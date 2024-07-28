Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Varane joins Como

With the new season fast approaching, clubs have now turned their attention to the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

July 28th

23:50 CET - Fabrizio Romano has said those three words! RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic (23) to AC Milan is 'here we go' for a reported 18m Euros.

22:18 CET - An interesting development this evening from Liverpool, who have rejected a 14-million euro bid for Wataru Endo (31) from Marseille, according to the Athletic's James Pearce. The Japanese international is also attracting interest from the Bundesliga, but the Reds do not want to sell the midfielder.

21:45 CET - Raphael Varane's (31) time at Manchester United is over as he switches Manchester for the beautiful Como. The newly-promoted Serie A side have got their man on a two-year contract.

20:00 CET - Another move from Tottenham this evening is being rumoured with Emerson Royal (25) in talks with joining AC Milan. The two clubs are expected to meet next week to discuss terms.

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok (18) from K League 1 side Gangwon on a six-year deal, with the teenager set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

13:29 CET - Southampton have been busy in the transfer market this summer and they show no signs of stopping with a deal in the region of seven million pounds for Ben Brereton Diaz (25) agreed with Villarreal.

The Chilean striker spent the second half of last season with Sheffield United in the Premier League, scoring six goals in 14 games.

13:24 CET - One of the summer's longest transfer 'sagas' seems to be coming to a conclusion as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) is heading to the US for his medical with Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian international is set to sign a five-year deal with the Gunners and will join his new side stateside for their pre-season tour.

11:45 CET - As per The Athletic, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (30) insists no decision has been made about his future, amid plenty of interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

I’m very calm, whatever happens is in God’s hands and he knows the right way to go. Whatever he gives me I’ll be happy with," the Brazilian said.

08:18 CET - Paris Saint-Germain are nearing an agreement with Benfica for teenage midfielder Joao Neves (19), as the Portuguese side look to have settled on a €70 million package with one player included.

July 27th

17:55 CET - According to the highly trustworthy Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed a deal to sign young Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen (22) for a deal woth 24.5 million Euros.

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Despite it being all but confirmed for quite some time, Endrick (18) now a Real Madrid player after being unveiled at the Bernabeu.

12:41 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United remain locked in talks to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26), with both players keen on the move.

11:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have announced that they have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign defender Robin Le Normand (27).

08:28 CET - As per reports, Tottenham look to be favourites for the signing of Juventus' Federico Chiesa (26), with Arsenal and Liverpool also linked to the Italian winger.

July 26th

22:25 CET - CONFIRMED - A feel good factor signing as Ryan Sessegnon (24) resigns for Fulham on a two-year contract.

17:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Brazilian left-back Wellington (23) and forward Juan (22) will join Southampton in January from Sao Paulo after signing pre-contract agreements with the south coast outfit, the promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

16:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have publicised the departure of stalwart defender Stefan Savic (33), who leaves the club after nine seasons. Savic was already announced as a new signing by Turkish club Trabzonspor.

15:00 CET - CONFIRMED - A couple of Ligue 1 signings to round up: Lens have acquired Malang Sarr (25) on a free transfer after the defender left Chelsea. Sarr spent last season on loan at Monaco.

Meanwhile, Chelsea-adjacent club Strasbourg have signed Ivorian defender Guela Doue (21) permanently from Rennes.

13:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League side Everton have signed Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom (24) on loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025.

13:15 CET - Former Dortmund and Germany star Mats Hummels (35) has reportedly failed to show up for his medical ahead of a move to Serie A side Bologna.

09:00 CET - According to Bild, Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons (21) is set to choose a second season in a row on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG rather than sign for Bayern Munich, who are extremely keen on him.

July 25th

23:30 CET - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the futures of Emile Smith Rowe (23), Eddie Nketiah (25) and Reiss Nelson (24) in his latest press conference, indicating all three could move away this summer. Read more here.

21:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Ligue 1 side Nice have announced the signing of France international right-back Jonathan Clauss (31) from Marseille on a two-year deal.

17:27 CET - Kevin De Bruyne (33) has reportedly told Manchester City he intends to stay at the club this season despite rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circling for weeks, as per The Mirror. Read more on that here.

13:20 CET - Arsenal's long-anticipated signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) looks set to be wrapped up soon. The latest, according to Fabrizio Romano, is that the player is set to undergo a medical in London before flying to the US to complete the move.

13:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have announced the signing of Youssef En Nesyri (27) from Sevilla. The Morocco international scored 16 goals in 33 LaLiga matches last season and is somewhat of a statement signing from the Istanbul giants.

08:12 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are pushing forward to try and complete a deal for 19-year-old Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who Stuttgart have already made an initial bid for.

July 24th

23:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Ittihad have announced the signing of pacey winger Moussa Diaby (25) from Aston Villa.

It is always a shame when a player in their prime leaves Europe. Diaby was a direct and exciting player for Villa in the Premier League last season and they will miss him.

21:45 CET - Arsenal might finally be getting their man! Ben Jacobs is saying that Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori (22) is set to have a medical soon so he can join the Gunners on tour in the States.

18:55 CET - Could Scott McTominay (27) finally be on the move? Sky Sports are reporting that Fulham are expected to make a bid for the Scottish midfielder.

16:00 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to securing the services of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) from Villarreal. Enzo Maresca's Blues have been eyeing a new keeper and Jorgensen appears to want to move.

13:50 CET - Each week, we get the gossip on all the big moves in and out of Europe from Tribal Football’s transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

This week, Rudy updates us on the latest regarding free agents Adrien Rabiot (29) and Alex Sandro (33) as well as who the Saudi Pro League is hunting next.

08:43 CET - Speaking after Manchester City's pre-season defeat to Celtic last night, Pep Guardiola admitted that goalkeeper Ederson (30) could leave amid Saudi interest.

"I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs," said the manager.

“I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see.”

July 23rd

23:41 CET - CONFIRMED - An interesting signing from Brazil tonight where Rudy Galetti is reporting that Marcos Antonio (24) has signed for Sao Paulo. The Brazilian has signed from Lazio where he had a middling career, spending last season on loan with PAOK in Greece.

22:20 CET - Everton's interest in Jesper Lindstrom (24) is increasing with a deal edging closer with the Napoli winger.

The Dane could move on an initial loan with an option to buy, according to the Athletic.

19:34 CET - CONFIRMED - Bologna have announced the signing of Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga (23) for a fee in the region of 15 million euros. The former Toulouse man will be expected to fill the void left by Joshua Zirkzee (23), who recently joined Manchester United.

16:45 CET - A more fun transfer rumour for you now, where Oli McBurnie (28) could be set to swap the Steel City for the seaside. The Scottish striker, who is a free agent, is said to be on the move to Las Palmas, a far-away destination from his current home in Sheffield.

16:21 CET - Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that RB Leipzig are growing in confidence that they will be able to bring back PSG midfielder Xavi Simons (21) on loan.

16:03 CET - According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are interested in both Son Heung-min (32) and Ademola Lookman (26) as possible replacements for Allan Saint-Maximin (27), who recently joined Fenerbahce on loan.

13:11 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayern Munich have sent a second bid to Rennes for highly-rated youngster Desire Doue (19), but are in a race with Paris Saint-Germain to sign the player.

12:20 CET - Former Watford player Ismaila Sarr (26) looks like he could be making a return to the Premier League, as according to The Athletic, the Senegal international has agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace. The Eagles are now negotiating a fee with Marseille for the winger.

11:37 CET - CONFIRMED - A transfer we have been following for the past few days has now come to fruition. Free agent Che Adams (28) has signed a three-year deal with Serie A side Torino after failing to agree a new deal with former club Southampton this summer.

Elsewhere, the wandering career of Martin Braithwaite (33) seems set for a new destination. After leaving Espanyol at the end of the season, our friends at Flashscore.com.br are reporting that Gremio are interested in the Danish striker, with the Brazilian club announcing an agreement from the two parties. However, a formal signing is still yet to happen.

09:30 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, English clubs Manchester United and West Ham are exploring a deal for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui (26), with the player keen on a move to the Premier League. Talks are taking place.

09:27 CET - It has already been a busy window for Marseille, and they don't look to be done yet. According to French paper L'Equipe, the club are closing in on a deal for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (25), with personal terms also having fully been agreed.

July 22nd

23:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) has joined Olympique de Marseille on loan with an option to buy, both clubs said on Monday.

22:51 CET - Another Saudi rumour that has been swirling in recent weeks is that of Ederson (30). The Manchester City goalkeeper has been subject to interest from Al Ittihad, but estimations between the two clubs are still poles apart, according to Fabrizio Romano.

19:23 CET - As per transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Fenerbahce are closing in on the signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En Nesyri (27), with the Moroccan expected to complete the move in the coming days.

16:31 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have made the signing Amadou Onana (22) from Everton. The Belgian midfielder has signed a long-term contract in the Midlands with the deal worth around 50 million pounds.

15:38 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting exclusively that West Ham have made an offer for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville (22), with talks taking place between the clubs.

14:45 CET - According to The Times, Tottenham value Richarlison around the £60 million mark, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli interested in signing the Brazilian.

13:15 CET - Bild in Germany are reporting that Manchester United have had a 35 million euro bid rejected by Bayern Munich for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (24), with the Bavarians holding out for 50 million as negotiations continue.

12:53 CET - Marseille's Ismaila Sarr (26) is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, with the Senegalese winger reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League.

11:49 CET - The protracted transfer of Che Adams (28) away from Southampton is likely to be confirmed today with the free agent set to sign a three-year deal with Serie A club Torino, according to Fabrizio Romano.

11:27 CET - According to The Daily Mirror in England, Manchester City are weighing up a potential move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze (26) following interest from Saudi Arabia for midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (33).

09:43 CET - Free agent Raphael Varane (31) looks to be heading to play under Cesc Fabregas at Como, with Fabrizio Romano announcing that the player is set to sign a two-year deal at the Italian club.

09:40 CET - Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna is reporting this morning that PSG have made a contract offer to Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho (24), and the player is very keen on a move. It is now up to the English club to decide whether or not they are willing to sell him.

July 21st

18:40 CET - And if you believe reports this afternoon, Al Ittihad are in for another Premier League star in the name of Kevin De Bruyne (33). The Mail Sport are saying that De Bruyne has agreed to personal terms with the club - a huge story if it transpires.

16:25 CET - The latest player linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia is Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby (25), who, according to Florian Plettenberg, has agreed terms with Al Ittihad.

14:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have signed England youth international goalkeeper Tommy Setford (18) from Ajax. Setford, who was born in the Netherlands, will join the Gunners' academy side.

11:52 CET - According to BILD Jeremie Frimpong (23) is a player that Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot admires and wants to bring to Anfield.

10:00 CET - Manchester United have been one of the busier Premier League clubs in the transfer market this summer and there could be yet more comings and goings from Old Trafford before the window closes.

Today's rumours suggest that the club are willing to listen to offers for Mason Mount (25) while free agent Adrien Rabiot (29) is close to signing after leaving Juventus.

06:50 CET - The latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is that Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

06:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Croatian veteran Ivan Rakitic (36) has said goodbye to Saudi side Al Shabab, after playing just eight league matches for the club, and has joined Hajduk Split on a free transfer.

July 20th

19:00 CET - Fotomac in Turkey are reporting that Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce are working on a loan move for Matteo Kovacic (30).

16:45 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Everton are not willing to sell Jarrad Branthwaite (22) this summer unless Manchester United meet their high valuation.

12:27 CET - CONFIRMED - Newcastle United have announced the signing of teenage defender Miodrag Pivas (19) from Serbian side Jedinstvo Ub.

11:25 CET - Good news for Arsenal fans, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Riccardo Calafiori's (22) move to North London from Bologna is very close to being finalised now!

11:20 CET - One rumour that has been bubbling for weeks is Matthijs de Ligt’s (24) proposed move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

However, reports are emerging that suggest Bayern’s asking price for the centre-back is too high making the move unlikely. Should it fall through, Bayern would not pursue Bayer's Jonathan Tah (28), according to Florian Plettenberg.

09:30 CET - Former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip (32) is reportedly close to joining Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent.

09:00 CET - Reports have emerged that Manchester United are willing to let big-money Brazilian flop Antony (24) depart on loan this summer but only if a club are prepared to cover his £70,000-a-week wages.

06:45 CET - Fresh after leaving Juventus as a free agent after five seasons, France international Adrien Rabiot (29) wants to move to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Unfortunately for Rabiot, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, he is still waiting for an offer.

July 19th

23:50 CET - According to David Ornstein, West Ham have had a £15 million bid rejected by Al Ittihad for midfielder N'Golo Kante (33), with the Saudi Arabians extremely keen on keeping the Frenchman. Kante is also happy at the club.

21:40 CET - Romelu Lukaku (31) could be on his way to yet another Serie A club. According to Florian Plettenberg, Napoli are holding talks with Chelsea to sign the striker, and the Belgian is very keen on the move.

20:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Belgium defender Thomas Meunier (32) has left Turkish club Trabzonspor and joined Ligue 1 outfit Lille on a two-year contract.

19:37 CET - As per several reports, Atletico Madrid are targeting Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (24) as an ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata (31), who completed a move to AC Milan earlier today.

15:13 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are set to join Fulham in the race for Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe (23) by making a bid, with manager Oliver Glasner extremely keen on the Englishman.

13:23 CET - CONFIRMED - Fresh from leading Spain to the title at Euro 2024, Alvaro Morata (31) has completed a 13 million euro move to AC Milan on a four-year deal.

11:17 CET - As first reported by the Guardian in England and now by a number of other sources, West Ham are in talks with Al Ittihad to sign former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (33). A fee in the region of £20 million is the number being mentioned, and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on a return to London.

11:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayer Leverkusen have signed Rennes winger Martin Terrier (27) for a fee rumoured to be around 22 million euros.

10:44 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have re-signed exciting winger Jaden Philogene (22) for a fee in the region of £13 million after the England under-21 international impressed at Hull City last season.

Read the details here.