completing his medical, has been officially announced today.

17:49 CET - We reported earlier that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (27) was on Manchester United's radar; well now the Athletic are suggesting that the Everton man has indicated he will not be signing fresh terms at the club and is looking to move.

It's thought the Merseyside club could be open to selling the 27-year-old - who has 12 months remaining on his current deal - for £30million.

17:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Leicester City have confirmed that Caleb Okoli (22) has joined on a permanent deal from Serie A side Atalanta, subject to Premier League and international clearance.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who represented Italy at the EURO U21 Championships in 2023, has signed a five-year-deal.

16:05 CET - Each week Tribal Football’s resident transfer expert Rudy Galetti lends us the biggest rumours that caught his attention in recent days.

This week, he talks about David de Gea (33) finding a new home, Pepe (41) possibly moving to Saudi Arabia and Manchester United cranking up their transfer activity.

14:00 CET - The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have agreed on an £18 million deal to sign English talent Jaden Philogene (22) from Hull City. The forward scored 12 goals in the Championship last season.

09:33 CET - Another day of transfer rumours, so let's catch you up on those going around this morning.

Manchester United seem keen on a striker to add depth to their squad, and also seem to be targeting a homegrown player too. The Athletic are reporting that both Ivan Toney (28), currently with England at EURO 2024 and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (27), not with England, are being considered.

Elsewhere, Jean-Clair Todibo (24) of Nice is on the radar of Juventus, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Nice centre-half is rated highly after a good season on the French riviera and has a few suitors lined up, but the Italian side seem closest to a deal.

And finally, for now, Allan Saint-Maximin (27) could be on his way to Turkey. The Al Ahli star is the top target for new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, but as ever with any deal involving a Saudi Arabian side, you'd think wage demands could put pay to this move.

July 8th

20:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have signed defender Waldemar Anton (27) from Stuttgart, both Bundesliga sides have announced.

19:08 CET - As per Rudy Galetti, Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle wants to replace Roberto Firmino (32) with another striker for the 2024/25 season, with Inter's Lautaro Martinez (26) a dream target.

14:50 CET - Following up on a rumour that we reported a couple of weeks ago, Ligue 1 side Marseille have allegedly sent a formal bid to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood (22), according to Fabrizio Romano. A loan deal looks likely with an obligation to buy.

09:45 CET - Roma are closing in on the signing of Rennes' Enzo Le Fee (24), with the midfielder set to join Daniele De Rossi's side for a fee in the region of 23 million euros.

July 7th

18:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton & Hove Albion have added a player of future to their side with the addition of Amario Cozier-Duberry (19) from Arsenal. He made 19 appearance for the Gunners' under-21 side last season, scoring 11 goals.

13:17 CET - Something that we have reported before, Michael Olise (22) is now just one step away from his move to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace.

He is set to sign a five-year deal and has arrived in Munich this morning for his medical.

09:17 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek (27) is set to join Girona in a deal based largely on add-ons.