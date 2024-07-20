Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori

With the season long gone, clubs have now turned their full attention to the transfer window. You can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here!

July 20th

11:25 CET - Good news for Arsenal fans, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Riccardo Calafiori's (22) move to North London from Bologna is very close to being finalised now!

11:20 CET - One rumour that has been bubbling for weeks is Matthijs de Ligt’s (24) proposed move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

However, reports are emerging that suggest Bayern’s asking price for the centre-back is too high making the move unlikely. Should it fall through, Bayern would not pursue Bayer's Jonathan Tah (28), according to Florian Plettenberg.

09:30 CET - Former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip (32) is reportedly close to joining Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent.

09:00 CET - Reports have emerged that Manchester United are willing to let big-money Brazilian flop Antony (24) depart on loan this summer but only if a club are prepared to cover his £70,000-a-week wages.

06:45 CET - Fresh after leaving Juventus as a free agent after five seasons, France international Adrien Rabiot (29) wants to move to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Unfortunately for Rabiot, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, he is still waiting for an offer.

July 19th

23:50 CET - According to David Ornstein, West Ham have had a £15 million bid rejected by Al Ittihad for midfielder N'Golo Kante (33), with the Saudi Arabians extremely keen on keeping the Frenchman. Kante is also happy at the club.

21:40 CET - Romelu Lukaku (31) could be on his way to yet another Serie A club. According to Florian Plettenberg, Napoli are holding talks with Chelsea to sign the striker, and the Belgian is very keen on the move.

20:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Belgium defender Thomas Meunier (32) has left Turkish club Trabzonspor and joined Ligue 1 outfit Lille on a two-year contract.



19:37 CET - As per several reports, Atletico Madrid are targeting Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (24) as an ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata (31), who completed a move to AC Milan earlier today.

15:13 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are set to join Fulham in the race for Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe (23) by making a bid, with manager Oliver Glasner extremely keen on the Englishman.

13:23 CET - CONFIRMED - Fresh from leading Spain to the title at Euro 2024, Alvaro Morata (31) has completed a 13 million euro move to AC Milan on a four-year deal.



11:17 CET - As first reported by the Guardian in England and now by a number of other sources, West Ham are in talks with Al Ittihad to sign former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (33). A fee in the region of £20 million is the number being mentioned, and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on a return to London.

11:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayer Leverkusen have signed Rennes winger Martin Terrier (27) for a fee rumoured to be around 22 million euros.



10:44 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have re-signed exciting winger Jaden Philogene (22) for a fee in the region of £13 million after the England under-21 international impressed at Hull City last season.



July 18th

23:24 CET - The reliable Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Galatasaray believe they have a serious chance of signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (27), and are holding talks with the English club as they attempt to agree a fee.

22:44 CET - Following the signing of Leny Yoro, it looks like Manchester United are not quite done yet. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23), and are now negotiating a fee with the French champions.

22:39 CET - According to Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton have found an agreement with Napoli to sign Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom (24) on loan with an option to buy.

22:23 CET - CONFIRMED - Scottish champions Celtic have bought in former Leicester City man and Premier League champion Kasper Schmeichel (37), after the goalkeeper was available on a free this summer.



21:07 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United have confirmed the signing of talented French centre-back Leny Yoro (18) from Lille on a five-year deal.



20:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Marseille have confirmed the signing of Mason Greenwood (22) from Manchester United, ending a long saga. Greenwood had a good loan spell at Getafe last season winning Player of the Season and will be looking to build on that with his new club as he says goodbye to his boyhood team.



19:22 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City have announced the signing of exciting Brazilian winger Savinho (20) from Troyes. The signing has been a pretty badly kept secret for a while, but finally, the deal is confirmed and official.



18:23 CET - Arsenal remain locked in talks with Bologna for highly-rated defender Riccardo Calafiori (22), and according to a number of reports, the Italians asked for Jakub Kiwior (24) as part of the deal, but the Pole was not interested in the move.

18:18 CET - CONFIRMED - Lyon have clinched the signing of EURO 2024 star Georges Mikautadze (23), who has joined the French giants on a four-year deal from Metz.



15:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of Serhou Guirassy (28) from Stuttgart after the Guinean striker scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season.

14:56 CET - CONFIRMED - Newly-promoted Serie A outfit Como have signed former Spain international and Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina (41) on a one-year deal.



14:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic (26) from Fiorentina on a five-year deal.



12:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Lucas Vazquez (33) has signed a new deal at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard rejecting several other proposals to stay at the Bernabeu until 2025.

11:57 CET - Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are very keen on former Liverpool centre-back and free agent Joel Matip (32), with talks taking place.

11:53 CET - According to a number of sources, Adrien Rabiot's (29) time at Juventus is set to come to an end, with the free agent turning down the Italian side's contract offer. His team are already speaking to other clubs.

10:36 CET - CONFIRMED - Roma have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (32) as a free agent, with the Australian moving on a reported one-year deal.



July 17th

22:18 CET - Nico Williams' (22) summer move away from Athletic Bilbao seems to be making progress with his agent meeting with Barcelona director Deco so they can reach an agreement before English clubs are involved.

17:02 CET - After leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, Marco Reus (35) looks set to join LA Galaxy in MLS according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is yet to be finalised, but it won't be long, according to the report.

16:02 CET - CONFIRMED - Some news from Spanish news desk with Las Palmas' Equatorial Guinea defender Saul Coco (25) has made the move to Torino for around 7.5 million euros.

15:44 CET - Veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (34) has seen his move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League break down according to the Athletic. The Juventus stopper has agreed a two-year deal worth around 19 million euros, but a transfer fee between the clubs has not been settled, seeing the deal not come to fruition.

He currently has 12 months remaining on his contract with the Italian side.

14:25 CET - Legendary midfielder Luka Modric (38) has agreed to extend his trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid until the summer of 2025.

The Croatian, who has won a remarkable 26 titles during his 12 seasons at the Bernabeu, will become the new club captain.



13:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have sealed the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric (25) on a four-year deal.

11:55 CET - As per David Ornstein, Lille centre-back Leny Yoro (18) is travelling to the UK for a medical ahead of a proposed 62 million euro move to Manchester United.

09:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Ittihad have completed the signing of Algerian international Houssem Aouar (26) from Roma.

The midfielder was signed for a fee in the region of 12 million euros, with the Saudi side now pushing for a deal to capture Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby (25) next.

July 16th

23:46 CET - Could Lille's Leny Yoro (18) be on his way to Manchester United?

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a fee of £52 million for the defender according to the Guardian which is a larger sum than what was reported last week.

22:26 CET - CONFIRMED - After a year on loan with Southampton, Flynn Downes (25) has made his long-awaited move back to the south coast from West Ham on a four-year deal.



19:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce have announced that they've agreed a deal to bring Al Ahli's Allan Saint-Maximin (27) to the club on loan for the season.

16:42 CET - It looks like Marseille are closing in on the signing of Mason Greenwood (22), with David Ornstein reporting the French club have reached an agreement in principle with the Manchester United man. A deal has already been agreed with United, so he is now set to travel for a medical.

15:40 CET - Aston Villa are waiting on an improved bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for Moussa Diaby (25), with the bid likely to be around 55 million euros. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the two sides are discussing terms, but Unai Emery wants him around at Villa Park.

12:36 CET - CONFIRMED - VfB Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic (26) from Augsburg on a four-year contract, both Bundesliga sides announced on Tuesday.



09:38 CET - A number of reports in England are claiming that Arsenal have rejected a £30 million offer from Fulham for Emile Smith Rowe (23), but the Cottagers are likely to submit an improved bid soon as they firmly set their sights on signing Englishman.

09:27 CET - Following reports last night that Lyon were attempting to hijack Monaco's move for Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze (23), it looks like they have managed to pull it off. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Metz man is in Lyon today to complete a medical ahead of a move.

July 15th

22:00 CET - For a couple of weeks, it has looked like Monaco were set to sign Georgia star Georges Mikautadze (23) from Metz, who only recently enough signed the forward back from Ajax.

However, there seems to be a twist in that tale with Lyon looking to hijack the move at the 11th hour, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. French-born Mikautadze was raised in Lyon.

17:56 CET - Wondering which Euro 2024 breakout stars might be making big-money moves this summer? Well, Flashscore’s Jakub Dvořák has compiled a list of five who could be transferring sooner than you think!



17:23 CET - Alvaro Morata (31) looks set to join AC Milan, with it being widely reported that the Atletico Madrid striker will move to the Italian club in a deal worth around €13 million.

13:50 CET - Here's another one to watch, Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Manchester United are monitoring PSG holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23), who recently won bronze with Uruguay at the Copa América.

13:40 CET - It wouldn't be a day in the rumour world without the mention of a Saudi club hunting a big name from Europe. This time, it's Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35), who Fabrizio Romano is linking with Saudi Pro League side Al Qadisiya.

09:01 CET - According to Sky Germany, Juventus are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi (22) and have made contact with the German club, who could be available for around €40 million.

July 14th

18:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Oh Hyeon-Gyu (23) has left Celtic to join Genk.

The South Korea striker departs the Scottish Premiership champions after just a year and a half.

17:01 CET - CONFIRMED - It's a big one! Manchester United have announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee (23). The striker joins for £36.5million on a contract until 2029, with the option of a further year.

On the move, he said: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United."

16:54 CET - According to L’Equipe, Chelsea and Tottenham are now favourites to sign Rennes midfielder Desire Doue (19).

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have lodged bids for the Rennes midfielder but it is the Premier League pair who are said to be leading the race.

Rennes are expected to demand £51million for the teenager who is currently with France’s Olympics squad.

15:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Aston Villa's Calum Chambers (29) on a three-year deal.

12:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Japanese right-back Yukinari Sugawara (24) has joined Southampton on a four-year deal from Dutch top-flight side AZ Alkmaar. Southampton manager Russell Martin said Sugawara was their number-one pick at right-back.

"He arrives at a good age with a lot of games already under his belt at a high level, including a wealth of European experience," Martin said.



10:55 CET - According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are in talks with Fiorentina over the signing of Serbian centre-back Nikola Milenkovic (26).

July 13th

19:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Napoli have signed Italy defender Alessandro Buongiorno (25) from Serie A rivals Torino.

Italian media reported that Buongiorno signed a five-year deal with Antonio Conte's side, with a transfer fee of around 35 million euros.

18:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Inter Milan have signed Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi (31) on a three-year contract. Taremi joins Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and is the first Iranian player in the Italian club's history.

"Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now," Taremi told Inter TV.

14:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Ipswich Town have signed forward Liam Delap (21) from Manchester City on a five-year contract. Delap spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City.



12:05 CET - Some big news for Aston Villa, with David Ornstein reporting that Unai Emery's side are close to sealing a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana (22).

The Belgian international is expected to cost around £50 million and is set to sign a long-term contract with the West Midlands club.

09:44 CET - As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal are nearing the permanent signing of Manchester United centre-back Willy Kambwala (19).