Transfer News LIVE: West Ham closing in on Todibo, Tottenham agree Solanke deal

Todibo could be on his way to West Ham

August 9th

12:51 CET - According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Newcastle's second bid worth around £50 million for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (24) has been rejected, but there is a confidence that a deal can be agreed as talks continue.

12:20 CET - Arsenal are ready to sanction a deal which would see Eddie Nketiah (25) move to Marseille, with a proposed loan deal with an obligation to buy in the region of €30 million on the table, according to David Ornstein.

11:47 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg, Brighton are pushing to sign Turkish star Ferdi Kadioglu (24), with the Fenerbahce left-back keen on a move to the Seagulls as negotiations continue between the clubs.

11:21 CET - Aston Villa have rejected an opening bid from Fulham for centre-back Diego Carlos (31), but talks are ongoing regarding a possible move for the Brazilian defender, as per David Ornstein.

09:10 CET - Ornstein is a busy man this morning, as he is now also reporting that Tottenham have agreed a deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke (26), which will also be a club-record sale for the latter.

08:59 CET - It was reported last night by a number of sources that West Ham were looking to hijack Juventus' move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (24), and now according to David Ornstein and Duncan Castles this morning, the Hammers have reached a total agreement with the French club, and the defender is heading for a medical.

08:54 CET - CONFIRMED - Midfielder Manu Trigueros (32) has left Villarreal to join second-division side Granada on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club stated on Thursday.

August 8th

23:24 CET - Romano has also broken some surprising news as it appears West Ham might be about to hijack Juventus' deal for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (24) and are looking to book a medical for tomorrow.

23:18 CET - Here we go! Fabrizio Romano is reporting that David de Gea (33) is making a long-awaited return to football after leaving Manchester United as a free agent in July 2023.

Romano posted his famous 'here we go' on X as Italian side Fiorentina look to have reached an agreement on personal terms.

23:00 CET - CONFIRMED - Atalanta have signed Italy forward Mateo Retegui (25) from fellow Serie A club Genoa. No details of the deal were disclosed, but Italian media said that it was worth around 28 million euros. Read more here.

16:20 CET - CONFIRMED - Newcastle have signed Denmark Under-21 striker William Osula (21) from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

13:37 CET - Chelsea have announced the signing of young defender Aaron Anselmino (19), who joins from Boca Juniors for a fee of around €20 million but will remain with the Argentinian club on loan for the coming season.

11:08 CET - Ben Jacobs has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney (28), with signing a new number nine the top priority for the club this month.

07:52 CET - Juventus have been trying to sign Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners (26) all summer and the Dutch midfielder has now taken matters into his own hands, refusing to train in an attempt to force a move, his manager Gian Piero Gaspeirni has revealed.

August 7th

20:55 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have agreed to let veteran United States defender Tim Ream (36) join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. Ream joined the Cottagers from Bolton in August 2015 and went on to make 312 appearances in all competitions for the London team.

"When I walked through the Motspur Park doors in 2015, I would have never predicted what the following nine years would bring," Ream told Fulham's website.

20:35 CET - Conor Gallagher's (24) widely reported move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid is very close to being finalised, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is also reporting that young Spanish forward Samu Omorodian (20) is set to go the other way for £35million. A lot of business is being done in the Spanish capital it seems, and the English capital too, it must be added.

17:45 CET - With the news that Manchester City and Argentina star Julian Alvarez (24) is set to move to Atletico Madrid for a hefty fee, Flashscore delved a little deeper into their summer spending and how they have been able to afford a player like Alvarez.

15:21 CET - Liverpool are now lining up a move for Manchester United target and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi (25) according to David Ornstein.

12:25 CET - Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has reported that newly promoted Premier League side Leicester are looking to sign Steven Bergwijn (26) from Ajax. The English club are preparing an offer of around €20 million, but the Dutch giants want more. A deal is likely to be reached.

09:10 CET - RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo (26) last night landed in Barcelona and is set to sign a contract with the Spanish club as soon as today with personal terms and a transfer fee already agreed.

August 6th

20:00 CET - HERE WE GO! The long-awaited confirmation of Julian Alvarez's (24) move to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City is here.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Argentine has agreed to a five-year contract with the LaLiga club with a transfer record fee of 75 million euros.

The forward was signed by City for 15 million euros in 2022.

15:19 CET - CONFIRMED - Oriol Romeu (32) has rejoined Girona from Catalan rivals Barcelona on loan for the season. The battling midfielder spent the 2022/23 season with Girona, making 33 league appearances.

14:37 CET - Something a little different for you this afternoon with the news of an English teenager going from England's 11th tier all the way to Serie A (sort of).

This is the story of Jack Nunn (19), who after finishing his studies has been on trial with Cagliari and has signed for their under-19 side.

Last time he played a game was for Stoke Gifford United in the Gloucestershire County Football League.

14:23 CET - West Ham have announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez (30), who joins the club on a free transfer after five seasons at Real Betis.

12:55 CET - Sky Sports have reported that Atletico Madrid and Manchester City have reached a deal for the transfer of Julian Alvarez (24), with the Spanish club paying around €90 million for the striker.

12:42 CET - According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Jonathan Tah (28) from Bayer Leverkusen in a €30 million deal, but the move won't be completed until Matthijs de Ligt (24) joins Manchester United.

09:12 CET - As per multiple reports, Barcelona are ramping up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo (26) with sporting director Deco meeting with the Spaniard's agent today in the hopes of striking a deal.

August 5th

20:47 CET - Could it be a dream move to where it all began in Europe for Alexis Sanchez (35)? The forward's first Italian club, Udinese, has put all the paperwork together, according to Fabrizio Romano, to sign him.

It is now up to free agent Sanchez to agree to the deal.

19:36 CET - The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle are now on the verge of signing Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi (24) in a deal worth around €65 million.

18:02 CET - CONFIRMED - West Ham have announced the signing of German international Niclas Fullkrug (31) from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of around £27.5 million.

17:34 CET - David Ornstein has exclusively revealed that Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal worth around £70 million for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez (24). The Argentine is keen on the move and final talks are taking place.

16:43 CET - CONFIRMED - PSG have completed the signing of Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves (19) for a fee reported to be around 70 million euros.

15:36 CET - It's being widely reported that Chelsea are moving closer to signing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodian (20) for a fee of around €50 million. The Spaniard got eight league goals on loan at Alves last season.

13:54 CET - PSG have had a quiet window so far when it comes to incoming players, but one deal that looks close to completion is the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho (22).

The Ecuador international is set to travel for his medical this week with a deal to signed soon after.

11:21 CET - CONFIRMED - RB Leipzig have announced that Xavi Simons (21) will spend another campaign on loan at the club from PSG after starring for them last season.

Bayern Munich wanted to sign the Dutchman, but he chose to return to Leipzig over heading to Bayern or staying at PSG.

09:28 CET - CONFIRMED - Norwich City's highly-rated Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara (25) has moved to Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee around 18 million euros.

09:22 CET - After days of questions over whether Conor Gallagher (24) would be heading to Atletico Madrid, the Englishman looks finally set to make the move. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea man has finally agreed terms with the Spanish side, and a deal will be complete very soon.

August 4th

23:30 CET - News is emerging that Swiss full-back Ricardo Rodriguez (31) will be joining LaLiga side Real Betis from Torino on a permanent deal for two years.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Rodriguez is set to arrive in Sevilla tomorrow for a medical.

20:52 CET - Morocco's Olympic star Amir Richardson (22) is being linked with a move from club Reims to Tottenham by Foot Mercato after the midfielder continues to impress in Paris.

19:07 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have held positive talks with free agent Joel Matip (32), with the former Liverpool defender a priority if Jonathan Tah (28) or another centre-back leaves Xabi Alonso's side.

16:35 CET - Kevin De Bruyne (33) is set to stay at Manchester City according to the Manchester Evening News despite strong interest from Al Ittihad.

16:00 CET - Fabrizio Romano is also saying that PSV's Jordan Teze (24) is a priority signing in defence for AS Monaco this summer.

13:40 CET - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Dutch star Xavi Simons (21) is all set to undertake a medical at RB Leipzig ahead of his loan move from PSG. Simons was on loan in Leipzig last season as well.

10:33 CET - As per David Ornstein, Southampton have had a bid in the region of £15 million rejected for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho (21).

The midfielder impressed on loan at Hull City last season and wants to be a regular starter in the 2024/25 campaign.

08:45 CET - According to reports, Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, with Serie A champions Inter Milan the latest club to be linked to the full-back.

08:18 CET - West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville (22) on a five-year deal. Read more about the move here.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are also closing in on deals for Niclas Fullkrug (31) and Guido Rodriguez (30), with both players set to complete their medicals today.

August 3rd

19:35 CET - He may have played and scored today for Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspur, but Leon Goretzka (29) can leave the German club this summer.

Bayern, according to Floiran Pattenberg, are ready to listen to offers for the midfielder, however he doesn't want to leave.

That could be something to look out for throughout August.

17:54 CET - CONFIRMED - Atletico Madrid have made another move, confirming the signing of Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth (28), who got 23 goals in LaLiga last season.

15:24 CET - According to Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are planning to make a move for American midfielder Weston McKennie (25), who Juventus are keen to sell this summer.

12:48 CET - Another player set to leave Borussia Dortmund looks set to be Youssoufa Moukoko (19), who has decided to join Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille project, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German teenager had plenty of suitors, but looks set to head to France.

11:32 CET - CONFIRMED - A transfer we have been expecting for a while has finally been announced. Robin Le Normand (27), the EURO 2024 winning defender for Spain, has moved from the Basque Country to the capital, joining Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad.

He has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at Atleti until 2029.

10:13 CET - It feels like it will be a busy weekend for Borussia Dortmund with arrivals and departures aplenty. One coming in is defender Yan Couto (22) from Manchester City. A deal that could be worth 30 million euros has not quite gone through, but the Brazilian is training with the Bundesliga side, meaning confirmation is imminent.

08:40 CET - Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ederson is set to remain at Manchester City rather than moving to the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittihad signing Predrag Rajkovic from Mallorca instead.

August 2nd

23:59 CET - According to a number of reliable sources, West Ham have reached a full agreement worth around 30 million euros with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Niclas Fullkrug (31). He is now set for a medical.

21:37 CET - As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have rejected a 27 million euro bid from Marseille for striker Eddie Nketiah (25). The Englishman has already agreed personal terms wiht the French club.

18:25 CET - CONFIRMED - AS Roma have completed the signing of Artem Dovbyk (27) from Girona after the striker had a brilliant season in Girona's inspired 2023/24 campaign.

18:05 CET - Could Manchester City star Julian Alvarez (24) be on the way out? Atletico Madrid and PSG are being linked with a move for him and Argentine journalist Ariel Senosiain is reporting that Alvarez's agent is currently traveeling to Pais for a meeting with PSG.

15:14 CET - CONFIRMED - Fulham have confirmed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (24) for a reported £34 million.

14:10 CET - Another big exclusive from David Ornstein. Newcastle United have begun negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign England centre-back Marc Guehi (24). The Magpies are the first team to enter serious talks with Palace.

11:14 CET - David Ornstein is exclusively reporting that Manchester United have made a joint bid to sign Bayern Munich's defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt (24) and Noussair Mazraoui (26), and are locked in talks as they try to thrash out a deal.

11:08 CET - CONFIRMED - Croatia midfielder Luka Sucic (21) has joined Spanish outfit Real Sociedad from Austrian top-flight club RB Salzburg.

10:14 CET - Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker William Osula (20) for an initial fee of £10 million. The Danish under-21 international scored three goals last season.

August 1st

22:20 CET - According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are exploring a potential move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke (26).

19:26 CET - Transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting that Fiorentina are in the hunt for Tottenham's Alejo Veliz (20). They have yet to make an offer, but it is something to look out for in the next few days.

18:15 CET - CONFIRMED - Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr (26) for a fee believed to be around 15 million euros.

“We have been admirers of Ismaïla for some time now and are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club," Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

"He is a player who has proven his ability both in English football and on the European and international stage, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to Oliver’s (Glasner) squad.”

Sarr added: “I am very happy to be here because Crystal Palace is a great club. Thanks to the coach and the sporting director, they told me about their project, and I accepted because it was a good project.

"I am going to work hard on the pitch and off the pitch for the team and for the fans as well."

17:44 CET - Cardiff City have signed forward Anwar El Ghazi (29), who had his contract at Mainz terminated over his support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, on a one-year deal, the Championship club said on Thursday.

17:09 CET - As per Florian Plettenberg, West Ham have reached an agreement with Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26), with negotiations between the two clubs ongoing as they look to agree on a suitable fee.

15:30 CET - CONFIRMED - Kelechi Iheanacho (27) has joined LaLiga giants Sevilla on a two-year deal from Leicester City with an option of a further year.

14:57 CET - Eddie Nketiah (25) has reportedly agreed personal terms with Marseille, as Arsenal and the French club continue to negotiate a fee.

12:04 CET - CONFIRMED - Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross (33) for a fee reported to be up to 10 million euros.

11:42 CET - Some big exclusive news from Fabrizio Romano. The transfer guru is reporting that EURO 2024 star Dani Olmo (26) has reached a full agreement on personal terms with Barcelona, and the LaLiga giants have now sent a bid of around 55 million euros to Leipzig for the midfielder as they look to complete a deal.

11:24 CET - According to a number of reliable reports in England, Fulham have made a bid of £20 million for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (27), but United are holding out for at least £25 million.

09:48 CET - Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (27) is reportedly open to a move away from Anfield this summer after a transfer to Newcastle United fell through last month.