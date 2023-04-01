Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier

The January transfer window is here and so Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest deals and rumours around Europe.

January 19th

18:09 CET - Hajduk Split have now announced the signing of Ivan Perisic (34), who is returning to his boyhood club on loan from Tottenham.

Read more here

17:53 CET - CONFIRMED - Villarreal have announced that after returning to Wolves from a loan spell at Benfica, Goncalo Guedes (27) has now joined the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season.

13:38 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (33), with some reports stating that they want to get him on loan and others that they want him to join permanently.

12:50 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Croatia international Ivan Perisic (34) is close to securing a sensational loan move back to his hometown club of Hajduk Split from Tottenham.

10:07 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham are in talks to sign highly-rated Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa (18).

January 18th

21:22 CET - After days and weeks of speculation, Jordan Henderson (33) has sealed his move to Ajax after terminating his deal with Al Ettifaq.

Read the full story here.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid are closing in on the loan signing of Juventus' want-away striker Moise Kean (23).

18:57 CET - CONFIRMED - Lyon have sealed the signing of Gent striker Gift Orban (21). The Nigerian, who scored 20 goals in just 22 games last season, moves on a permanent deal until June 2028.

12:10 CET - SPECULATION - Meanwhile, Karim Benzema (36) is now set to be staying in Saudi this window according to Lequipe in France.

12:01 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Premier League linked Serhou Guirassy (27) is going to stay at high flying Stuttgart this winter.

09:15 CET - SPECULATION - The future of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (28) is set to be decided next week according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in his signature.

08:10 CET - DEAL CLOSE - As reported by Fabrizio Romano last night, Jordan Henderson (33) has agreed a deal to join Dutch giants Ajax. The midfielder is travelling to Amsterdam today to complete the move from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

January 17th

21:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon (27) has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

Read more here

21:03 CET - CONFIRMED - Napoli have announced the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore (23) on loan for the rest of the season.

Read about that deal here

18:11 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Hilal have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi (25) from French team Marseille, for a fee reported to be around 23 million euros.

16:25 CET - SPECULATION - Another piece of transfer news from David Ornstein. Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Armando Broja (22) leave the club on a permanent deal, with West Ham, Fulham and Wolves all interested in the striker.

11:33 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are keen on reviving their interest in Southampton's full-back Kyle Walker-Peters (26).

09:00 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic's David Ornstein has exclusively revealed that Jordan Henderson (33) is set to leave the Saudi Pro League, after agreeing to terminate his contract with Al Ettifaq. The former Liverpool midfielder has agreed in principle to join Ajax.

07:45 CET - SPECULATION - As per German news outlet BILD, Matthijs de Ligt (24) is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich, with the perennial Bundesliga champions strongly linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo (24).

January 16th

23:05 CET - CONFIRMED - New York City FC have announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf (24) from Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Wolf's contract runs through 2027 with an option for 2028. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

20:00 CET - Benfica have released a statement denying reports that they have held talks with Manchester United over the sale of midfielder Joao Neves (19).

"Under no circumstances has Sport Lisboa e Benfica entered into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from its youth academy - nor does it intend to do so - so any information to the contrary is false," said the club.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to Graeme Bailey of HITC, Everton may be forced to sell centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (21) due to their financial issues and Real Madrid are interested in signing him, along with Manchester United.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that LaLiga side Real Sociedad are close to finalising the singing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker (28).

10:06 CET - SPECULATION - German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign Bolgona's Joshua Zirkzee (22), but have been told they can only do so in the summer.

January 15th

18:36 CET - SPECULATION - According to HITC, Roberto Firmino (32) has been offered to Chelsea. The Al Ahli forward is said to be keen to cut his stay in Saudi Arabia short, while the English club are desperate to bring in a striker this month.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - Marseille full-back Renan Lodi (25) looks all set to finalise his move to Saudi club Al Hilal imminently, according to wide reports. Stay tuned for an announcement soon.

08:52 CET - According to Marca, Karim Benzema's (36) future at Saudi club Al Ittihad is uncertain with the striker missing training and not being included in the squad for the club's winter training camp.

00:18 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri (20) looks set to join LaLiga side Sevilla this week. The midfielder, according to reports, will join the struggling Andalusian side on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to buy in the summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season.

00:14 CET - SPECULATION - Renan Lodi's (25) long-awaited move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal seems to be near completion.

The Brazilian, currently at Marseille, is expected to move for around 20 million euros as per Fabrizio Romano. The deal will include an initial loan with a mandatory transfer in the summer, where the defender will pen a three-year contract.

January 14th

17:22 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez (20), who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Granada, will soon complete medical tests at Benfica ahead of a proposed loan move - one which includes a buy option.

12:26 CET - SPECULATION - Just a few days after being recalled from his loan spell from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon (27) could be on his way out again, this time to Brentford on loan.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that negotiations have happened between the two parties, but the decision will be made by the player, given he has multiple suitors.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic are reporting that Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell (29) could be on his way down the south coast to Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

According to the reports, there is no option to buy and Rothwell will plug a gap in midfield for the Saints, who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League.

09:20 CET - SPECULATION - Bayern Munich look set to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele (26) in the coming days, with the player reportedly keen on the switch.

January 13th

19:40 CET - SPECULATION - As first reported by L'Equipe, recently recalled Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon is close to signing for Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

18:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder Rade Krunic (30) has joined Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan, the clubs said on Saturday.

Read the full report now.

18:25 CET - SPECULATION - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are on the verge of signing Bournemouth's Hamed Traore (23). The Ivorian will join the Italian side on a loan deal, with a potential buy clause coming into play in June.

13:33 CET - CONFIRMED - Burnley have sealed the signing of David Datro Fofana (21) who joins the Clarets on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

11:37 CET - SPECULATION - It seems like Brighton's continued chase of Boca Juniors' starlet Valentin Barco (19) could be nearing its conclusion.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is all but confirmed, with the Seagulls already matching the release clause for the player and sealing a contract of four years.

08:23 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have made contact with want-away midfielder Jordan Henderson (33), who is keen to leave Al Ettifaq after just six months in Saudi Arabia.

January 12th

23:16 CET - RECALL - Real Madrid have reportedly recalled the attacker Julen Guerrero (19) from a loan deal with AS Roma and allowed him to move onto Alaves.

He has signed a deal to 2025 and will alternate between the B team and Luis Garcia Plaza's seniors.

20:02 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that executives at Chelsea have travelled to Brazil to trigger the release caluse of Palmeiras' Estevao Willian (16).

17:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have recalled Marquinhos (20) from Nantes after the Brazilian striker made just seven apperances for the Ligue 1 side.

17:38 CET - SPECULATION - Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez (20), who is currently on loan at Granada, is close to a permanent move to Benfica.

15:47 CET - SPECULATION - West Ham are reportedly looking into the signing of Mexico international Santiago Gimenez (22). The Feyenoord striker scored an impressive 39 goals in 2023.

12:24 CET - SPECULATION - Reports have emerged that Chelsea are interested in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (19), although the Irishman is expected to cost in excess of £100 million.

12:18 CET - SPECULATION - As per the Mirror, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Ajax's Brian Brobbey (21), with Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his side's attacking options.

11:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen (21) has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season after signing a contract extension with his parent club.

You can read more about the move here.

09:48 CET - SPECULATION - According to David Ornstein, Burnley are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana (21).

January 11th

21:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci (36) has joined Turkish Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce until the end of the 2023/24 season after the defender ended his contract with Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Read more about the transfer here.

21:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayern Munich have announced the signing of defender Eric Dier (29) from Tottenham.

The England international moves to Germany on a loan deal until June 2024, with the option for a further year.

Read more about that move here.

20:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have announced to anticipated signing of defender Radu Dragusin (21) from Serie A side Genoa. The Romania international has signed a contract with the Club which will run until 2030.

Read more about the deal here.

16:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have signed USA women’s international Emily Fox (25) from NWSL side North Carolina Courage.

13:47 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have re-signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho (23) on loan until the end of the season. Sancho endured a torrid spell in England, where he fell out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag.

Read more here.

11:01 CET - SPECULATION - Eric Dier (29) to Bayern Munich is a done deal, according to Florian Plettenberg. He is reporting that an agreement has been reached between the clubs, and the Spurs man is on his way to Munich now to complete a medical.

09:40 CET - SPECULATION - As per L'Equipe, out-of-favour PSG striker Hugo Ekitike (21) is attracting interest from Bundesliga sides Wolfsburg and Frankfurt.

09:17 CET - SPECULATION - According to The Sun, Arsenal are highly interested in Getafe striker Borja Mayoral (26). The Spaniard has 14 goals in 22 games this season, and the Premier League club have reportedly placed an opening bid of €24 million for him, which is likely to be negotiated.

Mayoral is a proven goalscorer Flashscore

January 10th

19:35 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United’s want-away winger Jadon Sancho (23) is reportedly extremely close to finalising his loan move to his former club Dortmund. We expect an announcement anytime soon.

19:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Struggling Ligue 1 giants Lyon have signed Belgian forward Malick Fofana (18) from Gent on a long-term contract.

16:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Liverpool outcast Fabio Carvalho (21) has moved to Championship side Hull City on loan after being recalled from RB Leipzig.

10:49 CET - Napoli's Victor Osimhen (25) has posted a furious response to an agent who claimed that he'd be joining a Saudi Arabian club in the summer.

09:40 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Tottenham have beaten Bayern Munich to the signature of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21), with Djed Spence (23) joining the Italian club on loan as part of the deal.