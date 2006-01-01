Transfer News LIVE: Premier League giants set to battle it out for Sesko

June 7th

11:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of central defender Tosin Adarabioyo (26), who joins the club on a free transfer from Fulham.

09:30 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (21) has been subject to enquiries from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Slovenian striker scored 18 goals for his club in the season just gone.