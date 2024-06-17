Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement

With the season over, clubs will now be turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and you can keep up with all of the latest developments, from rumours to confirmed deals, right here.

June 17th

14:14 CET - Legendary Spanish centre back Sergio Ramos (38) has left Sevilla, and will be available as a free agent this summer.

09:46 CET - Napoli have issued a response to the comments issued by the agent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23) last night, stating that the winger is not for sale.

"In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club," they said.

"Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of the story."

June 16th

23:29 CET - It's been a busy day at EURO 2024, but let's bring you some late-night transfer rumours from around Europe.

First up, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks set to be leaving Napoli. In quotes from his agent, the Georgian winger - set to make his Euros bow on Tuesday - wants to play Champions League football next season.

“Our goal is the team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that… we are worried”, Mamuka Jugeli told Sport Imedi.

PSG have already been rumoured to be on the prowl for him, but other big clubs could be circling too.

Staying in Italy, and Alejando Jimenez is set to imminently move from Real Madrid to AC Milan. The defender spent last season on loan in the north of Italy, but made just three league appearances.

15:44 CET - Bayern Munich have reportedly inquired about the availability of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill (21). The Englishman would demand a high fee, however, which could prove a stumbling block for the German side.

08:20 CET - As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks between Juventus and Aston Villa for a Douglas Luiz (26) swap deal remain at the final stages. The agreement would see Weston McKennie (25) and Samuel Iling-Junior (20) move to the Premier League club.

June 15th

18:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Brighton have announced their new manager and in classic Brighton style - it is a left field appointment. They have appointed St Pauli's Fabian Hurzeler on a deal until 2027.

14:47 CET - Turkish side Besiktas have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid centre back Gabriel Paulista (33) on a free.

12:14 CET - Ahead of their first Champions League campaign next season, Girona made their first addition to the squad. In a rather emotional video, Ladislav Krejci (25) announced his departure from Sparta Prague and the defender will be in Spain after the Euros on a five-year deal.

08:58 CET - According to ESPN, Arsenal's Thomas Partey (31) is on the verge of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League. The Ghanaian midfielder made just 16 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side last season.

June 14th

20:40 CET - CONFIRMED - PSG have confirmed the signing of Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov (25) from Krasnodar on a deal until 2029.

19:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Southampton have confirmed the free signing of returning star Adam Lallana (36) after his contract at Brighton expired.

19:20 CET - David Ornstein and the Athletic are reporting that Manchester United have had an opening offer for Jarrad Branthwaite (21) of £35m rejected by Everton.

11:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League side Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Moroccan defender Chadi Riad (20) on a long-term contract. A product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, Riad spent last season on loan at Real Betis.

In an official statement on the club's website, Riad said: "I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace. I was interested in coming here because of the history of the club, and the league in which it plays.

“The club has high-level players who are young and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown.”

09:50 CET - Sky Germany are reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a move for Matthijs de Ligt (24), who Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to let leave this summer.

June 13th

21:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayer Leverkusen have signed midfielder Aleix Garcia (26) from LaLiga side Girona on a five-year deal.

Read more about that deal here.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Japanese defender Hiroki Ito (25) from Stuttgart.

Read more about the transfer here.

15:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League club West Ham have announced the signing of teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme (18) from Palmeiras on a five-year contract for a reported fee of £25 million.

Read more about the transfer here.

10:13 CET - Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to bring Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran (20) to the club, with the player keen on the move.

June 12th

23:45 CET - Reports are emerging that Bayern Munich are close to signing Stuttgart's Japanese defender Hiroki Ito (25).

The Bundesliga giants are also after Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (28), according to Fabrizio Romano, as they look to reshape their back-line.

16:19 CET - It's over for Tanguy Ndombele (27) at Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder is set to leave the English capital as a free agent with the Premier League side confirming his departure earlier this afternoon.

Signed from Lyon in 2019, the midfielder scored on his debut against Aston Villa and went on to make 91 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

Last season, he was on loan at Galatasaray, where he won the league title.

12:45 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan look set to announce the arrival of Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach imminently. Fonseca replaces Stefano Pioli, who was relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

10:11 CET - CONFIRMED - After Arne Slot (45) joined Liverpool earlier this summer, Feyenoord have made their move to replace their former manager. Brian Priske (47), who led Sparta Prague to two straight titles in the Czech top league, has announced his departure from the Czech capital and will now head to the Netherlands.

Sparta look set to replace the Dane with his assistant, Lars Friis (48).

The goodbye video from the Czech champions is pretty special too.

Read more about the move here.

10:03 CET - CONFIRMED - As we reported yesterday, Benjamin Sesko (21) has now signed a new contract with RB Leipzig that could see the Slovenian striker stay in the Bundesliga until 2029.

In a statement he said: "Team, club, city, fans - the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was the logical next step for me."

08:45 CET - In an interview with Dutch TV, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's 'taking a look' at PSV's Joey Veerman (25) in his search for a Toni Kroos (34) replacement.

June 11th

19:02 CET - As per ESPN's Rob Dawson, Manchester United's shortlist for a new striker this summer includes Ivan Toney (28), Joshua Zirkzee (23) and Jonathan David (24).

15:42 CET - Could we be seeing the lesser-spotted swap deal this summer? Talks have been happening between Aston Villa and Juventus with the Italian side chasing Brazilian Douglas Luiz (26). Going the other way could be Samuel Iling Junior (20) and Weston McKennie (25). The former will help Villa's homegrown quota as they head into the Champions League next season, whilst McKennie could fill the gap if Luiz were to depart.

15:23 CET - Back to Germany for the first time today and the race for the signature of Diogo Liete is heating up. Union Berlin are holding out for around 15million euros, according to Rudy Galetti, for the Portuguese defender with Bayer Leverkusen as well as clubs in Italy interested.

Elsewhere, Slovenian superstar Benjamin Sesko (21) is set to stay at RB Leipzig despite big interest from Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United.

The striker scored 14 Bundesliga goals the East German side in his first season with an average league rating of 7.0. A new deal will have improved terms with options about a future departure in there too.

09:43 CET - As per The Athletic, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (34) has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

June 10th

20:03 CET - Koen Casteels (31) - who is set to start for Belgium at the Euros this summer - has moved on a free transfer to newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

Read more about that here.

16:36 CET - Youssouf Fofana (25) is set to leave Monaco in the next couple of months, with the French midfielder keen for a new challenge next season.

13:05 CET - Southampton are back in the Premier League and are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season with Jeronimo Domina (18) catching the eye, according to multiple outlets. The Argentine is already an international at youth level and looks set for a big future.

09:04 CET - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to big offers for midfielder Joshua Kimmich (29) this summer.

June 9th

17:43 CET - He may have hugely impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but Jadon Sancho (24) looks set to leave Manchester United in the summer nonetheless, with the club reportedly wanting to sell him for around €47 million.

15:30 CET - Reports are emerging around Europe that Real Madrid are eyeing up Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz (21) for summer 2025.

However, they are not the only club keen on the German international with Barcelona and Liverpool also rumoured to be chasing him.

09:00 CET - Interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (31) - who has just returned from a loan spell with Roma - is building, with Napoli keen on bringing the Belgian back to Italy and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce also considering a move.

June 8th

23:00 CET - Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Brighton and St. Pauli manager Fabian Hurzeler have agreed verbal terms. The clubs are reportedly in direct contact now with negotiations ongoing.

19:40 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Lazio veteran Luis Alberto (31) is ending his eight-year stay at the club and signing for Qatari side Al-Duhail.

18:25 CET - Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly offered around £15 million to Burnley for goalkeeper James Trafford (21) but the bid is below the relegated club's valuation.

12:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (31) has signed a new contract with the Premier League champions, extending his stay until 2026.

08:45 CET - Joshua Zirkzee (23) is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in football following an excellent season with Bologna, and AC Milan look set to beat a number of top clubs to the Dutchman's signature with reports in Italy stating that the Rossonerri and the player have agreed personal terms.

Zirkzee has a release clause of €40 million.

June 7th

20:57 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have agreed a deal with Palmeiras to sign highly-rated young Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme (18) for around 30 million euros.

20:54 CET - After missing out on their man on Deadline Day last summer, it looks like Bayern Munich are keen on completing a deal for Joao Palhinha (28) this time around. According to Sky Sports Germany and Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians have made him their top target and they are in talks with Fulham to seal a deal.

17:37 CET - CONFIRMED - Jamie Vardy (37) has extended his contract with Leicester to June of 2025 as he prepares to play one more season in the Premier League, the promoted club have announced.

11:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have announced the signing of central defender Tosin Adarabioyo (26), who joins the club on a free transfer from Fulham.

Read more here

09:30 CET - SPECULATION - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (21) has been subject to enquiries from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Slovenian striker scored 18 goals for his club in the season just gone.