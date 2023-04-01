Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon returns to Spurs

Kevin De Bruyne could be heading to Saudi Arabia soon

The January transfer window is here and so Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest deals and rumours around Europe.

January 4th

15:15 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean, Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax's teenage defender Jorrel Hato (17). It's understood a summer transfer is more likely than a move in January.

12:10 CET - CONFIRMED - After making just nine league appearances for Manchester United, defender Sergio Reguilon (27) has been called back from his loan spell by Tottenham Hotspur.

11:23 CET - SPECULATION - The Saudi Public Investment Fund has upped its advances for Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (32). The fund, who own a number of Saudi Pro League teams want the Belgian midfielder to be a main player for them from next summer, according to Tribal Football's transfer insider Rudy Galetti. His current contract with the reigning Champions League holders runs out in June 2025.

09:49 CET - SPECULATION - Several reports are suggesting West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer is close to joining Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan. It's believed the deal will include a mandatory buy clause.

January 3rd

19:20 CET - LOAN AGREED - Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Villarreal to sign Ben Brereton Diaz on loan until the end of the season, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Chilean international is expected to travel to South Yorkshire in the next 24 hours to complete the deal.

18:29 CET - NEW DEAL - After impressing with Luton Town since signing as a free agent, Andros Townsend (32) has signed a new long-term extension with the Hatters for the "forseeable future".

On his new deal, Townsend said on the club site: “Obviously I’m delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true."

16:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have recalled talented youngster Andrey Santos (19) from an unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest after the Brazilian made just two appearances during the first half of the campaign.

14:31 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, as well as other media outlets, is reporting that Aston Villa's Finn Azaz (23) - currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle - will leave the south for the north and join Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

13:59 CET - SPECULATION - According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd (27) is attracting interest from multiple Saudi clubs. It is believed the Moroccan is firmly focused on West Ham though, with Roma and AC Milan among others to enquire about his availability in recent weeks.

12:05 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Tottenham Hotspur remain deep in talks with Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin (21), as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his defence for the second half of the season.

11:29 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (22), as per the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

The France U21 international has a release clause in his contract which becomes active in the summer, with United reportedly keen to capture his services.

09:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Benfica are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo (20) who currently plays for Santos.

January 2nd

19:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien (24) from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs have announced.

17:55 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jadon Sancho (23) returning to the German club on loan.

17:25 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Serge Reguilon's (27) loan at Manchester United has been cut short, with the full-back returning to Tottenham five months earlier than initially planned.

11:24 CET - SPECULATION - Barcelona are planning a raid of title rivals Girona according to Mundo Deportivo, moving to sign midfielder Aleix Garcia (26) for around €20 million.

January 1st

14:41 CET - PSG have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Lucas Beraldo (20) from Brazilian side Sao Paulo on a five-year deal.

The defender made 24 appearances last season, with a Flashscore average rating of seven.

14:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton & Hove Albion have recalled winger Jeremy Sarmiento (21) from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

"Jeremy will come back to us and we will look at what is the next best step for his development,” Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement.

13:08 CET - CONFIRMED - Frankfurt have announced the signing of Donny van de Beek (26), who is joining on loan from Manchester United.

December 31st

22:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Sky Sports are reporting that Liverpool have recalled midfielder Fabio Carvalho (21) from his loan spell at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. Plenty of clubs are rumoured to be after him in January.

21:30 CET - SPECULATION - River Plate rising star Claudio Echeverri's (17) mooted move to Manchester City has been given the ‘here we go’ seal of approval by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Another top talent to City it seems but not until 2024, reportedly.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Here’s an interesting one - after impressing on loan at Getafe, Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood (22) is reportedly attracting attention from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

No one ever doubted Greenwood’s ability but it’s interesting to see top clubs in for him so soon after the scandal surrounding him.

December 30th

20:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur’s long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (37) has agreed to leave the London club to join MLS side LAFC.

16:30 CET - SPECULATION - A big rumour is bubbling with The Athletic reporting that Real Madrid have given PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (25) a deadline of mid-January to decide whether he wants to join Los Blancos in the summer.

Liverpool are also rumoured to have an outside shot at the superstar striker. Let the games begin!

December 28th

20:15 CET - Wolves forward Fabio Silva (21) has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season, the club announced this evening.

The Portuguese man has made just eight Premier League appearances this season.

13:34 CET - Gelson Martins (28), the Portuguese international winger currently playing at Monaco, is very close to moving to the Premier League to join Nottingham Forest.

December 27th

15:07 CET - Tottenham are planning to sign a new centre-back in January with Cristian Romero (25) joining Micky van de Ven (22) on the sidelines with injury, Ange Postecoglou has said.

10:58 CET - According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mehdi Taremi (31) of Porto is Inter Milan's top target in their search for a new striker, with Anthony Martial (28) and Armando Broja (22) as potential alternatives.

December 26th

11:47 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that PSG have agreed a €20 million deal with Corinthians for midfielder Gabriel Moscardo (18).

11:45 CET - According to The Sun, Tottenham are interested in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke (26). The Englishman has had a brilliant season so far, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League.

December 24th

11:00 CET - SPECULATION - Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Inter Milan are trying to beat Manchester City to the signature of Club Brugge's Canadian forward Tajon Buchanan (24).

10:45 CET - SPECULATION - Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that PSG have agreed a deal with Brazilian club Sao Paulo for centre-back Lucas Beraldo (20).

10:40 CET - SPECULATION - Fulham reportedly want up to £60million in January for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha (28), who has been linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. Who’s going to stump up the money?

December 23rd

13:50 CET - SPECULATION - According to Fabrizio Romano, Victor Osimhen (24) is set to put pen to paper on a new contract with Napoli.

December 22nd

17:27 CET - CONFIRMED - Inter Miami have announced the signing of Luis Suarez (36), who is reuniting with Lionel Messi in the MLS.

December 21st

15:55 CET - SPECULATION - The Independent are reporting that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney (27), who is set to return from his betting-related ban in a month.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - After losing David Alaba (31) to a serious injury, Real Madrid are rumoured to be keen on taking former player Raphael Varane (30) back to the Spanish capital. Manchester United are not interested in selling, ESPN reports.

December 19th

16:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest are set to announce the sacking of Steve Cooper, and it has been widely reported that Nuno Espirito Santo will replace him.

09:38 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Express, Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy (27).

December 18th

19:50 CET - SPECULATION - Tribal Football is reporting that Manchester United are preparing a massive offer to temp Antoine Griezmann (32) away from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann's contract reportedly carries a €25million buyout clause, but United are willing to pay double that to get a deal done. Would the France star be willing to trade a good situation for a potentially complicated one?

19:30 CET - SPECULATION - One young player that is drawing a lot of attention is River Plate rising star Claudio Echeverri (17). Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona are all linked with the U17 World Cup winner from Argentina.

15:35 CET - SPECULATION - One of the big transfer rumours doing the rounds is an unresolved story from summer. Fulham’s Joao Palhinha was so close to joining Bayern Munich that he was already in Germany on deadline day.

However, the deal fell through but the central midfielder is still a wanted man - reports suggest Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will be joining the race to sign him this January.

December 16th

9:55 CET - SPECULATION - And whilst Phillips never did have a chance to become number one in his position, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale (25) was the club's number one untill David Raya's (28) arrival on loan from Brentford in the summer.

TalkSport are reporting this morning that Chelsea could look to approach Arsenal for Ramsdale after the injury to their number one Robert Sanchez (26).

9:53 CET - SPECULATION - It is fair to say that Kalvin Phillips' (28) career has stalled since his move to Manchester City and there is little hope for him and his career in Manchester. So it comes as no surprise that Fabrizio Romano is reporting this morning that Phillips is 100% leaving in January.

December 15th

17:21 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed on a loan deal with Manchester United for out of favour Donny Van De Beek (26).

16:47 CET - CONFIRMED - Real Madrid's new Galactico Endrick has landed in Madrid! Endrick will be a Madrid player from January onwards after leaving Palmeiras and his new life starts today. If he is not on too many people's radar yet, he will be soon, I assure you.

13:10 CET - SPECULATION - Erik ten Hag's job could come under real pressure if his side loses to Liverpool at the weekend according to the Manchester Evening News.

13:04 CET - SPECULATION - Arsenal could make a January move for Brazilian wonder kid Marcos Leonardo (20) of Santos according to Goal Brazil but face competition from Roma.

December 14th

17:30 CET - SPECULATION - Tottenham’s injury crisis a the back means that manager Ange Postecoglou’s top priority in January will likely be signing a new cetnre-halve. Read more about that here.

17:05 CET - SPECULATION - Stuttgart’s on-fire striker Serhou Guirassy (27) has allegedly rejected a new contract from his club, potentially paving the way for a move to the Premier League in January.

Reports are suggesting that both Manchester United and Newcastle are sniffing around the Guinea international.

December 13th

13:20 CET - SPECULATION - 90min is claiming that Barcelona are weighing up making a loan approach for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso (27) after the Argetnine's recent impressive form in the Premier League.

13:14 CET - SPECULATION - CaughtOffside is reporting that Saudi Arabian sides Al Shabab and Al Qadsiyah are interested in Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy (36). In what would be an incredible payday for a player who will remember his non-league days.

12:03 CET - SPECULATION - Reports are emerging suggesting that Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku (30) has said yes to a "millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia" rather than staying on at side Roma next season.

Journalist Fabio Santini claims the Belgian international has accepted a lucrative offer to go to a Saudi Pro League team next season.

December 12th

17:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie (21) has penned a new long-term contract at the club, after beginning the season in fantastic form.

17:06 CET - SPECULATION - According to that man Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt and LaLiga leaders Girona are both interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek (26), with the former in advanced talks.