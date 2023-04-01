Tributes paid for former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Tributes paid for former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables
Tributes paid for former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables
Terry Venables managed England from 1994 to 1996, famously leading the team to the semi-finals at Euro 96 on home soil
Terry Venables managed England from 1994 to 1996, famously leading the team to the semi-finals at Euro 96 on home soil
AFP
Tributes have poured in for former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager Terry Venables who has died aged 80.

Current England manager Gareth Southgate, who played under Venables at Euro 96, said: "Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager.

"Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

"He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history.

"A brilliant man, who made people feel special, I’m very sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and all of his family."

Former England captain Alan Shearer said: "Extremely sad news. The great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing."

Gary Linekar, the former England captain who played under Venables at Barcelona, added: "(I'm) devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.

"He was much more, though, than just a great manager. He was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

Mentions
FootballEngland
Related Articles
Former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
Updated
FA to avoid lighting up Wembley arch for social and political causes
Who should Southgate start for England's opening game at Euro 2024?
Show more
Football
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Football Tracker: Rodrygo gives Madrid lead against Cadiz, United cruise past Everton
Updated
Struggling Bundesliga club Union Berlin appoint Nenad Bjelica as head coach
Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison
German football league expects at least four bids in billion-euro stake sale
Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1
Watkins on target as Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home
Francesco Camarda: Who is the boy who made his debut for Milan at the age of 15?
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Football Tracker: Rodrygo gives Madrid lead against Cadiz, United cruise past Everton
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Disgruntled Djokovic refused a doping test before his Davis Cup quarter-final match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings