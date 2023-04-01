Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz in demand, Manchester United keen on Brobbey

The January transfer window is here and so Flashscore's live transfer blog is back, as we deliver to you all the biggest deals and rumours around Europe.

January 20th

13:48 CET - SPECULATION - As per Sky Germany, Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey (21) before the end of the month. The Dutchman has 13 goals and four assists thus far this season.

09:01 CET - SPECULATION- According to Sport Bild, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are all interested in Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz (20), but would need to pay well over €100 million to sign him.

January 19th

21:35 CET - CONFIRMED - Serie A champions Napoli have signed Belgian winger Cyril Ngonge (23) from Hellas Verona.

The deal was worth some 18 million euros plus add-ons, according to local media reports.

18:09 CET - CONFIRMED - Hajduk Split have now announced the signing of Ivan Perisic (34), who is returning to his boyhood club on loan from Tottenham.

17:53 CET - CONFIRMED - Villarreal have announced that after returning to Wolves from a loan spell at Benfica, Goncalo Guedes (27) has now joined the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season.

13:38 CET - SPECULATION - It is being widely reported that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (33), with some reports stating that they want to get him on loan and others that they want him to join permanently.

12:50 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Croatia international Ivan Perisic (34) is close to securing a sensational loan move back to his hometown club of Hajduk Split from Tottenham.

10:07 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham are in talks to sign highly-rated Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa (18).

January 18th

21:22 CET - After days and weeks of speculation, Jordan Henderson (33) has sealed his move to Ajax after terminating his deal with Al Ettifaq.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid are closing in on the loan signing of Juventus' want-away striker Moise Kean (23).

18:57 CET - CONFIRMED - Lyon have sealed the signing of Gent striker Gift Orban (21). The Nigerian, who scored 20 goals in just 22 games last season, moves on a permanent deal until June 2028.

12:10 CET - SPECULATION - Meanwhile, Karim Benzema (36) is now set to be staying in Saudi this window according to Lequipe in France.

12:01 CET - SPECULATION - Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Premier League linked Serhou Guirassy (27) is going to stay at high flying Stuttgart this winter.

09:15 CET - SPECULATION - The future of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (28) is set to be decided next week according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in his signature.

08:10 CET - DEAL CLOSE - As reported by Fabrizio Romano last night, Jordan Henderson (33) has agreed a deal to join Dutch giants Ajax. The midfielder is travelling to Amsterdam today to complete the move from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

January 17th

21:05 CET - CONFIRMED - Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon (27) has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

21:03 CET - CONFIRMED - Napoli have announced the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore (23) on loan for the rest of the season.

18:11 CET - CONFIRMED - Al Hilal have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi (25) from French team Marseille, for a fee reported to be around 23 million euros.

16:25 CET - SPECULATION - Another piece of transfer news from David Ornstein. Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Armando Broja (22) leave the club on a permanent deal, with West Ham, Fulham and Wolves all interested in the striker.

11:33 CET - SPECULATION - According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are keen on reviving their interest in Southampton's full-back Kyle Walker-Peters (26).

09:00 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic's David Ornstein has exclusively revealed that Jordan Henderson (33) is set to leave the Saudi Pro League, after agreeing to terminate his contract with Al Ettifaq. The former Liverpool midfielder has agreed in principle to join Ajax.

07:45 CET - SPECULATION - As per German news outlet BILD, Matthijs de Ligt (24) is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich, with the perennial Bundesliga champions strongly linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo (24).

January 16th

23:05 CET - CONFIRMED - New York City FC have announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf (24) from Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Wolf's contract runs through 2027 with an option for 2028. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

20:00 CET - Benfica have released a statement denying reports that they have held talks with Manchester United over the sale of midfielder Joao Neves (19).

"Under no circumstances has Sport Lisboa e Benfica entered into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from its youth academy - nor does it intend to do so - so any information to the contrary is false," said the club.

19:52 CET - SPECULATION - According to Graeme Bailey of HITC, Everton may be forced to sell centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (21) due to their financial issues and Real Madrid are interested in signing him, along with Manchester United.

15:45 CET - SPECULATION - Fabrizio Romano is reporting that LaLiga side Real Sociedad are close to finalising the singing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker (28).

10:06 CET - SPECULATION - German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign Bolgona's Joshua Zirkzee (22), but have been told they can only do so in the summer.

January 15th

18:36 CET - SPECULATION - According to HITC, Roberto Firmino (32) has been offered to Chelsea. The Al Ahli forward is said to be keen to cut his stay in Saudi Arabia short, while the English club are desperate to bring in a striker this month.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - Marseille full-back Renan Lodi (25) looks all set to finalise his move to Saudi club Al Hilal imminently, according to wide reports. Stay tuned for an announcement soon.

08:52 CET - According to Marca, Karim Benzema's (36) future at Saudi club Al Ittihad is uncertain with the striker missing training and not being included in the squad for the club's winter training camp.

00:18 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri (20) looks set to join LaLiga side Sevilla this week. The midfielder, according to reports, will join the struggling Andalusian side on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to buy in the summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season.

00:14 CET - SPECULATION - Renan Lodi's (25) long-awaited move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal seems to be near completion.

The Brazilian, currently at Marseille, is expected to move for around 20 million euros as per Fabrizio Romano. The deal will include an initial loan with a mandatory transfer in the summer, where the defender will pen a three-year contract.

January 14th

17:22 CET - SPECULATION - Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez (20), who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Granada, will soon complete medical tests at Benfica ahead of a proposed loan move - one which includes a buy option.

12:26 CET - SPECULATION - Just a few days after being recalled from his loan spell from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon (27) could be on his way out again, this time to Brentford on loan.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that negotiations have happened between the two parties, but the decision will be made by the player, given he has multiple suitors.

12:22 CET - SPECULATION - The Athletic are reporting that Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell (29) could be on his way down the south coast to Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

According to the reports, there is no option to buy and Rothwell will plug a gap in midfield for the Saints, who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League.

09:20 CET - SPECULATION - Bayern Munich look set to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Nordi Mukiele (26) in the coming days, with the player reportedly keen on the switch.

January 13th

19:40 CET - SPECULATION - As first reported by L'Equipe, recently recalled Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon is close to signing for Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

18:42 CET - CONFIRMED - Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder Rade Krunic (30) has joined Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan, the clubs said on Saturday.

18:25 CET - SPECULATION - As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are on the verge of signing Bournemouth's Hamed Traore (23). The Ivorian will join the Italian side on a loan deal, with a potential buy clause coming into play in June.

13:33 CET - CONFIRMED - Burnley have sealed the signing of David Datro Fofana (21) who joins the Clarets on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

11:37 CET - SPECULATION - It seems like Brighton's continued chase of Boca Juniors' starlet Valentin Barco (19) could be nearing its conclusion.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is all but confirmed, with the Seagulls already matching the release clause for the player and sealing a contract of four years.

08:23 CET - SPECULATION - As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have made contact with want-away midfielder Jordan Henderson (33), who is keen to leave Al Ettifaq after just six months in Saudi Arabia.