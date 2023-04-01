Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite

The January transfer window is here and so Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest deals and rumours around Europe.

January 16th

23:05 CET - CONFIRMED - New York City FC have announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf (24) from Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Wolf's contract runs through 2027 with an option for 2028. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

20:00 CET - Benfica have released a statement denying reports that they have held talks with Manchester United over the sale of midfielder Joao Neves (19).

"Under no circumstances has Sport Lisboa e Benfica entered into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from its youth academy - nor does it intend to do so - so any information to the contrary is false," said the club.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to Graeme Bailey of HITC, Everton may be forced to sell centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (21) due to their financial issues and Real Madrid are interested in signing him, along with Manchester United.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that LaLiga side Real Sociedad are close to finalising the singing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker (28).

10:06 CET - SPECULATION - German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign Bolgona's Joshua Zirkzee (22), but have been told they can only do so in the summer.

January 15th

18:36 CET - SPECULATION - According to HITC, Roberto Firmino (32) has been offered to Chelsea. The Al Ahli forward is said to be keen to cut his stay in Saudi Arabia short, while the English club are desperate to bring in a striker this month.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - Marseille full-back Renan Lodi (25) looks all set to finalise his move to Saudi club Al Hilal imminently, according to wide reports. Stay tuned for an announcement soon.

08:52 CET - According to Marca, Karim Benzema's (36) future at Saudi club Al Ittihad is uncertain with the striker missing training and not being included in the squad for the club's winter training camp.

00:18 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri (20) looks set to join LaLiga side Sevilla this week. The midfielder, according to reports, will join the struggling Andalusian side on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to buy in the summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season.

00:14 CET - SPECULATION - Renan Lodi's (25) long-awaited move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal seems to be near completion.

The Brazilian, currently at Marseille, is expected to move for around 20 million euros as per Fabrizio Romano. The deal will include an initial loan with a mandatory transfer in the summer, where the defender will pen a three-year contract.

January 14th

17:22 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez (20), who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Granada, will soon complete medical tests at Benfica ahead of a proposed loan move - one which includes a buy option.

12:26 CET - SPECULATION - Just a few days after being recalled from his loan spell from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon (27) could be on his way out again, this time to Brentford on loan.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that negotiations have happened between the two parties, but the decision will be made by the player, given he has multiple suitors.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic are reporting that Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell (29) could be on his way down the south coast to Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

According to the reports, there is no option to buy and Rothwell will plug a gap in midfield for the Saints, who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League.

09:20 CET - SPECULATION - Bayern Munich look set to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele (26) in the coming days, with the player reportedly keen on the switch.

January 13th

19:40 CET - SPECULATION - As first reported by L'Equipe, recently recalled Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon is close to signing for Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

18:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder Rade Krunic (30) has joined Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan, the clubs said on Saturday.

18:25 CET - SPECULATION - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are on the verge of signing Bournemouth's Hamed Traore (23). The Ivorian will join the Italian side on a loan deal, with a potential buy clause coming into play in June.

13:33 CET - CONFIRMED - Burnley have sealed the signing of David Datro Fofana (21) who joins the Clarets on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

11:37 CET - SPECULATION - It seems like Brighton's continued chase of Boca Juniors' starlet Valentin Barco (19) could be nearing its conclusion.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is all but confirmed, with the Seagulls already matching the release clause for the player and sealing a contract of four years.

08:23 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have made contact with want-away midfielder Jordan Henderson (33), who is keen to leave Al Ettifaq after just six months in Saudi Arabia.

January 12th

23:16 CET - RECALL - Real Madrid have reportedly recalled the attacker Julen Guerrero (19) from a loan deal with AS Roma and allowed him to move onto Alaves.

He has signed a deal to 2025 and will alternate between the B team and Luis Garcia Plaza's seniors.

20:02 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that executives at Chelsea have travelled to Brazil to trigger the release caluse of Palmeiras' Estevao Willian (16).

17:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have recalled Marquinhos (20) from Nantes after the Brazilian striker made just seven apperances for the Ligue 1 side.

17:38 CET - SPECULATION - Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez (20), who is currently on loan at Granada, is close to a permanent move to Benfica.

15:47 CET - SPECULATION - West Ham are reportedly looking into the signing of Mexico international Santiago Gimenez (22). The Feyenoord striker scored an impressive 39 goals in 2023.

12:24 CET - SPECULATION - Reports have emerged that Chelsea are interested in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (19), although the Irishman is expected to cost in excess of £100 million.

12:18 CET - SPECULATION - As per the Mirror, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Ajax's Brian Brobbey (21), with Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his side's attacking options.

11:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen (21) has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season after signing a contract extension with his parent club.

09:48 CET - SPECULATION - According to David Ornstein, Burnley are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana (21).

January 11th

21:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci (36) has joined Turkish Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce until the end of the 2023/24 season after the defender ended his contract with Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

21:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayern Munich have announced the signing of defender Eric Dier (29) from Tottenham.

The England international moves to Germany on a loan deal until June 2024, with the option for a further year.

20:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have announced to anticipated signing of defender Radu Dragusin (21) from Serie A side Genoa. The Romania international has signed a contract with the Club which will run until 2030.

16:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have signed USA women’s international Emily Fox (25) from NWSL side North Carolina Courage.

13:47 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have re-signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho (23) on loan until the end of the season. Sancho endured a torrid spell in England, where he fell out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag.

11:01 CET - SPECULATION - Eric Dier (29) to Bayern Munich is a done deal, according to Florian Plettenberg. He is reporting that an agreement has been reached between the clubs, and the Spurs man is on his way to Munich now to complete a medical.

09:40 CET - SPECULATION - As per L'Equipe, out-of-favour PSG striker Hugo Ekitike (21) is attracting interest from Bundesliga sides Wolfsburg and Frankfurt.

09:17 CET - SPECULATION - According to The Sun, Arsenal are highly interested in Getafe striker Borja Mayoral (26). The Spaniard has 14 goals in 22 games this season, and the Premier League club have reportedly placed an opening bid of €24 million for him, which is likely to be negotiated.

January 10th

19:35 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United’s want-away winger Jadon Sancho (23) is reportedly extremely close to finalising his loan move to his former club Dortmund. We expect an announcement anytime soon.

19:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Struggling Ligue 1 giants Lyon have signed Belgian forward Malick Fofana (18) from Gent on a long-term contract.

16:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Liverpool outcast Fabio Carvalho (21) has moved to Championship side Hull City on loan after being recalled from RB Leipzig.

10:49 CET - Napoli's Victor Osimhen (25) has posted a furious response to an agent who claimed that he'd be joining a Saudi Arabian club in the summer.

09:40 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Tottenham have beaten Bayern Munich to the signature of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21), with Djed Spence (23) joining the Italian club on loan as part of the deal.

January 9th

20:32 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have announced the signing of Leipzig forward Timo Werner (27) on a loan until the end of the season. The deal is also believed to include a £15 million buy option.

17:42 CET - SPECULATION - Exciting news for Brighton fans as highly-rated Argentine Valentin Barco (19) is set to join the club from Boca Juniors. David Ornstein reports a four-and-a-half-year contract will be signed pending the completion of a medical.

16:53 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Championship leaders Leicester City are interested in signing Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi (28), as they target an immediate return to the Premier League.

14:37 CET - SPECULATION - Some big news coming out of the Netherlands. As first reported by Voetbal International, and now Fabrizio Romano, Ajax are very keen on signing Jordan Henderson (33), who is looking for a move away from Saudi Arabia after joining Al Ettifaq in the summer.

12:02 CET - SPECULATION - Real Madrid will move for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (23) in the summer, with the Canadian left-back one of their key targets, as per Sky's Florian Plettenberg.

10:15 CET - SPECULATION - Genoa's Radu Dragusin (21) is on his way to Tottenham Hotspur according to Rudy Galetti, with the two clubs close to finalising an agreement.

January 8th

19:10 CET - SPECULATION - As reported by Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven have approached Manchester United over a potential loan deal for Facundo Pellistri (22).

13:17 CET - SPECULATION - Borussia Dortmund are in advanced talks with Chelsea for young full-back Ian Maatsen (21), according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

11:05 CET - SPECULATION - As per Sky Sports, Hull City are leading the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho (21) on loan until the end of the season.

10:45 CET - SPECULATION - Arsenal have reportedly contacted Everton to explore the possibility of signing Belgian international Amadou Onana (22). It's believed the midfielder would cost up to £60 million.

09:15 CET - SPECULATION - According to Fabrizio Romano, Fenerbahce are in talks with Union Berlin's experienced centre-back Leonardo Bonucci (36).

January 7th

20:50 CET - SPECULATION - Reports are emerging in Spain that Wolves loanee Goncalo Guedes (27) will be recalled from Benfica to be loaned to Villarreal.

18:40 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayern Munich aren't going to go in for Kalvin Phillips (28) this January which paves the way for Newcastle United who are expected to make a move for the England international.

17:50 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrice Hawkins has reported this afternoon that Bayern Munich have submitted an offer for PSG's Nordi Mukiele (26) but the French club are only willing to accept the offer if they can find a suitable replacement.

09:03 CET - SPECULATION - According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are extremely keen on signing Ronald Araujo (24), but Barcelona have no intention of selling the centre-back, who is happy to stay.

January 6th

21:52 CET - CONFIRMED - Serie A side Roma have signed Dutch centre-back Dean Huijsen (18) on loan from Juventus until the summer.

18:10 CET - SPECULATION - According to Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail, Jordan Henderson (33) of Al Ettifaq has struggled to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia and wants to return to the Premier League.

17:53 CET - SPECULATION - According to a number of reliable sources including David Ornstein, Tottenham have agreed a deal with Leipzig to sign Timo Werner (27) on loan for the rest of the season, with a medical set to happen as soon as possible.

12:23 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are keen to recall striker David Datro Fofana (21) from loan at Union Berlin in order to send him to Sevilla.

11:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Juan Mata (35) has ended his short stay at Japanese champions Vissel Kobe. Read more about that here.

11:05 CET - SPECULATION - Florian Plettenberg is reporting that RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner (27) is close to finalizing a 6-month loan move to Tottenham.

09:34 CET - SPECULATION - According to 90min, Raphael Varane (30) is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with the nation optimistic about signing him. However, he is also open to signing a new deal with Manchester United.

January 5th

19:59 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham worth five million euros for Eric Dier (29), with the versatile Englishman now close to a move which would see him link up with former teammate Harry Kane.

17:52 CET - CONFIRMED - Inter Milan have signed winger Tajon Buchanan (24) a four-and-a-half-year contract from Club Brugge and he will become the first Canadian to play in Italy's top flight.

16:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Sheffield United have announced the loan signing of Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz (24), who will stay with the club until the end of the season.

11:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Germany defender Thilo Kehrer (27) has joined AS Monaco from West Ham United on loan to the end of the season and with a view to a permanent move.

Kehrer has made 50 appearances for the London club since he joined in August 2022 from Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain. Read more here.

10:23 CET - SPECULATION - It looked highly likely a few days ago that Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21) would join Tottenham, but Sky Italia and other Italian sources are now reporting that Napoli are moving to try and beat the English club to his signature.

08:45 CET - SPECULATION - Kylian Mbappe (25) has turned his back on "several tens of millions" of euros in a bid to ease a possible move away from Paris Saint-German, a source involved in the negotiations told AFP on Thursday.

January 4th

21:27 CET - CONFIRMED - A departure from Manchester City as US goalkeeper Zac Steffen (28) has joined MLS side Colorado Rapids on a free transfer. In five years with City, he made a total of 22 appearances.

20:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur have recalled their second player of the day, with Djed Spence (23) returning to North London, following a fairly mediocre loan spell with Leeds United. He made seven league appearances since signing in the summer.

19:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Young Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos (19), who has made one first team appearance in the Premier League for the Blues this season, has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

15:15 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean, Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax's teenage defender Jorrel Hato (17). It's understood a summer transfer is more likely than a move in January.

12:10 CET - CONFIRMED - After making just nine league appearances for Manchester United, defender Sergio Reguilon (27) has been called back from his loan spell by Tottenham Hotspur.

11:23 CET - SPECULATION - The Saudi Public Investment Fund has upped its advances for Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (32). The fund, who own a number of Saudi Pro League teams want the Belgian midfielder to be a main player for them from next summer, according to Tribal Football's transfer insider Rudy Galetti. His current contract with the reigning Champions League holders runs out in June 2025.

09:49 CET - SPECULATION - Several reports are suggesting West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer is close to joining Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan. It's believed the deal will include a mandatory buy clause.

January 3rd

19:20 CET - LOAN AGREED - Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Villarreal to sign Ben Brereton Diaz on loan until the end of the season, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Chilean international is expected to travel to South Yorkshire in the next 24 hours to complete the deal.

18:29 CET - NEW DEAL - After impressing with Luton Town since signing as a free agent, Andros Townsend (32) has signed a new long-term extension with the Hatters for the "forseeable future".

On his new deal, Townsend said on the club site: “Obviously I’m delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true."

16:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have recalled talented youngster Andrey Santos (19) from an unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest after the Brazilian made just two appearances during the first half of the campaign.

14:31 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, as well as other media outlets, is reporting that Aston Villa's Finn Azaz (23) - currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle - will leave the south for the north and join Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

13:59 CET - SPECULATION - According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd (27) is attracting interest from multiple Saudi clubs. It is believed the Moroccan is firmly focused on West Ham though, with Roma and AC Milan among others to enquire about his availability in recent weeks.

12:05 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Tottenham remain deep in talks with Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21), as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his defence for the second half of the season.

11:29 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (22), as per the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

The France U21 international has a release clause in his contract which becomes active in the summer, with United reportedly keen to capture his services.

09:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Benfica are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo (20) who currently plays for Santos.

January 2nd

19:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien (24) from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs have announced.

17:55 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jadon Sancho (23) returning to the German club on loan.

17:25 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Serge Reguilon's (27) loan at Manchester United has been cut short, with the full-back returning to Tottenham five months earlier than initially planned.

11:24 CET - SPECULATION - Barcelona are planning a raid of title rivals Girona according to Mundo Deportivo, moving to sign midfielder Aleix Garcia (26) for around €20 million.

January 1st

14:41 CET - PSG have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Lucas Beraldo (20) from Brazilian side Sao Paulo on a five-year deal.

The defender made 24 appearances last season, with a Flashscore average rating of seven.

14:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton & Hove Albion have recalled winger Jeremy Sarmiento (21) from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

"Jeremy will come back to us and we will look at what is the next best step for his development,” Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement.

13:08 CET - CONFIRMED - Frankfurt have announced the signing of Donny van de Beek (26), who is joining on loan from Manchester United.