Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham, Gallagher's Atleti move stalls

August 13th

19:40 CET - CONFIRMED - Bournemouth have signed Mexico defender Julian Araujo (23) from Barcelona in a deal worth a reported £8.5 million.

19:27 CET - CONFIRMED - Spanish forward Ayoze Perez (31) has left Real Betis to sign for fellow LaLiga side Villarreal, who have chosen to activate his €4 million release clause.

17:20 CET - CONFIRMED - RB Leipzig have signed Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa (19) from Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge on a five-year contract.

Nusa, who was linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window, scored seven goals and provided six assists in 86 appearances for Brugge, winning the Belgian title twice. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club.

16:24 CET - As first reported by David Ornstein, Cole Palmer (22) has extended his contract at Chelsea by another two years, meaning it now runs until the summer of 2033.

16:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Just seven months after he joined, it has been announced that Ivan Perisic (35) will be leaving Hadjuk Split. The Croatian veteran reportedly fell out with new manager Genaro Gattuso and told him he didn't want to play for the club anymore.

15:20 CET - Reports emerged late last night that Conor Gallagher's (24) move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid could have stalled due to the breakdown in the deal to send Samu Omorodion (20) the other way.

The latest is that Gallagher is on his way back to London having been in Madrid awaiting to finalise the deal, his medical is complete. Talks are ongoing between the clubs and Joao Felix (24) could be used as the makeweight.

14:00 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have announced the anticipated signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) from Manchester United on a seven-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

12:58 CET - Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno (21) has joined Dutch top-flight side Feyenoord on a season-long loan. The Spaniard made his Wolves debut in 2022 and played 48 times for Wolves across all competitions.

Feyenoord qualified for the Champions League after finishing second in the Eredivisie. Bueno's deal with Wolves runs until 2028.

12:38 CET - According to Diario SPORT, Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha (27), who Saudi Arabian clubs are also keen on.

09:56 CET - David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal have turned down a bid from Ajax to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26) on loan, with the English club preferring to sell him permanently. However, the Dutch giants are optimistic that they can reach an agreement.

August 12th

23:25 CET - Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (25) has reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in favour of staying put in San Sebastian, as per Fabrizio Romano. Zubimendi was a top target for Arne Slot’s sides but they will have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

22:15 CET - The Saudi Pro League organisers have set their sights firmly on Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr (24) as their next big-money target. Reports are emerging that an offer of one billion euros has turned Vini’s head… for good reasons.

22:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Fiorentina have signed Morocco midfielder Amir Richardson (22) from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Richardson, who scored three goals in 28 games in Ligue 1 last season, just won a bronze medal with Morocco at the Olympic Games in Paris.

20:50 CET - CONFIRMED - Brentford have signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho (21) from fellow Premier League side Liverpool on a five-year deal.

19:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Following on from the earlier reports, Borussia Dortmund have now announced the signing of Maximilian Beier (21) from Hoffenheim on a five-year deal. Read more about the move here.

It's been a busy summer for Dortmund, who have already raided Stuttgart for Waldemar Anton (28) and Serhou Guirassy (28) as they look to rebuild their side.

19:00 CET - CONFIRMED - AC Milan have announced the signing of full-back Emerson Royal (25) from Tottenham. The Brazilian defender has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 2028 with an option for a one-year extension.

17:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Good news for Inter fans as star striker Lautaro Martinez (26) has signed a new long-term contract which ties him to the club until 2029.

16:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have confirmed the long-awaited signing of Julian Alvarez (24) from Premier League champions Manchester City on a contract until 2030. No financial details of the deal were disclosed in the Atletico Madrid press release.

16:27 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have announced the signing of youth academy product Mikey Moore (17) to professional terms.

14:55 CET - More from German transfer guru Florian Plettenberg, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly very close to finalising the signing of Maximilian Beier (21) from Hoffenheim.

14:40 CET - Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong (23) is not moving this summer despite being heavily linked with a big-money transfer.

13:30 CET - News is emerging via Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea’s expected purchase of Samu Omorodion (20) from Atletico Madrid might be collapsing.

As that deal was tied to Conor Gallagher's (24) move the other way, the clubs are now reportedly discussing Joao Felix (24) moving back to the West London club, where the Portuguese was on loan in 2022/23. Never a dull day at Chelsea.

09:58 CET - It's a busy day at Old Trafford with Fabrizio Romano reporting that West Ham are set to complete the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) and that the replacement that Manchester United have lined up, Noussair Mazraoui (26), will also be undergoing his medical today.

08:24 CET - Matthijs de Ligt's (25) move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United is all but done, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg capturing the Dutchman boarding his flight to Manchester where he will soon undergo his medical.

August 11th

23:17 CET - After a long transfer saga, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Desire Doue (19) has finally decided to move to PSG, despite strong interest from Bayern Munich for the Rennes man. His choice has been made.

23:02 CET - CONFIRMED - Barcelona have confirmed that club captain Sergi Roberto (32) will be leaving the club this summer after 14 years of service.

21:24 CET - Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Borussia Dortmund has reached a full agreement with Hoffenheim to sign striker Maximilian Beier (21) for around 30 million euros.

17:08 CET - CONFIRMED - Chelsea have completed the €60 million signing of Pedro Neto (24) from Wolves on a six-year deal.

"I feel really grateful to have joined this club," said Neto. "I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."

16:40 CET - As per the Daily Telegraph's John Percy, Leicester City have submitted a £23 million bid for Panathinaikos' Fotis Ioannidis (24). The striker scored 15 times in the Greek top flight last season.

12:47 CET - Fabrizio Romano is exclusively reporting that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (29) is set to sign a new contract at the club that will see him remain there until 2027, with an option for a further year.

12:20 CET - According to David Ornstein, Fulham have had a £20 million rejected by Crystal Palace for centre-back Joachim Andersen (28), with the Eagles holding out for £40 million.

11:55 CET - Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28) is rumoured to be a big target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, but the player is yet to make a decision as he continues to weigh up his options.

10:08 CET - It is being reported that Fulham are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos (31), with talks between the two clubs at an advanced stage.

August 10th

18:49 CET - CONFIRMED - An incredible story as free agent Alexis Sanchez (35) returns to Udinese on a one-year contract, 13 years after leaving the Serie A club for a big-money move to Barcelona.

16:54 CET - Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho (21) is nearing a £20 million move to fellow Premier League club Brentford, with a medical expected in the coming days.

14:35 CET - David Ornstein has come through with the big breaking news yet again, exclusively reporting that Manchester United have finaly agreed deals with Bayern Munich to sign defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26). The former is set to have a medical, while the latter is waiting for confirmation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move to West Ham.

14:03 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham have completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke (26) for a fee believed to be around £65 million.

13:06 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have announced the signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo (24) on loan from Nice, with an obligation to buy for 40 million euros. The Hammers continue to be one of the busiest sides in the window.

11:20 CET - Leicester City are in talks to sign Galatasaray winger and former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha (31) on a season-long loan, according to that man David Ornstein.

11:17 CET - It has been a long saga, but it looks like Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) is finally heading to West Ham. According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United and the Hammers are in advanced talks regarding the right-back, and they are aiming to complete the deal today.

09:15 CET - As per transfer expert David Ornstein, Dominic Solanke (26) has signed a six-year deal overnight to complete his £65 million move from Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur.

August 9th

22:45 CET - CONFIRMED - Following on from the earlier reports, Fiorentina have now announced the signing of former Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (33), who has been without a team for the past year. Read more here.

18:24 CET - After a season without a club, Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (33) has agreed to sign for Fiorentina on a one-year deal and will put pen to paper once he's passed a medical.

16:35 CET - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed at the press conference ahead of the Community Shield clash with Manchester United that Julian Alvarez (24) will play for Atletico Madrid following an agreement between the clubs.

15:16 CET - CONFIRMED - Barcelona have now announced the signing of Spain star Dani Olmo (26) from RB Leipzig for a fee reported to be upwards of 60 million euros.

15:13 CET - Some huge breaking news coming in from Fabrice Hawkins and David Ornstein. Chelsea have agreed a 60 million euro deal with Wolves to sign Portuguese winger Pedro Neto (24), with the player now heading for a medical.

14:48 CET - CONFIRMED - Paris Saint-Germain have signed Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho (22) from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt until 2029, for a fee reported to be around 45 million euros.

14:45 CET - Midfielder Dani Olmo (26) has announced that he is leaving RB Leipzig after more than four years at the club, with a move to Barcelona set to be confirmed soon.

12:51 CET - According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Newcastle's second bid worth around £50 million for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (24) has been rejected, but there is a confidence that a deal can be agreed as talks continue.

12:20 CET - Arsenal are ready to sanction a deal which would see Eddie Nketiah (25) move to Marseille, with a proposed loan deal with an obligation to buy in the region of €30 million on the table, according to David Ornstein.

11:47 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Brighton are pushing to sign Turkish star Ferdi Kadioglu (24), with the Fenerbahce left-back keen on a move to the Seagulls as negotiations continue between the clubs.

11:21 CET - Aston Villa have rejected an opening bid from Fulham for centre-back Diego Carlos (31), but talks are ongoing regarding a possible move for the Brazilian defender, as per David Ornstein.

09:10 CET - Ornstein is a busy man this morning, as he is now also reporting that Tottenham have agreed a deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke (26), which will also be a club-record sale for the latter.

08:59 CET - It was reported last night by a number of sources that West Ham were looking to hijack Juventus' move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (24), and now according to David Ornstein and Duncan Castles this morning, the Hammers have reached a total agreement with the French club, and the defender is heading for a medical.

08:54 CET - CONFIRMED - Midfielder Manu Trigueros (32) has left Villarreal to join second-division side Granada on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club stated on Thursday.

