Transfer News LIVE: United eyeing Bayern defensive duo, Le Normand set for Atletico Madrid

Mazraoui and De Ligt could be set for Old Trafford

July 27th

15:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Despite it being all but confirmed for quite some time, Endrick (18) now a Real Madrid player after being unveiled at the Bernabeu.

12:41 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United remain locked in talks to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26), with both players keen on the move.

11:39 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have announced that they have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign defender Robin Le Normand (27).

08:28 CET - As per reports, Tottenham look to be favourites for the signing of Juventus' Federico Chiesa (26), with Arsenal and Liverpool also linked to the Italian winger.

July 26th

22:25 CET - CONFIRMED - A feel good factor signing as Ryan Sessegnon (24) resigns for Fulham on a two-year contract.

17:10 CET - CONFIRMED - Brazilian left-back Wellington (23) and forward Juan (22) will join Southampton in January from Sao Paulo after signing pre-contract agreements with the south coast outfit, the promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

16:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have publicised the departure of stalwart defender Stefan Savic (33), who leaves the club after nine seasons. Savic was already announced as a new signing by Turkish club Trabzonspor.

15:00 CET - CONFIRMED - A couple of Ligue 1 signings to round up: Lens have acquired Malang Sarr (25) on a free transfer after the defender left Chelsea. Sarr spent last season on loan at Monaco.

Meanwhile, Chelsea-adjacent club Strasbourg have signed Ivorian defender Guela Doue (21) permanently from Rennes.

13:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League side Everton have signed Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom (24) on loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025.

13:15 CET - Former Dortmund and Germany star Mats Hummels (35) has reportedly failed to show up for his medical ahead of a move to Serie A side Bologna.

09:00 CET - According to Bild, Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons (21) is set to choose a second season in a row on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG rather than sign for Bayern Munich, who are extremely keen on him.

July 25th

23:30 CET - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the futures of Emile Smith Rowe (23), Eddie Nketiah (25) and Reiss Nelson (24) in his latest press conference, indicating all three could move away this summer. Read more here.

21:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Ligue 1 side Nice have announced the signing of France international right-back Jonathan Clauss (31) from Marseille on a two-year deal.

17:27 CET - Kevin De Bruyne (33) has reportedly told Manchester City he intends to stay at the club this season despite rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circling for weeks, as per The Mirror. Read more on that here.

13:20 CET - Arsenal's long-anticipated signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori (22) looks set to be wrapped up soon. The latest, according to Fabrizio Romano, is that the player is set to undergo a medical in London before flying to the US to complete the move.

13:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have announced the signing of Youssef En Nesyri (27) from Sevilla. The Morocco international scored 16 goals in 33 LaLiga matches last season and is somewhat of a statement signing from the Istanbul giants.

08:12 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are pushing forward to try and complete a deal for 19-year-old Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who Stuttgart have already made an initial bid for.

July 24th

23:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Ittihad have announced the signing of pacey winger Moussa Diaby (25) from Aston Villa.

It is always a shame when a player in their prime leaves Europe. Diaby was a direct and exciting player for Villa in the Premier League last season and they will miss him.

21:45 CET - Arsenal might finally be getting their man! Ben Jacobs is saying that Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori (22) is set to have a medical soon so he can join the Gunners on tour in the States.

18:55 CET - Could Scott McTominay (27) finally be on the move? Sky Sports are reporting that Fulham are expected to make a bid for the Scottish midfielder.

16:00 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to securing the services of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) from Villarreal. Enzo Maresca's Blues have been eyeing a new keeper and Jorgensen appears to want to move.

13:50 CET - Each week, we get the gossip on all the big moves in and out of Europe from Tribal Football’s transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

This week, Rudy updates us on the latest regarding free agents Adrien Rabiot (29) and Alex Sandro (33) as well as who the Saudi Pro League is hunting next.

08:43 CET - Speaking after Manchester City's pre-season defeat to Celtic last night, Pep Guardiola admitted that goalkeeper Ederson (30) could leave amid Saudi interest.

"I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs," said the manager.

“I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see.”

July 23rd

23:41 CET - CONFIRMED - An interesting signing from Brazil tonight where Rudy Galetti is reporting that Marcos Antonio (24) has signed for Sao Paulo. The Brazilian has signed from Lazio where he had a middling career, spending last season on loan with PAOK in Greece.

22:20 CET - Everton's interest in Jesper Lindstrom (24) is increasing with a deal edging closer with the Napoli winger.

The Dane could move on an initial loan with an option to buy, according to the Athletic.

19:34 CET - CONFIRMED - Bologna have announced the signing of Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga (23) for a fee in the region of 15 million euros. The former Toulouse man will be expected to fill the void left by Joshua Zirkzee (23), who recently joined Manchester United.

16:45 CET - A more fun transfer rumour for you now, where Oli McBurnie (28) could be set to swap the Steel City for the seaside. The Scottish striker, who is a free agent, is said to be on the move to Las Palmas, a far-away destination from his current home in Sheffield.

16:21 CET - Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that RB Leipzig are growing in confidence that they will be able to bring back PSG midfielder Xavi Simons (21) on loan.

16:03 CET - According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are interested in both Son Heung-min (32) and Ademola Lookman (26) as possible replacements for Allan Saint-Maximin (27), who recently joined Fenerbahce on loan.

13:11 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayern Munich have sent a second bid to Rennes for highly-rated youngster Desire Doue (19), but are in a race with Paris Saint-Germain to sign the player.

12:20 CET - Former Watford player Ismaila Sarr (26) looks like he could be making a return to the Premier League, as according to The Athletic, the Senegal international has agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace. The Eagles are now negotiating a fee with Marseille for the winger.

11:37 CET - CONFIRMED - A transfer we have been following for the past few days has now come to fruition. Free agent Che Adams (28) has signed a three-year deal with Serie A side Torino after failing to agree a new deal with former club Southampton this summer.

Elsewhere, the wandering career of Martin Braithwaite (33) seems set for a new destination. After leaving Espanyol at the end of the season, our friends at Flashscore.com.br are reporting that Gremio are interested in the Danish striker, with the Brazilian club announcing an agreement from the two parties. However, a formal signing is still yet to happen.

09:30 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, English clubs Manchester United and West Ham are exploring a deal for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui (26), with the player keen on a move to the Premier League. Talks are taking place.

09:27 CET - It has already been a busy window for Marseille, and they don't look to be done yet. According to French paper L'Equipe, the club are closing in on a deal for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (25), with personal terms also having fully been agreed.

July 22nd

23:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) has joined Olympique de Marseille on loan with an option to buy, both clubs said on Monday.

22:51 CET - Another Saudi rumour that has been swirling in recent weeks is that of Ederson (30). The Manchester City goalkeeper has been subject to interest from Al Ittihad, but estimations between the two clubs are still poles apart, according to Fabrizio Romano.

19:23 CET - As per transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Fenerbahce are closing in on the signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En Nesyri (27), with the Moroccan expected to complete the move in the coming days.

16:31 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have made the signing Amadou Onana (22) from Everton. The Belgian midfielder has signed a long-term contract in the Midlands with the deal worth around 50 million pounds.

15:38 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting exclusively that West Ham have made an offer for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville (22), with talks taking place between the clubs.

14:45 CET - According to The Times, Tottenham value Richarlison around the £60 million mark, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli interested in signing the Brazilian.

13:15 CET - Bild in Germany are reporting that Manchester United have had a 35 million euro bid rejected by Bayern Munich for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (24), with the Bavarians holding out for 50 million as negotiations continue.

12:53 CET - Marseille's Ismaila Sarr (26) is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, with the Senegalese winger reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League.

11:49 CET - The protracted transfer of Che Adams (28) away from Southampton is likely to be confirmed today with the free agent set to sign a three-year deal with Serie A club Torino, according to Fabrizio Romano.

11:27 CET - According to The Daily Mirror in England, Manchester City are weighing up a potential move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze (26) following interest from Saudi Arabia for midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (33).

09:43 CET - Free agent Raphael Varane (31) looks to be heading to play under Cesc Fabregas at Como, with Fabrizio Romano announcing that the player is set to sign a two-year deal at the Italian club.

09:40 CET - Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna is reporting this morning that PSG have made a contract offer to Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho (24), and the player is very keen on a move. It is now up to the English club to decide whether or not they are willing to sell him.

July 21st

18:40 CET - And if you believe reports this afternoon, Al Ittihad are in for another Premier League star in the name of Kevin De Bruyne (33). The Mail Sport are saying that De Bruyne has agreed to personal terms with the club - a huge story if it transpires.

16:25 CET - The latest player linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia is Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby (25), who, according to Florian Plettenberg, has agreed terms with Al Ittihad.

14:25 CET - CONFIRMED - Arsenal have signed England youth international goalkeeper Tommy Setford (18) from Ajax. Setford, who was born in the Netherlands, will join the Gunners' academy side.

11:52 CET - According to BILD Jeremie Frimpong (23) is a player that Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot admires and wants to bring to Anfield.

10:00 CET - Manchester United have been one of the busier Premier League clubs in the transfer market this summer and there could be yet more comings and goings from Old Trafford before the window closes.

Today's rumours suggest that the club are willing to listen to offers for Mason Mount (25) while free agent Adrien Rabiot (29) is close to signing after leaving Juventus.

06:50 CET - The latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is that Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28) is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

06:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Croatian veteran Ivan Rakitic (36) has said goodbye to Saudi side Al Shabab, after playing just eight league matches for the club, and has joined Hajduk Split on a free transfer.

July 20th

19:00 CET - Fotomac in Turkey are reporting that Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce are working on a loan move for Matteo Kovacic (30).

16:45 CET - David Ornstein is reporting that Everton are not willing to sell Jarrad Branthwaite (22) this summer unless Manchester United meet their high valuation.

12:27 CET - CONFIRMED - Newcastle United have announced the signing of teenage defender Miodrag Pivas (19) from Serbian side Jedinstvo Ub.

11:25 CET - Good news for Arsenal fans, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Riccardo Calafiori's (22) move to North London from Bologna is very close to being finalised now!

11:20 CET - One rumour that has been bubbling for weeks is Matthijs de Ligt’s (24) proposed move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

However, reports are emerging that suggest Bayern’s asking price for the centre-back is too high making the move unlikely. Should it fall through, Bayern would not pursue Bayer's Jonathan Tah (28), according to Florian Plettenberg.

09:30 CET - Former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip (32) is reportedly close to joining Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent.

09:00 CET - Reports have emerged that Manchester United are willing to let big-money Brazilian flop Antony (24) depart on loan this summer but only if a club are prepared to cover his £70,000-a-week wages.

06:45 CET - Fresh after leaving Juventus as a free agent after five seasons, France international Adrien Rabiot (29) wants to move to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Unfortunately for Rabiot, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, he is still waiting for an offer.

July 19th

23:50 CET - According to David Ornstein, West Ham have had a £15 million bid rejected by Al Ittihad for midfielder N'Golo Kante (33), with the Saudi Arabians extremely keen on keeping the Frenchman. Kante is also happy at the club.

21:40 CET - Romelu Lukaku (31) could be on his way to yet another Serie A club. According to Florian Plettenberg, Napoli are holding talks with Chelsea to sign the striker, and the Belgian is very keen on the move.

20:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Belgium defender Thomas Meunier (32) has left Turkish club Trabzonspor and joined Ligue 1 outfit Lille on a two-year contract.

19:37 CET - As per several reports, Atletico Madrid are targeting Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (24) as an ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata (31), who completed a move to AC Milan earlier today.

15:13 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are set to join Fulham in the race for Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe (23) by making a bid, with manager Oliver Glasner extremely keen on the Englishman.

13:23 CET - CONFIRMED - Fresh from leading Spain to the title at Euro 2024, Alvaro Morata (31) has completed a 13 million euro move to AC Milan on a four-year deal.

11:17 CET - As first reported by the Guardian in England and now by a number of other sources, West Ham are in talks with Al Ittihad to sign former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (33). A fee in the region of £20 million is the number being mentioned, and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on a return to London.

11:13 CET - CONFIRMED - Bayer Leverkusen have signed Rennes winger Martin Terrier (27) for a fee rumoured to be around 22 million euros.

10:44 CET - CONFIRMED - Aston Villa have re-signed exciting winger Jaden Philogene (22) for a fee in the region of £13 million after the England under-21 international impressed at Hull City last season.

July 18th

23:24 CET - The reliable Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Galatasaray believe they have a serious chance of signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (27), and are holding talks with the English club as they attempt to agree a fee.

22:44 CET - Following the signing of Leny Yoro, it looks like Manchester United are not quite done yet. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23), and are now negotiating a fee with the French champions.

22:39 CET - According to Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton have found an agreement with Napoli to sign Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom (24) on loan with an option to buy.

22:23 CET - CONFIRMED - Scottish champions Celtic have bought in former Leicester City man and Premier League champion Kasper Schmeichel (37), after the goalkeeper was available on a free this summer.

21:07 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester United have confirmed the signing of talented French centre-back Leny Yoro (18) from Lille on a five-year deal.

Read more about United's second signing of the window here.

20:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Marseille have confirmed the signing of Mason Greenwood (22) from Manchester United, ending a long saga. Greenwood had a good loan spell at Getafe last season winning Player of the Season and will be looking to build on that with his new club as he says goodbye to his boyhood team.

19:22 CET - CONFIRMED - Manchester City have announced the signing of exciting Brazilian winger Savinho (20) from Troyes. The signing has been a pretty badly kept secret for a while, but finally, the deal is confirmed and official.

18:23 CET - Arsenal remain locked in talks with Bologna for highly-rated defender Riccardo Calafiori (22), and according to a number of reports, the Italians asked for Jakub Kiwior (24) as part of the deal, but the Pole was not interested in the move.

18:18 CET - CONFIRMED - Lyon have clinched the signing of EURO 2024 star Georges Mikautadze (23), who has joined the French giants on a four-year deal from Metz.

15:49 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of Serhou Guirassy (28) from Stuttgart after the Guinean striker scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season.

14:56 CET - CONFIRMED - Newly-promoted Serie A outfit Como have signed former Spain international and Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina (41) on a one-year deal.

14:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic (26) from Fiorentina on a five-year deal.

12:38 CET - CONFIRMED - Lucas Vazquez (33) has signed a new deal at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard rejecting several other proposals to stay at the Bernabeu until 2025.

11:57 CET - Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are very keen on former Liverpool centre-back and free agent Joel Matip (32), with talks taking place.

11:53 CET - According to a number of sources, Adrien Rabiot's (29) time at Juventus is set to come to an end, with the free agent turning down the Italian side's contract offer. His team are already speaking to other clubs.

10:36 CET - CONFIRMED - Roma have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (32) as a free agent, with the Australian moving on a reported one-year deal.

July 17th

22:18 CET - Nico Williams' (22) summer move away from Athletic Bilbao seems to be making progress with his agent meeting with Barcelona director Deco so they can reach an agreement before English clubs are involved.

17:02 CET - After leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, Marco Reus (35) looks set to join LA Galaxy in MLS according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is yet to be finalised, but it won't be long, according to the report.

16:02 CET - CONFIRMED - Some news from Spanish news desk with Las Palmas' Equatorial Guinea defender Saul Coco (25) has made the move to Torino for around 7.5 million euros.

15:44 CET - Veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (34) has seen his move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League break down according to the Athletic. The Juventus stopper has agreed a two-year deal worth around 19 million euros, but a transfer fee between the clubs has not been settled, seeing the deal not come to fruition.

He currently has 12 months remaining on his contract with the Italian side.

14:25 CET - Legendary midfielder Luka Modric (38) has agreed to extend his trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid until the summer of 2025.

The Croatian, who has won a remarkable 26 titles during his 12 seasons at the Bernabeu, will become the new club captain.

13:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have sealed the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric (25) on a four-year deal.

11:55 CET - As per David Ornstein, Lille centre-back Leny Yoro (18) is travelling to the UK for a medical ahead of a proposed 62 million euro move to Manchester United.

09:58 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Ittihad have completed the signing of Algerian international Houssem Aouar (26) from Roma.

The midfielder was signed for a fee in the region of 12 million euros, with the Saudi side now pushing for a deal to capture Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby (25) next.

July 16th

23:46 CET - Could Lille's Leny Yoro (18) be on his way to Manchester United?

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a fee of £52 million for the defender according to the Guardian which is a larger sum than what was reported last week.

22:26 CET - CONFIRMED - After a year on loan with Southampton, Flynn Downes (25) has made his long-awaited move back to the south coast from West Ham on a four-year deal.

19:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce have announced that they've agreed a deal to bring Al Ahli's Allan Saint-Maximin (27) to the club on loan for the season.

16:42 CET - It looks like Marseille are closing in on the signing of Mason Greenwood (22), with David Ornstein reporting the French club have reached an agreement in principle with the Manchester United man. A deal has already been agreed with United, so he is now set to travel for a medical.

15:40 CET - Aston Villa are waiting on an improved bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for Moussa Diaby (25), with the bid likely to be around 55 million euros. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the two sides are discussing terms, but Unai Emery wants him around at Villa Park.

12:36 CET - CONFIRMED - VfB Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic (26) from Augsburg on a four-year contract, both Bundesliga sides announced on Tuesday.

09:38 CET - A number of reports in England are claiming that Arsenal have rejected a £30 million offer from Fulham for Emile Smith Rowe (23), but the Cottagers are likely to submit an improved bid soon as they firmly set their sights on signing Englishman.

09:27 CET - Following reports last night that Lyon were attempting to hijack Monaco's move for Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze (23), it looks like they have managed to pull it off. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Metz man is in Lyon today to complete a medical ahead of a move.

July 15th

22:00 CET - For a couple of weeks, it has looked like Monaco were set to sign Georgia star Georges Mikautadze (23) from Metz, who only recently enough signed the forward back from Ajax.

However, there seems to be a twist in that tale with Lyon looking to hijack the move at the 11th hour, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. French-born Mikautadze was raised in Lyon.

17:56 CET - Wondering which Euro 2024 breakout stars might be making big-money moves this summer? Well, Flashscore’s Jakub Dvořák has compiled a list of five who could be transferring sooner than you think!

17:23 CET - Alvaro Morata (31) looks set to join AC Milan, with it being widely reported that the Atletico Madrid striker will move to the Italian club in a deal worth around €13 million.

13:50 CET - Here's another one to watch, Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Manchester United are monitoring PSG holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte (23), who recently won bronze with Uruguay at the Copa América.

13:40 CET - It wouldn't be a day in the rumour world without the mention of a Saudi club hunting a big name from Europe. This time, it's Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35), who Fabrizio Romano is linking with Saudi Pro League side Al Qadisiya.

09:01 CET - According to Sky Germany, Juventus are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi (22) and have made contact with the German club, who could be available for around €40 million.